Local Bartenders Share Their Favorite Drink Recipes to Make at Home – Part V

We’re returning with week five of our ongoing bartender series, this time with a range of drinks for built to satisfy at any hour. Go here for week one, week two, week three and week four lists.
As service industry workers struggle to get a foothold in these uncertain times, various services have popped up to assist those who are struggling. This website allows people to tip a randomized staff member when they have a drink. We will also be including Venmo handles of the involved bartenders below if anyone wants to tip them personally.
Josh Davies – Bartender at The Bindery
Location: The Bindery is located at 1817 Central St., Denver. It is open Tuesday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. for curbside pickup.
Recipe: Bacon-Infused Earl Grey Manhattan / Breakfast Manhattan (since we can start drinking any time now that there are no rules)
Reason: Personally, this is one of my favorite variations of a Manhattan — the smokiness of the bacon with the quasi-dry tannic mouthfeel from the vermouth and aromatic nose that these ingredients combine to create is truly a match made in heaven.
Venmo Handle: @Joshua-Davies-3
Sebastian Zydek – Bartender at El Five and the Vice President of the Colorado Bartenders Guild
Location: El Five is currently offering curbside pickup and delivery from the Linger kitchen at 2030 West 30th Ave., Denver, Tuesday – Saturday 4 – 9 p.m.
Recipe: Tom’s G&T
Reason: I wanted to create a cocktail that anyone could make at home that is simple, delicious and exciting. So I combined two of my favorites — the gin and tonic and a Tom Collins. By making lemonade ice cubes and using tonic water instead of seltzer you have a new, refreshing cocktail that changes in flavor over time.
Venmo Handle: @Sebastian-Zydek
Hallie Bauernschmidt- Bartender at Nocturne
Location: Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club is located at 1330 27th St., Denver. It is s offering take out food, cocktails and wine via its sister restaurant Noble Riot at 1336 27th Street, entrance in the alley from Tuesday-Sunday 3 -8 p.m.
Recipe: Devil Moon
Reason: This revved-up mezcal Old Fashioned is perfect for the fickle Colorado spring weather — providing pleasure on the snowy and sunny days alike. Smoke-laced and orange-hued, it features one of my favorite, local ingredients to play with — Distillery 291 The Decc Citrus-Clove Liqueur. This viscous liqueur pairs with a variety of spirit bases and is a great ingredient to have on hand at home. Stay well, stay home, see you soon.
Venmo Handle: @Nocturne-ServiceTeam
The Spirits Department at Molly’s Spirits
Location: Molly’s Spirits is located at 5809 W 44th Ave., Denver. It is open every day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., with limited capacity shopping and curbside pickup for online orders.
Recipe: Molly’s Aviation
Reason: We created this beautifully vibrant purple drink for the Rockies Opening Day. However, this light, floral and citrus gin concoction is the perfect springtime drink to enjoy with your quarantine crew or over a virtual happy hour. Make it truly festive with Colorado distilled spirits.
Venmo Handle: Molly’s asked that anyone hoping to tip consider purchasing a Colorado Strong Tee from the Colorado Brewer’s Guild.
Brent Walker and Meghan Gold – Proprietors at Foraged
Location: Foraged is located at 1825 Blake St, Denver.
Recipe: The Foraged Black Rose
In a cocktail shaker, combine Roku Gin, Gifford Blackberry Liquor, lime juice, agave nectar and ice cubes. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled tulip cup. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Reason: Meghan and I collaborated on this drink during a cocktail development session with our team. We loved the refreshing brightness of this cocktail as the Japanese Gin was such a great combination with the blackberry liquor and the agave kept it lower-calorie.
Venmo Handle: Walker and Gold asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the employee relief fund.