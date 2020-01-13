Chefs at 77 Pop-Up Series and 18 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some delectable events this week. You can have an indulgent Monday at the opening of Melted at The Source and satisfy your Stout cravings this Saturday at the Super Stout Party thrown by River North Brewery. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, January 13

A-Melted-Corn: Melted Preview & Relaunch of Mondays at Acorn

When: Monday, January 13, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Acorn, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Big things are happening at The Source this Monday. Acorn is unveiling its updated dining room and bar and the opening of MELTED. You can indulge in craft cocktails, passed appetizers and sweet snacks from both concepts.

Veganuary

When: Starts Monday, January 13 at 8 a.m.

Where: Multiple Locations, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If your 2020 resolutions consist of going vegan, Coohills, Himchuli and Tacos Tequila Whiskey are here to help you out. For the month of January, multiple Denver restaurants are offering vegan specials every day. You can stick to your goals while treating your tastebuds.

Tuesday, January 14

What Makes Sour Beer Sour?

When: Tuesday, January 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Friends & Family, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kevin Ritter, Crooked Stave’s sensory specialist, invites you to the Sunnyside taproom to learn what makes sour beer, sour. The event will go over the common beer souring techniques, tastings and also offer a complimentary draught beer.

Death & Co. Guest Bartender Series: Haley Traub

When: Tuesday, January 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Death & Co.’s Guest Bartender series features Haley Traub this Tuesday. Traub comes from Attaboy in New York City and will be slinging drinks in Suite 6A for your enjoyment.

Wednesday, January 15

Dry January at The Oxford Club

When: Wednesday, January 15, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Club, Salon & Spa, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to The Oxford Club to toast to your health this Wednesday. The event will feature non-alcoholic sangria from BarZero, Inc, raffles and more. You can learn more about this iconic health club while responsibly indulging in dry cocktails.

National Booch Day at Congress Park Taproom

When: Wednesday, January 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flying Embers: Hard Kombucha is taking over Congress Park Taproom for National Booch Day. The celebration will include free hard kombucha, swag and light snacks. You can try this boozy take on your favorite cultured drink at Congress Park Taproom.

Moet & Chandon Dinner at Old Major

When: Starts Wednesday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: Old Major, 3316 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: You can satiate your bubbles craving at Old Major this Wednesday at a Moet & Chandon Dinner. The four-course meal features pairings such as fried chicken and caviar with a Moet & Chandon vintage and chocolate pot de créme with a Moet & Chandon ice imperial cocktail and more.

Thursday, January 16

French Food & Wine Pairing

When: Thursday, January 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in French delicacies at Le French Denver this Thursday. The French Food & Wine Pairing will take your tastebuds on a tour of the south of France. Courses include cheese and seasonal fruit, seared salmon, venison loin and chocolate cake.

Cheese and Beer Pairing

When: Thursday, January 16, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company and The Truffle Cheese Shop are bringing back the Cheese and Beer Pairing this Thursday. For $25 guests will delight in four expertly paired beer and cheese selections.

Friday, January 17

2x Can Release

When: Friday, January 17, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is doing a double can release this Friday. The first brew is a new IPA with notes of candied pineapple and cedar. The second release is a fresh run of Rare Trait, a house IPA with flavors of peach, mango and tangerine.

Denver Distillery Second Anniversary & Bourbon Launch Party

When: Friday, January 17, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Distillery, 244 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Distillery is celebrating two years of business this Friday. The distillery is celebrating with a release of their limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon Cask Finished Bourbon Whiskey. For every bottle of bourbon purchased, $5 will go towards funding kids’ cancer research through The Morgan Adams Foundation.

Perennial Artisan Ales at Hops & Pies

When: Starts Friday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is pouring a collection of perennial artisan ales this Friday. On tap there will be brews like Abraxas, Long Descent, Sanctuary Fog and more. You can dine on some pizza while trying out this St. Louis brewery.

Hot Cheetos Revolution 2020

When: Starts Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m.

Where: Neveria Chamoy Ice Cream and Other Snacks, 10101 E. Hampden Ave., Unit 103, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Neveria Chamoy is putting Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on everything this Friday. You can get elote, carne asada fries, ice cream and more rolled in your favorite flamin’ snack.

Saturday, January 18

Barrel-Aged Coconut Genius Wizard Bottle Release

When: Saturday. January 18, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is re-releasing their Barrel-Aged Coconut Vanilla Genius Wizard this weekend. The brew will be available in 375ml bottles with limited quantities. You can grab the last of this Imperial Stout at Ratio this weekend.

2020 Super Stout Party

When: Saturday, January 18, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Super Stout 2020 is taking over River North Brewery. The taproom will have a collection of stouts available on tap and in bottles for your enjoyment. The G Wagon will also be onsite serving up their signature dishes.

2020 Asian Avenue Lunar New Year Dinner Celebration

When: Saturday, January 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Empress Seafood Restaurant, 2825 W. Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the lunar new year with the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center at Empress Seafood Restaurant. The celebration will feature a 10-course Chinese dinner, a welcome lion dance, a silent auction and more.

Sunday, January 19

Chefs at 77 Pop-Up Series featuring Kyle Clark

When: Sunday, January 19, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cho77, 1520 16th St., Denver

Cost: $77 – $97 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cholon’s Chef de Cuisine Kyle Clark is taking over Cho77 for a Southeast Asian inspired Pop-Up dinner. The multi-course meal will feature local craft beer pairings from breweries like Tivoli, 4 Noses and more. Dishes include Vietnamese caramel braised octopus, grilled pork tenderloin and Malaysian-style brisket.

Bubbly Tasting at Hotel Teatro

When: Sunday, January 19, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you didn’t get enough bubbly New Year’s Eve head to The Nickel for a Bubbly Tasting event. For $45 guests will enjoy a variety of sparkling wines and champagne, charcuterie and more. There will also be a raffle giveaway for a bottle of premiere champagne.

Oms and Mms at Il Posto

When: Sunday, January 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: You can “om” and “mm” your Sunday away with a yoga session and brunch at Il Posto. For $30 attendees will enjoy a 60-minute yoga session followed by a mimosa and a brunch entree. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mat, water and an appetite for brunch.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Hogshead Days 2020

When: Starts Friday, January 25 at 12 p.m.

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Winter Brew Fest

When: Saturday, January 25, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

When: Saturday, January 25, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 – $85 get tickets here