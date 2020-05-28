A Running List of Denver Restaurants and Breweries Opening For Dine-In

On Monday, Governor Polis announced that restaurants (and breweries working with restaurants or food trucks) would be allowed to open for dine-in services – with restrictions – starting on Wednesday, May 27. The current restrictions include 50% capacity, a maximum of 50 people, and other social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many restaurant and brewery owners are quickly working to get staff back in and prepare for dine/drink-in services, but that can take anywhere from a few days to a few months. We’ve pulled together a list of the restaurants with dates for when they will resume dine-in.

Bonnano Concepts

Where: Multiple locations

When: May 27

The Lowdown: Culinary powerhouse Frank Bonanno announced he will re-open all of his concepts immediately for dine-in services. However, some of them require reservations, while others do not. Reservations can be made for Mizuna, French 75, Green Russell, Osteria Marco, Russell’s Smokehouse and Luca via Tock. For Vesper Lounge, Lou’s Food Bar, Milk Market and Salt & Grinder, you can stop by and grab a seat on the patio or indoors. For more info on how Bonanno is handling COVID-19 measures, go here.

Linger

Where: 2030 W. 30th Ave., Denver



When: May 28

The Lowdown: Linger is re-opening its famous rooftop this Thursday. Come soak in the views of the city while chowing down on global bites. As for other Edible Beat concepts (Root Down, Ophelia’s, El Five), Linger is the first one to announce it’s open for dine-in options.

Stanley Marketplace

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

When: May 27

The Lowdown: After being closed for 73 days, Aurora’s popular marketplace is back with its 50+ businesses, although not all of them will be open for dine-in. Those that are taking in-person seatings include Cheluna, Logan House Coffee Company, Mondo Market and Miette et Chocolat. The rest, including favorites like Annette and Rosenberg’s, will still offer curbside service. Go here for a full list that includes retail.

Ratio Beerworks

Where: 2920 Larimer St., Denver

When: May 27, hours change daily. Check their social media for today’s hours

The Lowdown: RiNo’s quintessential brewery is opening its doors (and patio) for drink-in service. However, they are taking it day-by-day and will post updates on their social. Check-in here to get today’s hours and food truck services and here for their safety measures.

Denver Beer Co.

Where: Multiple Locations

When: May 28

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. and its iconic patios (including Cervecería Colorado and the Arvada location) will welcome guests back to soak up the sun and suds. However, there is a caveat — they are asking you to keep the pups at home. Go here for more info on their service and safety plans.

Black Shirt Brewing

Where: 3719 Walnut St., Denver



When: May 27

The Lowdown: Black Shirt will open both its patios (including an expanded seating on the northside) and its indoor dining areas for beer and pizza. They’ll follow all the state guidelines and ask that you wear a mask anytime you’re not eating or drinking. Go here for more details.

Ash Kara

Where: 2005 West 33rd Ave. Denver



When: May 28

The Lowdown: Known for its upscale Middle Eastern and Meditteranean fare, the Highlands restaurant is ready for you to snack on some hummus and new dishes. But you must make a reservation first by going here.

Globe Hall

Where: 4483 Logan St., Denver



When: May 27

The Lowdown: While there may not be any music at this restaurant/venue hybrid, their smoker is hot and ready to spit out some tasty barbecue. Open for dine-in on Thursdays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m., this is a great way to support a local music venue while live concerts are on hold.

Le French

Where: 4901 S Newport St, Denver

When: May 29 at 8 a.m.

The Lowdown: The Parisian-style bakery and cafe serves high-end French patisseries and coffee along with breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a Senegalese twist. Reservations are suggested as seating will be limited.

Seedstock Brewery

Where: 3600 W Colfax Ave, Denver

When: May 29 at 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Seedstock will release a new beer – Colorado Strong – on Friday to celebrate the reopening of the brewery. The brewery will be open will continue with limited hours for the time being.

Angelo’s Taverna

Where: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver

When: May 29 at 11 a.m.

The Lowdown: Angelo’s Taverna will offer a number of reservations for evening service and offer first come first serve for lunch and dinner. Happy Hour will be in effect on Friday and Mollusk Monday will begin again next week.

Postino WineCafe

Where: 2715 17th St and 145 N Broadway, Denver

When: June 1 at 11 a.m.

