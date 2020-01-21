Dates Announced – Model Casting Call for Denver Fashion Week Spring 2020

Denver Fashion Week is returning for the Spring 2020 season with jaw-dropping fashion and head-turning designs from out local designers, as well as national and international. Having recently been recognized by Forbes “one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms” Denver Fashion Week has nowhere to go but up and this is a season you won’t want to miss it.

The official Spring 2020 Casting Call is now open to all models of any shape, size, height, gender and color. DFW is proud of the diversity in Denver and we want to celebrate that. And returning for another season, DFW model coordinator, Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions is hosting a two-hour model workshop that is designed to help models the fundamentals of walking the runway and best ways to succeed in the upcoming casting. Attendees will learn posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, poses and backstage etiquette. More information on the workshop and tickets can be found here.

The all model casting is on Sunday, March 1. This is a one-time date and cannot be rescheduled so plan ahead now. If turn out is high, it’s possible not every model will have a chance to walk, so arrive early. This casting is for 17+ only and includes petite, plus-size, men and women models ages 50+, trans and femme men ages 20-40. Bring your best walk to strut the runway and we hope to see you in March.

Casting times are based on age and height so please read carefully when selecting your time slot.

11:00 A.M.: 5.9″+ height

12:00 P.M.: 5.7″-5.9″ height

1:00 P.M.: Under 5.7″ height

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building on the third floor, 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver.

NOTE: Street parking only, parking is limited. Rideshare is suggested.

Women MUST wear black tank tops, tight jeans/pants and heels.

Men MUST wear black t-shirts and jeans.



DFW casting sign up–>> Here DFW model workshop sign up–>> Here

*You must sign-up to be able to participate. There are no walk-ins for DFW Spring casting.

This program is supported by Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Partner Program.