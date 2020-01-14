A Pop-Up Featuring Only Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Flavored Foods Is Happening This Week

If you love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the perfect event for you is coming to Denver. Aoxing Co. and Neveria Chamoy Ice Cream and Other Snacks are partnering up for a spicy Hot Cheetos Revolution 2020 event.

The tasty event spans from January 17 to January 19 for a weekend jam-packed with spice, music and Mexican bites with a twist. Neveria Chamoy will serve up a menu of delights including Flamin’ Hot Elote $6.50, Flamin’ Hot Carne Asada Fries $9.50, Flamin’ Hot Tamales $6.50 and even a Flamin’ Hot Rolled Ice Cream $6.50.

The Cheeto-centric event will also feature music from DJs, giveaways and arcade games to keep the fiery atmosphere going. 2 Slikk, a local DJ and the organizer of the Cheetoh-filled event will also be in the house. 2 Slikk has more food ventures lined up for the future including an upcoming food truck concept dubbed OUTTA THIS WORLD, CO. opening this spring.

Neveria Chamoy Ice Cream and Other Snacks is located at 10101 E. Hampden Ave. Unit 103, Denver.