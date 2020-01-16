Onefold to Open Second Location Near Union Station

Fans of Onefold‘s worldly brunch offerings are in for a treat as the Uptown favorite is adding a new location. Slated to open this summer inside the boutique apartment complex known as The Pullman, the eatery is the first tenant of the 13-story building located behind Union Station.

“We can’t wait to have Onefold as our first retail tenant at The Pullman,” said Ned Dodington, director of development and design for Greystar. “Residents and neighbors will love the restaurant’s casual hospitality, as well as its simple homestyle food made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

This is the first expansion for the casual restaurant known for its mix of Chinese, Mexican and classic American fare. Diners can expect breakfast and lunch, alongside coffees, teas and brunch cocktails at this location. No word yet if the menu will remain the same as Uptown or if it’ll variate. In the meantime, expect popular items like their duck fried rice, breakfast tacos and congee to hold down the menu.

The Pullman is located at 1959 Wewetta Street, Denver.