30+ New Year’s Eve Parties to End 2019 With

New Year’s Eve can get crazy with different soirees, parties and more to choose from. Everything from fireworks displays to a 1920s themed celebration and Denver’s biggest parties, you will not want to stay in this New Year’s Eve. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of great events to help navigate your festivities so you can choose the best of the best and end your year in cheer.

Gold Point New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gold Point, 3126 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: All that glitters isn’t gold… but sometimes it is at the Gold Point New Year’s Eve. You can shake it all night long with Wesley Wayne playing hits on vinyl while sipping on cocktails and culinary delights from Goed Zuur.

Mr. Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 8:20 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $179 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Put on your best cocktail attire for Mr. Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve. The party is inspired by the 1920s and the upcoming year 2020 with hints of the past and the future. You can delight in light bites, sip on libations from an open bar and more throughout the festive night.

Lost In Japan

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get transported to another country while staying right here in Denver during Lost In Japan. You can taste samples of every sake that Colorado Sake Co. offers on tap, munch on sushi, play games and more during the culture-filled night.

New Year’s Eve Open Bar

When: December 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Hudson Hill, 619 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in the new year with libations in hand during a New Year’s Eve Open Bar. Hudson Hill hosts the open bar with house cocktails, wine, beer, well drinks and more. You can snack on small plates or a large of grilled cheese and toast to the ending of 2019 with a glass of champagne.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 16th Street Mall presents New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown. The event features two shows of fireworks live DJs blaring beats and more. You can explore the businesses throughout the mall and ring in the new year with a bang.

Tavernetta New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver Cost: $125 get tickets here The Lowdown: Get your party on during Tavernetta’s New Year’s Eve. You can nosh on passed canapés and sip on unlimited champagne and specialty cocktails throughout the evening while dancing to beats from a DJ. Make sure to dress in an outfit that matches your favorite decade to add to the atmosphere.

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – January 1

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $126 0 $293 tickets available here

The Lowdown: End your 2019 in style during Decadence Colorado. You can watch performances from Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Bassnectar, CloZee, Ganja White Night and more during two evenings of wild fun. Decadence is one of the largest New Year’s Eve parties in Denver so make sure to dress up and show up.

20/20 Throwback NYE

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Squire Lounge, 1800 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Squire Lounge host a 20/20 Throwback NYE Party with two sets from DJs Duke Justice and DJ the T.D.P. setting the mood with hits from 2000 through 2010 and 2010 through 2019. Later in the evening, DJ Rice Cube will blast everyone into the future with vibing beats while you sip on drink specials and embrace the times.

NYE in the City

When: December 31 – January 2

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $79 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little fancy this holiday during NYE in the City. You can dress up in your best black-tie attire and high heels for a cirque-style soiree within the Four Seasons Hotel to watch performances of grandeur. You can also watch a ball drop at midnight, get your dance on and sip on specialty cocktails.

New Year’s Eve Party at Ratio Beerworks

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beeworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party down over at Ratio Beerworks during a rowdy dance party with beats from the Mystery Sisters DJ Duo and end your night with a midnight balloon drop and beer toast. You can imbibe in special releases – including a festive firkin tapping – and dance the night away.

Weird Touch NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 at entry

The Lowdown: Broadway Roxy presents a Weird Touch NYE. You can rock out at a dance party with sounds of weird house, dark disco, indie dance and more. You can hear sets from DJ Shannon von Kelly, DJ Fancy Matthew and DJ Tyler Snow as you party it out.

A GRAND New Year’s Eve Celebration

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown‎, 1750 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $159 per person here

The Lowdown: Grand Hyatt Denver Downtown celebrates the festive season with A GRAND New Year’s Eve Celebration. The event features a dinner buffet, a dance party with a silent disco karaoke, balloon drops and more. You can jam out to beats from Nacho Men, ClubX Band and more – all in different ballrooms. Reserve by calling 303.295.1234 or booking here.

New Year’s Eve Freak Show

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Moxy Denver, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Moxy Denver hosts a New Year’s Eve Freak Show. The event features a night of bottles of bubbly, tunes from DJ Carl and wild performances. You can let go of your inhibitions, sip on drink specials and more throughout the evening.

Union Station’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head over to Denver’s Union Station for a New Year’s Eve experience. You can dance till your feet get sore during a Great Hall silent disco and light show, slip into a speakeasy with themed libations and more throughout the momentous occasion.

Hotel Born New Year’s Bash

When: December 31, 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Kimpton Hotel Born, 1600 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $135 – $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a pour of hand-crafted cocktail held in ice glasses from an ice bar during a Hotel Born New Year’s Bash. You can delight in a dinner buffet of caviar, charcuterie and a grilled carving station courtesy of Citizen Rail while listening to tunes from the Diamond Empire band.

18th White Rose Gala

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $63 – $299 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ellie Caulkins Opera House hosts its 18th White Rose Gala. The gala holds a myriad of performers from flapper girls to ballroom dance exhibitions, DJs, a live band and more. Make sure to wear elegant attire to match the theme of roaring ’20s – no casual attire is allowed.

Lipgloss NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party with DJ Boyhollow and DJ Matthew Bloss at The Lipgloss NYE party. You can take part in the alternative gathering at Bar Standard and Milk Bar with six different rooms of music spanning on two different floors.

