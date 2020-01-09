Foreign Form Reopens in Mysterious New Location with Gonzo Works

Foreign Form — one of Denver’s freshest boutiques — came and went last year, but not before seizing Denver with thought-provoking art, off-the-wall performances and fashion not typically seen in the Mile High City. Originally envisioned as a pop-up, the departure came as no surprise, but the concept remained in its Larimer Street residence for far longer than the creators even intended, eventually shutting the doors after six fulfilling months. These last couple of months, however, there’s been a shift. Next door to their previous location, in what was a two-story, mysteriously boarded up and shuttered property, Foreign Form has its second life. They are back, and its truly better than the last time.

Keeping consistent with its reimagining of the retail experience, the new Foreign Form is to be the band’s official flagship. The building in which the concept is housed is the first time the location has been used as a commercial property. The first floor — dedicated to a menagerie of high-end contemporary clothing, jewelry and art pieces — contains all the beloved wares from the first iteration and then some. The second floor — a brand new fine art gallery —currently showcases original historic Gonzo artwork by the likes of Hunter S. Thompson, Ralph Steadman and Thomas Benton.

“We really focus on bringing people together who appreciate art, culture and community in a vibrant atmosphere. The whole concept is about trying to connect the dots of all the people who are actively reaching out for a space where they can feel welcome and free to really celebrate the ideas that are on view and have come to life within the store and gallery,” said Sammy Steen, one of the co-owners of the concept.

With the newest iteration of Foreign Form, all three owners, Jason Siegel, Mike Delaney and Steen, intend to preserve the space as a place for artists by artists providing a new perspective to fashion, art and the retail experience in general in Colorado.

Foreign Form is located at 2719 Larimer St., Denver.

All photography courtesy of Foreign Form.