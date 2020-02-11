The 303 Guide to What to Wear for Valentine’s Day 2020

The day to celebrate romance, attachment and all things pink and red is back to grace our calendars. The holiday of love — otherwise known as Valentine’s Day — highlights not only couples in celebration of intimacy but friendships worthy of honor as well. To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020, 303 Magazine collaborated with local creatives and artists to create a lookbook of bold colors, trendy patterns and casual elements sure to inspire. Whether you have plans with your partner or your posse, these elevated and polished ensembles are perfect for the holiday of love and beyond.

Playful Patterns

The Lowdown: Flowers, edgy makeup and striking footwear paired with bold, colorful, two-piece outfits and patterned accents served as focal points for captivating and playful ensembles. Combined with power suits and trendy animal print patterns, these two coupled looks were statement-making at its best. Similar bright patterned looks strolled runways for 2020 collections of Versace and Gucci and the red hue served as a power color in Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway show. Bare tops under jackets provided fresh and clean approaches to layered options and high-top sneakers bestowed an exciting and unexpected shoe choice.

Casual Adoration

The Lowdown: Chunky sneakers proved to be must-have accessories for 2019, and their reign for stylish footwear prevailed in 2020. Stella McCartney and Balenciaga presented chunky sneaker designs, and fashion brands such as Zara and Asos have followed suit. Perfect for a more casual Valentine’s date night, sneakers possess versatile and flexible styling approaches and adapt extremely well to dressier wardrobe pieces. Similar to casual sneakers, graphic tees continued to be classic and popular fashion pieces. Together, the combination of casual items paired with more formal pieces created edgy and chic looks.

Suited for Attraction

The Lowdown: Models for Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020 graced runways with all-black monochromatic suit looks complete with handbags and the chicest of accessories. Ford also presented beautiful pastel-colored suits detailed with floral patterns. Similar to these designs, Icon Suit and Zara — both in Cherry Creek — offer modern and classically-influenced suit designs. For our coupled Valentine’s looks, we chose both options of classic black and spring-inspired designs. Pair a sweatshirt with a suit instead of the traditional blazer for an unexpected, chic approach, or stick with a sharp and clean aesthetic with a monochromatic suit.

Galentine’s Glam

The Lowdown: Galentine’s Day celebrates female empowerment, respect, beauty, personal style and friendship. For this year’s Galentine’s looks, we highlighted a combination of edgy and romantic styles. Through this collaboration of friends and co-workers, we presented colors of pink, red and purple pertinent each individual’s style while creating a cohesive look overall. Clothing and accessories incorporated from local boutiques and Denver designers allowed each member’s look to be unique, rare and individual. “My Galentine’s Day style is more fun instead of reserved — a little bit edgier and less drawing attention to myself and celebrating the girls’ group and femininity,” explained Isabelle Biddulph, who donned a red suede mini skirt and jacket combination from Pinks Denver. The important part of outfit planning for any Galentine’s occasion is to wear whatever makes you feel like the best version of yourself.

Photography by Amanda Piela.

Location provided by Charley CoWork.

Makeup by Lani Fischer and Jess Nordstrom.

Hair by Joe Denny and Emily Barboa.

Models Cruz Arias, Garrett Like, Corrie Sharp, Jennifer Tom, Kait Starr, Andrew Lee, Ella Zeiler, Isabella Biddulph, Iliana Salcido, Jordan McClendon, Jordan Laudadio, Koya Nyangi and Cheyenne Dickerson.

Clothing provided by Pinks Denver, Garbarini, Icon Suit, Zara, Allison Nicole Designs, Tyne Hall, Hailee Grace and TNIK Boutique.

Handbags provided by Jay Davis Bags.

Hairclips provided by Bopa Hair.

Flowers provided by Reverie Floral.

Assisted by Cruz Arias and Jordan McClendon.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.