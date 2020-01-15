26 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some bold events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by grabbing some popcorn for a January Emerging Filmmakers Project and end it by sipping on champagne during a Bubbly Tasting at Hotel Teatro. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 16

January Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: January 16, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Emerging Filmmakers Project. The project allows Colorado indie filmmakers to present their work. You can watch screenings of films such as Shadows by Tyler Eaton, Lights Over Chautauqua by Katherine Borda & Lee Cipolla, Someone Else’s Shoes by Trae Beneck & Avery Troop and Text Protector by Nancy Fingerhood.

God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary: Night of 1000 Siouxsies

When: January 16, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your punk on at the God Save the Queens 2 Year Anniversary: Night of 1000 Siouxsies. You can watch performances from Heavenly Powers, Neurotika Killz, Sęxy Sadie and more with poppin’ beats from DJ Dutch Confetti.

Shibori Dyeing

When: January 16, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Try your hand at fabric dyeing during a Shibori Dyeing workshop. The dyeing method uses indigo dye on different natural fabrics for a wonderous blue and white pattern. For $10 or more you can also bring in your own items to dye.

Womxn’s March Fresh Off the Press

When: January 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: MATTER, 2134 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready for the Womxn’s March Denver during Womxn’s March Fresh Off the Press. You can letterpress print and create posters for the march with other like-minded individuals.

Wild Women Wine and Comedy

When: January 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine and get ready for some laughs during Wild Women Wine and Comedy. You can hear hilarious sets from comedians while imbibing on some Wild Women wines.

Pink Pro Rodeo

When: January 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The National Western Stock Show partners with Cigna to present the Pink Pro Rodeo. You can watch as cowboys wrangle cattle, show off stunts and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Friday, January 17

39th Annual Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest

When: January 17 – 19

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the beauty of Native American culture and traditions at the 39th Annual Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest. The three-day festival hosts Native American art, crafts and more. You can also watch performances of traditional tribal songs and dance while you explore the market.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: January 17, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. You can party all night to live music bangin’ beats from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and KDJ Above and get your boogie on to all era jams.

Second Anniversary & Bourbon Launch Party

When: January 17, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Distillery, 244 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Distillery celebrates two years of business during its Second Anniversary & Bourbon Launch. You can sip on a limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon Cask Finished Bourbon Whiskey for a good cause. With every bottle of bourbon purchased, $5 will go towards The Morgan Adams Foundation.

The Rolling ’20s ROLL

When: January 17, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Grab your skates for The Rolling ’20s ROLL. The event features an evening dedicated to the ’20s. You can rollerskate, sing karaoke, jam out to beats from DJ Soup and more. Make sure to wear some flashy ’20s gear to match the theme.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: January 17, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver – a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the Five Points neighborhood – this time with a secret comedian. You will find out the location via email on the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Hot Cheetos Revolution 2020

When: January 17 – 19

Where: Neveria Chamoy Ice Cream and Other Snacks, 10101 E. Hampden Ave., Unit 103, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Neveria Chamoy and Aoxing Co. are spicing up the weekend with a Hot Cheetos Revolution. You can dine on Flamin’ Hot elote, Flamin’ Hot carne asada fries and even a Cheetos filled ice cream.

Third Friday Art Night

When: January 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you are a serious lover of art, the Third Friday Art Night is the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk. You can take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe and the galleries it holds.

Saturday, January 18

Womxn’s March Denver

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: March to push the empowerment of women and marginalized peoples at the Womxn’s March Denver. If you marched last year, you know that this peaceful march can and does make an impact on our city. You can join together with people of all backgrounds to march for change and be part of the large movement to make a difference.

Weird Residency

When: January 18, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love Weird Touch you will love Weird Residency. The series presents a different member of the Weird Touch team taking over Big Trouble. This Saturday you can listen to an all-vinyl DJ Set from DJ Fancy Matthew and shake your booty all night long.

Barrel-Aged Coconut Genius Wizard Bottle Release

When: January 18, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks re-releases its ever-popular their Barrel-Aged Coconut Vanilla Genius Wizard this weekend. You can snag the brew in $14 375ml bottles with limited quantities. You will want to grab malty Imperial Stout and sip on tappings of the beer.

Ice Bear Bladesmith Challenge

When: January 18, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as competitors create knives from scratch during the Ice Bear Bladesmith Challenge. You can see local bladesmiths perform their craft while competing for a variety of prizes.

4th Annual Punk Against Trump

When: January 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to performances from multiple artists including Over Time, M.H.H.C. and Filthy Hearts during the 4th Annual Punk Against Trump. The musical event raises funds for Abolish ICE Denver and Sanctuary for All Colorado.

2020 Super Stout Party

When: January 18, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on the best stouts during the 2020 Super Stout Party. River North Brewery hosts the brew-filled afternoon with a myriad of stout on tap and in bottles. You can also delight in bites from The G Wagon as you imbibe.

Free Day at Denver Zoo

When: January 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a day to explore the zoo for free. You can take a look at all of the amazing animals the zoo holds without paying the fee. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

Denver Comedy Underground

When: January 18, 9:45 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $4 – $11 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show — situated in the heart of Capitol Hill — holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as Brandt Tobler, Harris Alterman and Meghan DePonceau. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.

Sunday, January 19

Wild West Show

When: January 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as cowboys show off their skills during the Wild West Show by King Soopers. You can watch performances of Annie Oakley, Buffalo Bill and more during the Western-themed evening.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: January 19, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time and effort to put together the lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Chefs at 77 Pop-Up Series

When: January 19, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cho77, 1520 16th St., Denver

Cost: $77 – $97 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cholon’s Chef de Cuisine Kyle Clark takes over Cho77 for a Chefs at 77 Pop-Up Series. You can dine on a multi-course dinner that features dishes of Malaysian-style brisket, Vietnamese caramel braised octopus and grilled pork tenderloin. The dinner includes local craft beer pairings from breweries such as Tivoli, 4 Noses and more.

Stories of Courage

When: January 19, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: See photography from artist Shane Sato during Stories of Courage. The exhibition will dive deeper into the stories of WWII JA Veterans with photos and different accounts. You can also hear work from vocalist Margaret Ozaki Graves, singer-songwriter Adam Estacio and local community leaders.

Bubbly Tasting at Hotel Teatro

When: January 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Need a reason to celebrate? Try a Bubbly Tasting at Hotel Teatro to end your weekend. The tasting hosts a variety of champagne and sparkling wines with charcuterie and more for a festive Sunday. You can also have the chance to snag a bottle of premiere champagne during a raffle giveaway.

Mark Your Calendar

An Evening of Dancing Horses

When: January 22 – 23

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $50 tickets available here

Invisible Circus: Ramble On

When: January 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 tickets available here

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: January 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 – $85 get tickets here