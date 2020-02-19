26 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some adventurous activities lined up for the weekend. Kick it off by kicking back to watch some films at the Colorado Dragon Film Festival and end it with a giggle during The Chris and Paul Show. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events occurring in Denver.

Thursday, February 20

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: February 20 – 23

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $90 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Film Festival is back in Denver. The festival celebrates pan-Asian and Asian Pacific American communities with all-Asian films. This year has a theme of Wellness in the Community with a deeper look into identity, food, community relationships and more.

Battle of the Hop Blends

When: February 20, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Falling Rock Tap House teams up with Comrade Brewing Company for a Battle of the Hop Blends. You can sample a tapping of a Trident IPA and a Samba IPA to then vote for your favorite. Try both in 10-ounce pours for $10.

Save the Food Tasting Celebration

When: February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Broadway Market holds the Save the Food Tasting Celebration. The tasting features plate created from discarded food items to bring awareness of food waste and ways to reduce it. The first 50 attendees will receive a voucher for four free sample dishes.

Grand Opening Party

When: February 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver hosts its Grand Opening Party. You can celebrate the opening by perusing vendors such as Temper Chocolates, HI Tide, Stem Ciders and more. You can also jam out to beats from DJ Cavem and a surprise musical guest throughout the night. The proceeds benefit The Wilderness Society.

Friday, February 21

Adam Cayton-Holland Saddle Creek Records Vinyl Release Show

When: February 21, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts an Adam Cayton-Holland Saddle Creek Records Vinyl Release Show. You can laugh all night long to sets from comedian Adam Cayton-Holland during the release of his new album as well as some poppin’ music from vinyl records. You can also have a chance to win a full Saddle Creek prize package throughout the evening.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Starts Friday, February 21

Where: Multiple locations, go here to check out the full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns to the city this week. You can try a variety of Colorado’s best restaurants as they offer multi-course meals at a discount. Make sure to take advantage of tasting Denver without the expensive cost.

Cuffin’ February

When: February 21, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your party on during Cuffin’ February. You can shake your thang to classic R&B hits spun from DJ Chonz, Big Styles and KDJ Above in the former Sneakeazy.

Third Friday Art Night

When: February 21, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you are dedicated to art, these art nights are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Goldspot Turns Five

When: February 21, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company celebrates its fifth year anniversary. You can support the brewery and its five years of achievements by sipping on special tappings and bottle releases. You can also nosh on bites from Yuan Wonton, Barrett and Pratt Provisions throughout the afternoon.

Black Sheep Friday: Sock Puppet Karaoke

When: February 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Try your hand at some crafts during Black Sheep Friday: Sock Puppet Karaoke. You can step into the Museum of Contemporary Art and make a sock puppet to help you lip-sync to some rockin’ songs with DJ Bella Scratch.

Saturday, February 22

Mardi Gras Rumpus 2020

When: February 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company gets its festival on during a Mardi Gras Rumpus. You can delight in a crawfish boil, rock out to music from a live brass band and watch an itty bitty Mardi Gras parade.

VHStival

When: February 22, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents VHStival. The festival is filled with the nostalgic remains of VHS with screenings of films including VHYES, At The Video Store and VIDEO VIOLENCE. You can also celebrate with a party and a live show.

National Margarita Day

When: February 22, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass during National Margarita Day. Lola Coastal Mexican honors the holiday with Q Coin margaritas served up in grande goblets all day long. Even if you aren’t sitting on the beach, the day is the perfect excuse to sip on a marg.

Denver Beer Co Ninth Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest

When: February 22 – 23

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick off your Saturday morning with breakfast and a brew during Denver Beer Co’s Ninth Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest. The ticket price includes coffee to wake you up, a breakfast burrito, bacon and a souvenir mug for your morning brews (the beer kind of course).

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: February 22, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill is back with the Cupid’s Undie Run. You can slip on your sneakers for a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Make sure to don on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Mardi Gras Petite Parade

When: February 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch as miniature floats coast by during a Mardi Gras Petite Parade. The second annual parade features a chance to make your own shoebox-sized float to enter into the procession or just watch some cute and colorful floats take on Dairy Block. You can register your float for free here.

Weird Residency

When: February 22, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let your wild side shine during Weird Residency. The series presents a different member of the Weird Touch team taking over Big Trouble. This Saturday you can listen to an all-vinyl DJ Set from DJ Tyler Snow and shake your booty all night long.

Colorado Garden & Home Show

When: February 22 – March 1

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn from over 650 exhibitors and experts during the Colorado Garden & Home Show. You can find inspiration for your upcoming landscaping and home ventures during one of the largest home and garden show.

Bernormous Bernie Benefit Bernanza

When: February 22, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Otero Taproom, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: “Feel the bern” at the Bernormous Bernie Benefit Benanza. You can laugh all night long to acts from comedians such as Andie Main, Phil Corrider, Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans while raising funds for the presidential candidate.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: February 22 – 23

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love creepy-crawly things, the Reptilian Nation Expo is the place to be. You can meet vendors from around the United States, explore over 1000 reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and even a cute sloth during the two-day cold-blooded weekend.

Downtown Open

When: February 22, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience the first annual Downtown Open rail jam. You can see performances from SoDown, option4 and more during the night hosted by Jack Mitrani. The jam benefits Civic Center Conservancy.

Stoney’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Boil

When: February 22 – 23

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little south in your life during Stoney’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Boil. Stoney’s has ordered 750-pound of crawfish for you to nibble on with fixings of sausage, corn and potatoes. If the boil isn’t your jam you can delight in gumbo or jambalaya.

Sunday, February 23

Shear Impact

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Calling all hairstylists and barbers for Shear Impact. You can help make a difference in someone’s life while volunteering to help cut hair for those in need. You can choose from a 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. shift, an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shift or a 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift.

Sunday Selects: Pat Corcoran & NFP Wines

When: February 23, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sunday Vinyl presents Sunday Selects: Pat Corcoran & NFP Wines. You can imbibe in fine wine and sway to music on vinyl. Pat Corcoran’s No Fine Print will serve up select wines paired with his vinyl choices.

The Bachelor Live

When: February 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $49 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bachelor Nation presents The Bachelor Live. You can experience the dating show up close with the help of host Ben Higgins with audience participation, lots of drama and of course – a rose ceremony.

The Chris and Paul Show

When: February 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Theater and Restaurant, 8246 Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $20 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh a little during a night of comedy at The Chris and Paul Show. The comedic duo Chris O’Neill and Paul Valenti – recent finalist on NBC’s Bring the Funny – are bringing their act to Denver with some hilarious sets.

Mark Your Calendar

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $22.50 tickets available here

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

When: February 27 – 29

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 tickets available here

Denver Passport Breakfast for Dinner Pajama Party

When: February 28, 6 – 9 p.m

Where: Ivy on 7th, 410 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020

When: March 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here