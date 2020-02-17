Denver Restaurant Week and 17 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some delicious events lined up this week. You can start the week at Speed Rack, an all-women’s speed-bartending competition, and treat yourself all weekend long at Denver Restaurant Week. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, February 17

Speed Rack Season 9 Southwest

When: Monday, February 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervantes is being transformed into Speed Rack, an all-female speed-bartending competition this Monday. Guests can watch bartenders compete to be Miss Speed Rack while enjoying samplings of punches and snacks. Tickets are $25 ahead of time and $30 at the door with proceeds going towards breast cancer research.

South Indian Fusion Pop-Up

When: Starts Monday, February 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing and The Hungry Tree Hugger Kitchen presents a South Indian Tropical Vegan Dinner. For $40, guests will enjoy five courses and one Alternation brew. Courses include Navraten korma tropical curry mango passion fruit coconut lassi and more.

Tuesday, February 18

Pliny the Younger Tapping at Freshcraft

When: Tuesday, February 18, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Freshcraft to grab a taste of the iconic Russian River Brewing Pliny the Younger. The keg will be tapped at six p.m. with tickets for Pliny the Younger tastes being handed out at five p.m. This event is anticipated to have high attendance so make sure to get there early.

Cider & Charcuterie Pairing

When: Tuesday, February 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders and Culture Meat and Cheese present a Cider & Charcuterie Pairing. For $24 guests can delight in four cured meats and four ciders expertly paired for your enjoyment. Pairings include Hopped Apple Cider with summer sausage and more.

Wednesday, February 19

Keep the Glass Day

When: Wednesday, February 19, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Keep the Glass Day returns to Station 26 Brewing Co. this Wednesday. For $10, attendees can enjoy any pour of beer and take the glass home. Doors open at one p.m. so you can snag a glass at lunch or at happy hour.

Mole Festival

When: Starts Wednesday, February 19 at 5 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Warm your soul with a bowl of mole at Tamayo this week. The Larimer Square restaurant is adding four new moles to their menu to honor the rich and flavorful sauce. Featured dishes include Mole Pipian, Mole Rojo Cazuela and more.

Thursday, February 20

Barrel-Aged Tasting and Pairing Experience

When: Thursday, February 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Woods Boss Brewing for a unique tasting event of rare and unique barrel-aged craft beers. Brews have been aged in wine, rum, tequila, scotch or whiskey barrels with each sample having a unique flavor profile. There will also be paired cheese bites from Goed Zuur so you can sip and snack all evening long.

Save the Food Tasting Celebration

When: Thursday, February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Save the Food Tasting Celebration is taking over Broadway Market Denver this Thursday. The event will feature plates crafted from discarded food items in a way to educate the greater public to reduce food waste. The first 50 attendees will receive vouchers to try four sample dishes for free.

Beer and Cheese Pairing with Truffle Cheese Shop

When: Thursday, February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: River North Brewery and Truffle Cheese Shop are hosting a Beer and Cheese Pairing this Thursday. For $20 attendees can sip and snack on four River North tasters and four expertly paired cheeses.

Tigelle: An Interactive Dinner Party

When: Thursday, February 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Attimo Urban Winery, 2246 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tigelle is a doughy, grilled flatbread that is meant to be topped with charcuterie, cheeses and Nutella. Attimo and Rebel Bread are hosting an interactive dinner in honor of the versatile flatbread. Attendees will learn how to roll out the bread and watch as it’s grilled on the table and served fresh.

Friday, February 21

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Starts Friday, February 21

Where: Multiple locations, go here to check out the full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week returns this Friday. Hundreds of Colorado restaurants will offer multi-course meals for $25, $35 or $45. You can take a tour of Colorado’s food scene without breaking the bank.

Goldspot Turns Five

When: Friday, February 21, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company celebrates another trip around the sun this Friday. The brewery is celebrating five years with special tap and bottle releases and more. Yuan Wonton and Barrett and Pratt Provisions will be on site so you can snack and sip all day long.

Saturday, February 22

Mardi Gras Rumpus 2020

When: Saturday, February 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Call to Arms this Saturday for a Mardi Gras Rumpus. The celebration will host a crawfish boil, live brass band and the world’s tiniest Mardi Gras parade. Get your beads and brews at Call to Arms’ Mardi Gras celebration.

Denver Beer Co Ninth Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest

When: Starts Saturday, February 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your Saturday morning at Denver Beer Co’s Ninth Annual Beer Bacon Coffee Fest. For $45 attendees will receive a breakfast burrito, coffee, bacon and a souvenir mug to fill with all the breakfast inspired brew you can drink in two and a half hours.

Magically Magical Eight Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, February 22, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery celebrates its eighth year in business this weekend. Both locations will host beer releases, giveaways and more. You can cheers to another eight years at this RiNo establishment with a brew in hand.

Sunday, February 23

Top Chef Dinner

When: Sunday, February 23, 5:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $125 per person

The Lowdown: Bar Dough is hosting another installment of their Top Chef Dinner series this Sunday. Chefs Carrie Baird, Joe Flamm and Brother Luck from season 15 of the show will be crafting a five-course tasting menu for $125 per person. Optional wine pairings will also be available for purchase so you can wine and dine Top Chef style.

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

When: Sunday, February 23, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Celebrate Girl Scout cookie season with Copper Kettle Brewing Company this Sunday. For $20 guests can enjoy four girl scout cookies expertly paired with four Copper Kettle brews. Tickets are available at the door so head there early to secure your seat.

Sunday Selects: Pat Corcoran & NFP Wines

When: Sunday, February 23, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Sunday Vinyl for an afternoon filled with fine wine and vinyl. The featured winery is Pat Corcoran’s No Fine Print. You can try glasses of Pat’s favorites wines while enjoying his paired vinyl selection.

