3 Kings Tavern Has Permanently Closed

South Broadway staple, 3 Kings Tavern, has announced its permanent closure. The bar and live concert venue has been a part of the South Broadway strip for 14 years.
3 Kings confirmed its closure through their official Instagram:
This is tough to type out, but after 14 years of rocking Denver, 3 Kings will not be reopening. Thank you beyond words for everyone’s love and support over the past 14 years. We were very fortunate to have a long run and host some insane shows and events over the years, and made more friends then we could ever list off. Please feel free to post and tag us in your favorite shows and memories over the years. The spirit of Kings will never die, be kind to one another, and keep supporting local music and local businesses. Cheers to all of you. Love, 3 Kings Tavern
3 Kings was also a stop along UMS, with many local bands playing during the summer festival as well as throughout the year. 3 Kings was a classic rock dive bar, that was well-loved by the Denver music community. This is the second venuevenue to officially close its doors due to COVID-19.