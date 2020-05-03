3 Kings Tavern Has Permanently Closed

South Broadway staple, 3 Kings Tavern, has announced its permanent closure. The bar and live concert venue has been a part of the South Broadway strip for 14 years.

3 Kings confirmed its closure through their official Instagram:

3 Kings was also a stop along UMS, with many local bands playing during the summer festival as well as throughout the year. 3 Kings was a classic rock dive bar, that was well-loved by the Denver music community. This is the second venuevenue to officially close its doors due to COVID-19.