The Lowdown: You can get your bruschetta fix again with Postino’s Board & Bottle – how can you say no to a bottle of wine and a bruschetta board for $25 on Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 p.m.? Also, enjoy the “5 ‘til 5” happy hour every day.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey – Highlands

Where: 3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

When: June 2, 3 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: The OG trendy taco joint in Denver is ready to re-open next week. However, only its Highlands location will re-open for dine-in whereas you can still get to-go from York and Gov’s Park locations.

Morning Story

Where: 8025 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada and 560 S Holly St, Denver

When: June 1 at 7 a.m.

The Lowdown: Both of Morning Story’s locations – in Cherry Creek and Arvada – will be open for dine-in, takeout and delivery starting next Monday.

Broadway Roxy

Where: 554 S Broadway, Denver

When: June 3 at 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: You’ll be craving a night at The Roxy now that you can go out again. The restaurant features a 1920s ambiance, classic cocktails, small plates and live music to get you back in the groove.

Jovanina’s Broken Italian

Where: 1520 Blake St, Denver

When: June 3, Wednesday – Saturday, from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Jovanina’s wood-fired, modern Italian brings a fresh take to Italian food with a Colorado twist. The menu features local ingredients along with craft cocktails, a robust wine program and a Prohibition-era style lounge perfect for date night.

The Fort

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

When: May 29 at 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: The classic fine dining restaurant will open for a brand new outside picnic dining experience on Friday featuring fast-casual burgers, brats and BBQ on its outdoor patio overlooking the Denver skyline. This new concept will be offered from 4 p.m. every Friday through Sunday and takeout will also be available. Fine dining inside the restaurant will reopen Wednesday, June 3 at 4 p.m. The restaurant will remain open thereafter at 4 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday. For the time being it will remain closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Hickory & Ash

Where: 8001 Arista Pl #150, Broomfield

When: June 16

The Lowdown: Hickory & Ash features brunch, lunch and dinner made with sustainably sourced Colorado ingredients.

Brazen Eatery

Where: 4450 W 38th Ave, Denver

When: May 27 at 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Brazen has been bringing high-quality food and hospitality to the West Highland neighborhood since 2014. The menu emphasizes vegetables, sustainability and is almost entirely gluten free.

Daughter Thai

Where: 1700 Platte St #140, Denver

When: June 1 at 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Daughter Thai beautifully merges Colorado ingredients with traditional Thai flavors and techniques to bring a unique, intimate dining experience to Denver.

American Elm

Where: 4132 W 38th Ave, Denver

When: June 3 at 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: The upscale neighborhood restaurant marries southern traditions with fine dining to create an approachable yet refined cuisine.

The Rio Grande

Where: Multiple locations

When: May 28

The Lowdown: The Colorado classic is famous for its margaritas and Mexican fare and has large outdoor seating areas at most locations.

City O’ City

Where: 206 E 13th Ave, Denver

When: May 29 at 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: The vegetarian restaurant offers a wide variety of food at almost all hours of the day.

Logan Street

Where: 400 E 7th Ave, Denver

When: May 28 at 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Logan Street offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in the heart of Cap Hill. Get your fix of delicious food along with a large selection of Colorado wines from neighbor Carboy Winery.

Infinite Monkey Theorem

Where: 3200 Larimer St, Denver

When: May 28 at 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: The urban winery has a large outdoor patio, perfect for enjoying a glass of frosé.

The Woods

Where: 3330 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: May 27

The Lowdown: After eating at home for all these weeks you’ll want to go to The Woods. The rooftop deck boasts one of the best views in Denver and the menu has a wide variety of offerings for all tastes.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Where: 2875 Blake St, Denver

When: May 29 at 11 a.m.

The Lowdown: The luxurious outdoor space is perfect for enjoying a cold one in the sun.

Tap & Burger

Where: Multiple locations

When: May 28 at 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: The neighborhood spot offers upscale burgers and beer in three locations across the city.

Uno Mas Taqueria

Where: 730 E 6th Ave, Denver

When: May 29

The Lowdown: From small batch tequilas to classic Mexican fare Uno Mas Taqueria has everything to satisfy your craving for tacos, tequila and a great ambience.

Blake Street Tavern

Where: 2301 Blake St, Denver

When: May 27 at 11 a.m.

The Lowdown: Blake Street Tavern offers seating on an outdoor patio or in the main dining area with the garage door open. Fresh air and fresh food for all.

Mockery Brewing

Where: 3501 Delgany St, Denver

When: May 28 at 12 p.m.

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewing welcomes you to sit outside and enjoy a beer. The brewery is now offering food provided by Butcher Block Cafe.