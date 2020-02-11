A Shop in Littleton Turns Smoothies into Decadent Desserts

Located in Littleton, Crave Nutrition is the cross between a nutrition store, smoothie and coffee shop with an inclusive and positive atmosphere. Through in-house training and various health seminars, the team at Crave Nutrition help cater various shakes and teas to the individual. President Craig Thurber likes to think of his team as healthy bartenders.

This shop earns a diverse clientele from all ages — but are especially beloved by local high school students. Crave Nutrition has built a community for 11 years, having opened in March 2009. The strong desire to create a community rather than a simple transaction has been of utmost importance to Thurber. There are a lot of support groups through the shop’s Facebook page. Not only do the groups help create a friendly environment but it also educates, motivates and holds members accountable for their fitness and health goals.

Crave Nutrition uses Herbalife products to make each shake or tea. The base of each shake is made with protein drink mix which comes with 21 vitamins and minerals and 17 or 24 grams of protein.

For example, the Chocolate Strawberry shake is made with the Dutch Chocolate Herbalife protein drink mix base, plain soy milk or nonfat milk, frozen strawberries, vanilla extract and a few ice cubes — all crushed and mixed in a blender just like any other shake.

A lot of the shake recipes used at Crave Nutrition are shared between various other nutrition clubs and also provided through Herbalife. These easily digestible shakes come in famously gluttonous flavors including wedding cake, German chocolate cake, blueberry muffin, strawberry cheesecake and banana cream pie.

While it’s easy to get bored with the same flavors over and over, the team at Crave Nutrition loves to spice it up and offer fun new flavors every month. Currently, there is a coconut cream pie flavor.

Especially during the holiday months, a lot of influence comes from common holiday treats. For Thanksgiving and Christmas, there was a pumpkin pie and peppermint mocha shake. During Easter, the menu is set to have a carrot cake shake and in the summer a campfire s’mores shake is not uncommon.

If shakes aren’t necessarily your speed, Crave Nutrition also offers LIT teas — that supposedly boost metabolism, increase energy with green tea and ginseng and improve digestive health. Similar to the nutrition shakes, the LIT teas have out of the box flavors — pineapple, watermelon Jolly Rancher, blue raspberry margarita, green apple, Green Gusher and famously the Barbie Ferrari cherry limeade.

Regardless of whether or not you’re looking for a spot with healthy shakes and energetic teas, Crave Nutrition nails the flavors and welcoming ambiance.

Crave Nutrition is located on 9729 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Photography By Madison McMullen