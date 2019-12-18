26 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some festive events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by stretching out at a Winter Glow Flow and end it by sweating it out at an Ugly Sweater Beer Run. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 19

Winter Glow Flow

When: December 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and dive into downward dog at a Winter Glow Flow. You can practice in an hour-long vinyasa yoga flow and after take part in a mala bracelet making class. Make sure to bring a yoga mat, a water bottle and any other yoga props you might need to practice with.

An Imperial Christmas

When: December 19, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Suite F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Comrade Brewing Company celebrates the winter season with An Imperial Christmas. The festive event features a tapping of five Quit Stalin Russian Imperial Stout variants paired with Christmas cookies for some sweetness. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged to match the atmosphere.

Knockout

When: December 19 – January 3

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the group exhibition Knockout. The exhibition – curated by local conceptual neon artist Scott Young – features over 35 artists from around the globe including Andrew Ramiro Tirado of Colorado Springs, Santiago Hurtato of Bogotá and Viktor Martinez of Mexico City. Each artist will bring to life their version of pop-art in a wide variety of styles and with different media.

Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase

When: December 19, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support Colorado women in music and imbibe on local whiskey during a Whiskey, Women & Song Showcase. You can watch performances from Tammy Shine of Dressy Bessy, a full band set from Porlolo, Nina de Freitas and more while sipping on whiskey from Vapor Distillery.

Holiday Potty Mouth Pottery Night

When: December 19, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little naughty during an adults-only Holiday Potty Mouth Pottery Night. You can create your own filthy work of art on a piece of pottery from the Ceramics in the City workshop for the perfect gift or keepsake. The ticket price includes a snack to keep your crafting fueled.

Firkin Day 7: Christmas Ale Double Altbier

When: December 19, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company continues its 12 Days of Firkins with Firkin Day 7: Christmas Ale Double Altbier. You can try the tapping of the holiday-themed brew and add to your list of firkins. Those who try all 12 of the firkin receive Copper Kettle socks and those who get six on their list will receive a Copper Kettle glass.

Friday, December 20

The Nutcracker Circus

When: December 20 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $41.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts partners with MOTH Poetic Circus to host The Nutcracker Circus. You can add some holiday fun into your festivities with Tchaikovsky’s classic story of Clara as she travels to the magical lands sweets, snow and more.

2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater vs. Onesie ROLL

When: December 20, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Lace up your skates for the 2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater vs. Onesie ROLL. You can take part in roller skating with holiday beats filling the air from DJ Soup, sip on drinks, sing along to karaoke and more throughout the night. Make sure to don your best onesie or your ugliest sweater for a festive evening. You can also bring a small toy to donate to a toy drive for a free drink.

Third Friday Art Night

When: December 20, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you take your art seriously, these art nights are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Saved by the ’90s

When: December 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to shake it out at Saved by the ’90s. You can rock out to live ’90s hits from a band and a DJ all night long while showing your best moves. ’90s wear is encouraged to match the theme of the night.

Shoes Off, Please!

When: December 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a live recording of the Shoes Off, Please! podcast within Leon Gallery this Friday. You can listen to the podcast, delight in treats and snag some awesome giveaways to boot.

Jingle Bell Swing Dance

When: December 20, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at a Jingle Bell Swing Dance party. You can dress up in your best elf gear, Santa duds and ugly Christmas sweaters for the soiree and dance all night long to music from After Midnight Jazz Band and Swingin’ Denver. You can also grab a scoop of freshly made ice cream from the famous factory.

Saturday, December 21

Drink The Bar Dry

When: December 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Colt & Gray, 1553 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colt & Gray celebrates its last night this weekend with Drink the Bar Dry. You can help support the business during its final holiday event by imbibing in drink specials and noshing on food specials throughout the evening. Say your goodbyes to the Platte Street staple with a bang.

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: December 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tea Street, 4090 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton heads to Tea Street for a dumpling pop-up. You can grab a cup of boba tea and a plate of hot dumplings from the super popular dumpling truck while getting some sick selfies with the help of JoySquadDenver.

Festive Entertainment

When: December 21, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bundle up for some Festive Entertainment at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. You can watch as ice skaters present a demo show, see Amazing Melinda put on wild fire and ice performance and listen to songs from The Dickens Carolers while exploring the shopping center.

a VERY Tacky Christmas Party

When: December 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prost Brewing Company hosts A VERY Tacky Christmas Party. Put on your best Christmas outfit for a festive celebration with brews, hot slices of High Society Pizza and more. You can also jam out to live music from The Jose Gutierrez Project while soaking up the holiday lights.

Yes Please Procrastinator’s Mini Market

When: December 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Craft Boner, 3851 Steele St. Unit C, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Need some killer last-minute gifts? Find some great items at a Yes Please Procrastinator’s Mini Market. You can shop from local brands such as Craft Boner, Moore Collection, Hazel Ray and more to support some great businesses.

Parade of Lasers

When: December 21, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkston St., Denver

Cost: 34.25 – 44.25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a wild experience of music and light during the seventh annual Parade of Lasers. You can listen to live performances from artists including Joyride, Bonnie X Clyde and JVNA while getting your dance on as the night is lit up by a show of lasers.

Holiday Carousel

When: December 21 – January 2

Where: Denver Pavilions 500 15th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: The Holiday Carousel is back for the holiday season. The carousel will run all through December and bring in the new year with New Year’s Eve rides for extra fun. A part of the proceeds from the rides will go toward Food Bank for the Rockies to help feed those in need.

Sunday, December 22

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage

When: December 22, 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29.95 – $49.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little nostalgic at A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage. You can watch the classic Christmas story of Charlie Brown bringing all of his friends together for a heartwarming gathering while listening to all of the hit songs along the way.

WinterFest

When: December 22, 7 p.m, – 2 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at WinterFest. The party has a massive lineup of DJs with 15 sets from DJs such as DJ Chonz, LemonHead, and KDJAbove. You can dance all night long to poppin’ beats.

Cookies, Ugly Sweater Party and Canned Food Drive

When: December 22, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chain Reaction Brewing Company presents an ugly sweater party to add to the holiday festivities. You can delight in holiday treats, snag a photo with Santa and do some good by donating to a canned food drive.

Joy to the Twirled: Pasta Pop-Up

When: December 22, 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Luca, 711 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some freshly made pasta during Joy to the Twirled: Pasta Pop-Up. You can dine on a menu of homemade pasta, antipasti and more all paired with wine. Reservations are encouraged. Make your reservations by calling 303.832.6600 or online here.

Tuba Christmas Concert

When: December 22, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a performance of music like none-other during a Tuba Christmas Concert. The concert is held between the Bonfils building and parking garage and will feature an assortment of tuba players performing holiday tunes to fill the air with festive sounds.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: December 22, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. The materials are free with a $10 purchase of beer or for the price of $5 if not drinking. Come with a nasty saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

Ugly Sweater Beer Run

When: December 22, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Park Running Company, 4568 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Berkeley Park Running Company hosts its second annual Ugly Sweater Beer Run. You can sweat it out during a run that will start and end at Diebolt Brewing Company and make stops at Denver Beer Co., Zuni Street Brewing Company and Briar Common for sips along the way.

Mark Your Calendar

6th Annual Christmas Day Party

When: December 25, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission