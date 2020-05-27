Colorado Breweries Can Re-Open Their Doors Wednesday If They Partner With Food Trucks or Restaurants

As reported earlier this week, Governor Jared Polis announced restaurants can re-open under new guidelines starting Wednesday, May 27. Initially, it wasn’t clear if that also included breweries since the original statement said any establishments that didn’t serve food would be evaluated in June. However, there seems to be a loophole Polis address in his FAQ statement. It says breweries that partner with either a restaurant or a food truck that prepares and serves the food on-site can also re-open under the new rules. These rules include, but are not limited to, the following:

Indoor dining can operate at 50% of its occupancy but it is capped at 50 people maximum

Tables and patrons must remain six feet apart at all times and clear markings on the floor must help people maintain distance

All employees, vendors and contractors must wear facial coverings at all times while in the establishment

Tables, chairs and shared surfaces must be disinfected between seatings

Reservations are highly encouraged

No buffets, communal seating or seat yourself options

No parties larger than eight

Must provide hand sanitizer for patrons

Monitor symptoms and health of employees

Encourage and use outdoor seating with tables six feet apart

Go here to read the full guidance

However, this does not apply to breweries that serve light bar snacks (like nuts or popcorn) or commercially produced foods that are made elsewhere and reheated on-site (like soft pretzels). Instead, the partnership will have to be more in-depth and according to the FAQ it’s for breweries “that want to change their business model to re-open and operate as a restaurant.” Specifics of exactly what that means for breweries to operate seems to be more undetermined but breweries such as this one in Grand Junction or Left Hand in Longmont are preparing to open under these new orders. We’ll update you as we get more information, but keep an eye on your favorite local brewery to see if they begin to operate under these new guidelines.

For more specific info on your county go here. For more info on the restaurant guidance, go here.