New Year’s Eve at American Bonded

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: American Bonded, 2706 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new year during New Year’s Eve at American Bonded. You can get your dance on with fresh beats from DJ Thred spinning hits from through the decades and sip on cocktails from the bar.

New Year’s Eve 2020

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ring in the brand new year during New Year’s Eve 2020 at Avanti. You can party with DJ Digg, sample bites from Avanti’s seven restaurants and toast in 2020 with a glass of champagne at midnight. The next day you can refresh with a New Year’s brunch.

Itchy-O New Year’s Saturnalia

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Gothic Theatre is transformed into a wild and wonderous electric land during an Itchy-O New Year’s Saturnalia. You can watch performances from Itchy-O – the experimental drumming group – and from The Velveteers, a popular local rock band.

’90s NYE Dance Party

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Your Mom’s House hosts its second annual ’90s NYE Dance Party. You can jam out to ’90s hits all night long so get ready to get your nostalgia on. You can also watch live painters, performances from entertainers and more throughout the evening.

New Year’s Eve with ESCORT and Funk Hunk

When: December 31, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $43 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get down and funky during a New Year’s Eve with ESCORT and Funk Hunk. You can listen to live music from ESCORT – the duo that takes inspiration from NYC dance music, disco and rich beats. You can also rock out to sounds from Funk Hunk.

New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $140 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get fancy during a New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party. You can step into Mile High Station for a night of frivolity with live music from a cover band, an open bar, casino games and more. Make sure to dress to the nines to match the theme of the evening.

Outer Space Bash

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social (Denver), 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Punch Bowl Social present an Outer Space Bash. You can blast yourself into the future while imbibing on a themed punch, jamming out to beats from a live DJ and watch a midnight balloon drop.

Cuffin’ NYE 2020

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1134 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself at the Cuffin’ NYE 2020 party. You dance all night long to the best R&B hits from DJs, cheers to the new year with a midnight champagne toast and sip on bottle service with an additional fee.

Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly presents a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve. The exclusive event features live music from DJ David Smith, a buffet filled with tastings, festive treats, wine, cocktails and more. You can also sip on a complimentary midnight champagne toast to cheers in the new year and snag some New Year’s party favors.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Neon Baby Denver, 1942 Market St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get swanky at a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. Neon Baby hosts a soiree with a confetti blast, DJs pumping out funk, house and disco beats and more. You can watch live painting, cheers with a glass of champagne to the new year and see even more surprises throughout the evening.

NYE in the Woods

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve looking out at the scenic Denver skyline during NYE in the Woods. You can rock out to live music from Quemando, delight on small bites and sip on cocktails at The Woods Rooftop Restaurant. You can also settle back and watch the fireworks for the perfect night.

A Night in Paris

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve in style during A Night in Paris. The themed evening hosts a live DJ, a photo booth, a late-night snack bar and more for the perfect evening. You can extend your celebrations and stay the evening at the hotel by booking an overnight package for $339. Make your reservations here with the code EVE.

Erotic Poetry Festival 25th Anniversary

When: December 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Steam up your New Year’s Eve with the Erotic Poetry Festival 25th Anniversary. The Mercury Cafe hosts a myriad of poets presenting their tantalizing works along with performances from belly dancers and from Mila Popovich.

New Dream // An Italo Disco NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Slide into the new year during a New Dream // An Italo Disco NYE party. The Italian-inspired party features a themed menu, a disco ball drop and ’80s synth-pop beats with bangin’ all night long in Big Trouble.

Cottonwood Club New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $600 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the 1920s at the Cottonwood Club New Year’s Eve. You can sip on craft cocktails and bubbly, watch performances of Gatsby-inspired entertainment and enjoy an immersive speakeasy experience within Exdo.

A Night in Vienna

When: December 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little musical during your holiday at A Night in Vienna. Colorado Symphony will fill the air with sounds of waltzes and marches with the help of music director Brett Mitchell. You can listen to songs such as The Blue Danube from J. Strauss II, Prague Waltzes from Dvorák and Suite from The Sleeping Beauty from Tchaikovsky.

New Year’s Eve On Tap

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rackhouse Pub hosts New Year’s Eve On Tap. The party features an open bar with cocktails, unlimited beer and cider on tap and an amazing appetizer buffet to keep your festivities fueled. You can watch a balloon drop and dance your socks off to top ’40s music for a memorable evening.

Zenith NYE 2020

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step into the future at Tracks during a Zenith NYE 2020. You see performances from Karina Kay, listen to music from international DJ and producer Guy Scheiman (Tel-Aviv) and take part in a $2,000 cash balloon drop – all with a glass of champagne in hand.

Monkey Barrel New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Show off your best moves at the Monkey Barrel New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate will killer beats from DJ George Pamer as he spins hits from icons Prince and George Michael during the tribute night. You can also snag party favors and toast at midnight with a glass of champagne.

NYE Party With The Yawpers

When: December 31, 9 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 – $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Twist & Shout Records teams up with Indie 102.3 for an NYE Party With The Yawpers. You can rock out to the soundtrack from The Big Lebowski, Guardians Of The Galaxy 1 and 2 and more throughout the film-themed evening.