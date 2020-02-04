Meow Wolf Dark Palace Announces Its Glorious Return

Meow Wolf’s Dark Palace festival has announced its swift return with a lineup that goes even harder and a hell of a lot darker. Set to return to the cavernous National Western Complex for a spring edition on April 9 – 11, Meow Wolf Dark Palace is bringing bass heaviness and tastemaking EDM to the eccentric venue. Far more eclectic than the first iteration, the nights are headlined by a genre-bending and explosive mix.

From the anonymous Malaa and rapturous Deathpact and slimy Space Jesus, there’s truly something for every taste across the board. There’s even more sonic diversity, as evidenced in the likes of Detroit house phenom, DJ Holographic and burgeoning funk house caster, Channel Tres as well as the brilliantly evolutionary Floating Points for example. Even local favorites, Maddy O’Neal, Option4, Erin Stereo, Auralogic, Collin Mckenna and others are out in full force representing The Mile High City.

Meow Wolf’s second iteration comes after the event debuted in November of last year to great fanfare, bringing a drastically new and eventive experience to Denver’s electronic music scene. The event is half art installation half warehouse rave, immersing people in an almost subterranean environment of pummeling beats and thought-provoking sights.

This forthcoming spring edition is nothing short of a surprise, leading one to beg the question if Meow Wolf stands to push the event on a bi-annual basis. Regardless, there may be no such thing as too much Dark Palace, coming from the organizers who are constantly pushing the creative envelope and will soon open up their official Denver outpost off I-25 and Colfax in 2021.

Tickets for the Meow Wolf Dark Palace (Spring Edition) is currently on sale here. Fans have the option of purchasing both single-day and three-day options.

Check out the full day-to-day full lineup below: