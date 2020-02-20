Just Announced- The Weeknd Is Bringing After Hours to Denver

It’s only Thursday, but The Weeknd has arrived early. Pop-R&B crooner, The Weeknd has announced After Hours, his newest album and accompanying tour set to hit the Pepsi Center on July 27. The new album follows the Weeknd’s massively popular Starboy (2016) and My Dear Melancholy, EP (2018). The aforementioned Starboy album took the singer to new career heights with the release of the eponymous single featuring Daft Punk, his biggest hit to date — ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart and going on to be certified seven times platinum. After Hours, set to be released on March 20, is preceded by the Billboard number-one single, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd’s forthcoming date marks the third time the superstar has hit the Denver area and the last since headling the Pepsi Center in the summer of 2017. For the “After Hours Tour,” The Weeknd will bring along emerging R&B star, Sabrina Claudio and hip-hop upstart and Travis Scott affiliate Don Tolliver.

Tickets for the forthcoming date go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. here.