Just Announced – Nickelback Will Return to Red Rocks Whether We Want Them To Or Not

Nickelback has been the punchline for plenty of jokes in most listening circles, but that didn’t stop them from landing a diamond certified album 15 years ago, which in turn isn’t stopping them now from celebrating that accomplishment with a summer tour. Performing All The Right Reasons in its entirety, Nickelback will take over Red Rocks on September 1 with special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

This will mark three years since their last Red Rocks appearance, featuring a pretty mixed review by one of our music writers. Hopefully, the Canadian rockers can make a more lasting impact this time around, pulling from the hits that made them a household name in the first place.

Nickelback managed to dominate the charts in the early 2000s and is sure to bring out quite a turnout. With hits like “How You Remind Me” being recognized as one of the top rock songs of the decade by Billboard, the Nickelback following remains alive and well.

Stone Temple Pilots has a fan base all of its own, tapping into the late ’90s nostalgia we all hate to love. This tour will be in promotion of their eighth studio album, Perdida, which will be their first all-acoustic release.

Tickets “All The Right Reasons Tour” go on sale Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. on AXS.