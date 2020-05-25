Colorado Restaurants Can Re-Open For Dine-In Starting Wednesday

[Update May 25 at 4:30 p.m.: Denver has issued a statement saying it will align with the State’s decision to allow restaurants to re-open for dine-in service on May 27. See below for the full statement.]

After much anticipation, Governor Jared Polis has finally released the date Colorado restaurants can re-open. Starting Wednesday, May 27, establishments that serve food can open their doors to patrons for both indoor and outdoor seating. But much like everything else in this pandemic, the experience of eating out will not be the same.

After an initial public feedback period, Polis has issued the official standards restaurants must meet if they are to re-open. These guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:

Indoor dining can operate at 50% of its occupancy but it is capped at 50 people maximum

Tables and patrons must remain six feet apart at all times and clear markings on the floor must help people maintain distance

All employees, vendors and contractors must wear facial coverings at all times while in the establishment

Tables, chairs and shared surfaces must be disinfected between seatings

Reservations are highly encouraged

No buffets, communal seating or seat yourself options

No parties larger than eight

Must provide hand sanitizer for patrons

Monitor symptoms and health of employees

Encourage and use outdoor seating with tables six feet apart

Go here to read the full guidance

Despite these statewide guidelines there are still some issues up to the discretion of local public health departments. Therefore who, what, where and when will likely be different for every county. For example, restaurants need expanded outdoor seating to compensate for the reduced indoor capacity. Local governments will be in charge of how or if expanded outdoor seating is implemented. So while some counties and restaurants will be able to re-open starting as soon as May 27 — many still have to wait while more details are ironed out. What about breweries? The Governor’s website says they will be evaluated in June.

As for Denver, the city announced Monday afternoon it will align with the state’s decision.

“The City and County of Denver will align with the State’s decision allowing restaurants to resume limited sit-down service on Wednesday, May 27. The city may make additional adjustments in the coming days, and face coverings will be required for restaurant employees and customers, except while eating and drinking. We are looking forward to safely welcoming back sit-down service at Denver restaurants, and are working quickly to process the 375 applications we have received the past few days to expand outdoor patio seating. I also strongly encourage vulnerable populations to continue to abide by more stringent safer-at-home guidelines,” explained Mayor Michael B. Hancock in an emailed statement.

We will update this article as more information becomes available. For more specific info on your county go here. For more info on the restaurant guidance, go here.