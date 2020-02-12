23 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some fresh events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by hangin’ with your pals at a Palentine’s Day Flower Class and end it by sweating it out at a Brewery Boot Camp. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to explore this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, February 13

Palentine’s Day Flower Class

When: February 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $65 at entry

The Lowdown: Grab your best pal for Palentine’s Day. You can learn how to create a designer centerpiece with flowers from Rowdy Poppy – a master gardener turned flower farmer and florist. You can make a beautiful creation and drink some cider. RSVP here.

The Love Jones Experience

When: February 13, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your boogie on at The Jones Love Experience. You can jam out to live music from DJs such as DJ Squizzy Taylor, Sloane Sophisticate and DJ Big Styles. You can also watch performances from Keisha Marie, Rodrick “Rodzilla” Freeman and more.

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: February 13, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents a Yuan Wonton Pop-Up. You can dig into delicious dumplings from Yuan Wonton and explore the businesses located within Dairy Block.

Friday, February 14

Thrice Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Dairy Block, 1855 Blake St. Suite 140, Denver

Cost: $65 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thrice presents a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up. The affair starts with an Anti Valentine’s Drag Show and Drag Brunch with entertainment from drag queens, Victoria Elizabeth Black, Opulence Black, Dollya Black and WakaShame Black. You can watch and munch to a picnic-style French brunch.

B-Side Music

When: February 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back, this time with Valentine’s edition. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from the local band Bluebook.

Baolentine’s Day

When: February 14, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Middleman (Denver), 3401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Middleman teams up with Misfit Snackbar for its second annual Baolentine’s Day. You can dig into specially made dumplings and imbibe in drinks from Middleman for a chill night.

Ninth Unicorn Love Party

When: February 14, 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the magic of mythological creatures and fantasies during the ninth Unicorn Love Party. You can listen to stories, explore existential angst and more throughout the wild day.

Denver: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

When: February 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem is mixing up the holiday with a Denver: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party. You can grab a friend to party out the night while sipping wine. RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Valloween

When: February 14, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little witchy and take a twist on your Valentine’s Day at Valloween. You can explore the Lumber Baron Mansion with your lover with fancy bites, a ballroom for dancing, a costume contest and more. You can also experience a special appearance from Mother Goth Rhymes.

Chocolate is for Lovers Dinner

When: February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person

The Lowdown: Brutø + BØH team up with Fortuna to present a Chocolate is for Lovers Dinner. You can dine on three courses that are filled with decadent flavors of chocolate and a complimentary cocktail. Book your reservations here

Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: February 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Chocolate Lab for a Valentine’s Day Beer and Chocolate Pairing. You can delight in five handcrafted chocolates complemented with five Denver Beer Co. brews.

Ratio Beerworks Five Year Anniversary Weekend

When: February 14, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks celebrates its five years of business with an anniversary weekend. The weekend offers live sets from Joyce Manor, Major Sports and more. You can also try a limited draft-only release of Barrel Fermented Wild Dear You on Saturday and a special Joyce Manor brunch on Sunday.

Neon Valentine Blacklight ROLL

When: February 14, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your skates for a night of karaoke, dancing and glowing blacklights during a Neon Valentine Blacklight ROLL. You can put on your best neon and whites to skate the night away.

A Night for Buddies and Beer: The Brewlyweds Game

When: February 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your Valentine’s Day with friends during A Night for Buddies and Beer: The Brewlyweds Game. You can test your skills during the game that examines your knowledge of your best friend while sipping on a Station 26 brew.

Saturday, February 15

A Freaky Flurry Fashion Show

When: February 15, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace your freaky side during A Freaky Flurry Fashion Show. The Storeroom holds an interactive fashion show with Heady Bauer at Vine Street Pub with live music, wild wonders and more.

Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest

When: February 15, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Runway 35, 8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grilled cheese lovers rejoice for the Mile High Grilled Cheese and Beer Fest. The fest features unlimited samples of toasty grilled cheese made by local chefs while washing them down with craft brews.

Local Playwrights’ Slam

When: February 15, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hear from some talented Colorado playwrights with local theatre organizations during a Local Playwrights’ Slam. Different playwrights will read a short selection of their latest work in progress for an insightful evening.

Stout Month Crawfish Boil

When: February 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub & Brewery hosts a Stout Month Crawfish Boil. You can stop into City Park brewery during Stout Month to munch on some crustaceans and imbibe on a dark brew.

Plantopia

When: February 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Spaces presents the group exhibition Plantopia. The new exhibition holds works from over 40 artists to showcase how nature can become art and how a lot of art is inspired by nature.

Factotum Brewhouse Five Year Anniversary

When: February 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support Factotum during its five year anniversary. You can rock out to live music, sip on beer releases, play games and more. In tradition, the five year anniversary gift is wood and as result, guests are encouraged to wear their best lumberjack looks.

Second Annual Seed Swap

When: February 15, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring your best plant seeds for Baere Brewing’s second Annual Seed Swap. The swap is hosted by Marla of Roots Modern Medicine with advice on anything plant related. You can meet others in the community and swap seeds.

Sunday, February 16

Drunk History of the West

When: February 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse – Denver Distilleries, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $4 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts Drunk History of the West. Comedians will compete for a cash prize for the best drunken set. You can vote for your favorite performance and help determine the winner at the end of the night.

Brewery Boot Camp

When: February 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free – $18 register here

The Lowdown: Brewery Boot Camp returns to Denver at Bruz Beers. You can work out at your own level and refresh with a discounted beers afterward. Reservations are highly recommended, so make sure to check the website or call.

Mark Your Calendar

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: February 20 – 23

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $90 tickets available here

Michelle Wolf

When: February 20 – 22

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $37 tickets available here

9th Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest

When: February 22 – 23

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

Mardi Gras Rumpus 2020

When: February 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission