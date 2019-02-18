Sneakers — the inhabitants of many closets — are anything but new news. This accessory lives on season after season, year after year, and is everything and more in 2019. Dating back to the late 1800s, sneakers were first made by the U.S. Rubber Company. During that time, Keds made waves in the shoe world — and continue to today. As Keds paved the way for sneakers in the fashion world, thousands of additional brands began designing and producing sneakers. Brands like Yeezy, Adidas and Nike perfected the accessory and marketed the design successfully to millions. Through this revelation, sneaker designs have become unique, intoxicating and above all — comfortable. In 2018, sneakers were revolutionized when paired with unexpected outfits — a unique styling approach that gave way to the “dad” sneaker trend that persists into 2019. Here, we examine specific styling avenues to make the trend come to life at the stylish and exclusive Vital Root.

EXECUTIVE DESIGN

The Lowdown: Professional style has gradually evolved to combine refinement with an urban flare. To style sneakers with slacks, pencil skirts, dramatic sweaters and blazers, the key is to make the outfit as high fashion as possible. The blend of fabrics, patterns, textures, accessories and colors is important when styling. For example, the brown leopard belt shown on Caitlin Badinger doesn’t immediately seem to match the black and white slacks or the navy blue blazer, but as a neutral, this animal print complements the other pieces and adds visual interest. Mix belts, structured handbags, a bold lip and orderly hair to elevate the look even more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RADIANT COLOR

The Lowdown: As we move into spring season fashion, vivid color is alive and well. Although black and neutral tones are classic and timeless colors, vivid shades brighten skin tones, add dimension to wardrobes and make statements. To pair color with these silver Nike sneakers, an intensely colorful top piece was necessary. The contrast in styles allowed varying style categories to integrate together. At home, make a paramount statement by allowing color to serve as the centerpiece, then pair a contrasting pair of sneakers to complete the look.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRRESISTIBLE SEQUINS

The Lowdown: Street style experts at 2019 New York Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week exhibited chunky, thick-soled sneakers with glamorous, clean, structured outfits. The juxtaposition of the sneakers mixed with eye-catching outfits turned heads and raised eyebrows. The idea that sneakers were only for casual wear with jeans and t-shirts completely dwindled after these events. To keep with the theme of saturating casual with elaborate, a sequin piece was the focus of the outfit for our shoot. Badinger’s pink sequin dress served as the major focal point of the outfit, and the incorporation of sneakers added an extremely cool-girl feel. To do this at home, pair a sequin or metallic dress, detailed blouse or attention-grabbing pants to serve as the key piece, then add your favorite pair of sneakers — even if the colors contradict.

All photography by Danielle Webster.

Model Caitlin Badinger.

Model provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Makeup by Lark Mervine.

Clothing provided by Express.

Location provided by Vital Root.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.