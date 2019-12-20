30+ Denver Restaurants Hosting Christmas Eve and New Years’s Eve Dinners

The holidays can get wild and we all know that sitting in a hot kitchen all day isn’t the best part of the festivities. So we at 303 Magazine have created a list of restaurants that are ready to serve up Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve feasts for your noshing needs.

Christmas Eve

Maine Shack Holiday Pre-Orders

When: December 18 – 25

Where: Maine Shack, 1535 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Maine Shack will let you rest this Christmas Eve with its holiday pre-orders. You can pre-order from the restaurant’s takeaway menu of traditional New England holiday dishes such as a clam casserole for $45 and a lobster casserole for $90. Each dish will come with heating and reheating instructions. Pre-orders must be made two days before pickups. Pickups are on December 20 and December 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hearth & Dram Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $49 per person

The Lowdown: Take a break from the holiday rush during Hearth & Dram’s Christmas Eve. The event features a prix fixe menu with dishes of slow-roasted pork belly, grilled and chilled shrimp, Colorado Native chicken and a variety of sweet desserts. You can pair it all of with a pour of whiskey for a great finish. Make your reservations by calling 303.623.0979.

Rosenberg’s “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Food Pop-Up

When: December 24, 6 – 9 p..m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $25 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your Christmas Eve with a twist during Rosenberg’s “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Food Pop-Up. Rosenberg’s executive production chef Jeff Stoneking has created a menu of Chinese-American bites mixed with Jewish delicatessen favorites of Reuben Egg Rolls, Kung Pao Pastrami, Smoked Salmon Rangoon and more. You can wash everything down with bubbly, spiked hot cocoa or a specialty cocktail from a festive bar.

Christmas Eve at Barcelona Wine Bar

When: December 24, 4 p.m. Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Let the wine flow during Christmas Eve at Barcelona Wine Bar. You can dine on tapas-style dishes such as Caipi Porto and Paella Salvaje while sipping on seasonal sips of holiday cocktails and a myriad of vibrant wines.

Smōk Christmas Eve Dinner To Go and Stay

When: December 24

Where: Smōk, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t stress over your holiday spread, instead take a day off and let Smōk takeover with a Smōk Christmas Eve Dinner To Go and Stay. The smokey menu features brisket, burnt ends, savory smoked pork belly and more created by chef Bill Espiricueta and his talented team. You can also snag some sweet pies to pair with your meal for the perfect dessert.

Punch Bowl Social’s Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 11 a.m. Where: Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway and 3120 N. Uinta St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Get festive with Punch Bowl Social’s Christmas Eve by sipping on a Naughty or Spice punch. The holiday cocktail is mixed up with Old Forester Bourbon, Monin Orgeat (premium almond syrup), house-made spiced orange syrup, St. Elizabeth Allspice and fresh lemon juice and garnished with oranges and cloves for a seasonal touch. You can sip while playing games in a vintage arcade, singing karaoke or taking part in the Milkshake Lab at the Stapleton location.

Acorn Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Acorn, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Acorn is open for business this Christmas Eve. You can stop in for a taste of the regular menu or try the menu a la carte for some additions. Call 720.542.3721 to make your reservations. Acorn will also be open on New Year’s Eve with regular hours.

Christmas Eve at Brider

When: December 24 and December 3, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Brider, 1644 Platte St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Let Brider take care of your Christmas Eve noshing with a taste of its regular menu and with options of a la carte. You can forget about dirtying the dishes and rest from the kitchen prep for a tasty meal. Max’s Wine Dive Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Max’s Wine Dive, 696 Sherman St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Indulge yourself during a Max’s Wine Dive Christmas Eve. You can nibble on Southern-inspired bites such as the famous southern fried chicken, a Max ‘N Cheese and more all paired with $6 glasses of wine or luxury pours from $9 to $18.

Christmas Eve at Comida

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Comida at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some spice to your holidays with Christmas Eve at Comida. You can delight in festive bites of spicy shrimp with jalapeño aioli, a flavorful array of tacos and imbibe on 10 different types of margaritas for the perfect pairings.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

When: December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 650 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar hosts Feast of the Seven Fishes. The event features a night of celebration with Italian seafood dishes, wine pairings and more. You can enjoy a candlelit dinner to feel cozy and warm. Make your reservations by calling 303.756.6449. Jax Fish House will also host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 31 for $75 per person. The event will have oysters galore, deals on bubbly and more. Reservations are encouraged.

Citizen Rail Christmas Eve

When: December 24 – 25 and December 31

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: $75 per person and $135 – $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the holidays during Citizen Rail Christmas Eve. The event features a three-course prix fixe menu with dishes of truffled lamb neck pie, smoked cauliflower, smoked Christmas goose and more. New Year’s Eve will serve up bites Colorado lamb tartar, dry-aged duck breast, a champagne mousse crunch and more. You can make your reservations by calling 303.323.0017.

Panzano Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 5 – 9 p.m. December 25, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $60 per person

The Lowdown: Dive into a festive menu during Panzano Christmas. You can join the merriment with a Christmas prix fixe menu that includes chestnut soup, veal osso bucco, a double chocolate mousse and more. Call 303.296.3525 to create your reservations.

Christmas Eve at Pepper the Noshery

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Pepper the Noshery, 1043 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No need to slave all day in a hot kitchen when Pepper the Noshery can do the work for you during Christmas Eve with a wintery three-course meal. You can dive into bites such as a vegan butternut bisque, duck cassoulet and a milk and cookies tray for a sweet finish. Reservations are encouraged. Make your online here or by calling 720.638.4800.

OAK Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 11:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: OAK at Fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: OAK at Fourteenth presents OAK Christmas Eve. The day features a chance to try the regular menu with an addition of a la carte for lunch or in the evening you can delight in special a three-course prix-fixe menu, including amuse-bouche. You also can add on a wine pairing for $50 during your evening meal for that extra touch. Call 303.444.3622 to create your reservations. OAK will also be open for New Year’s Eve with regular hours and a special menu for dinner.

Coperta’s Feast of the Seven Fishes

When: December 24, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69 per person

The Lowdown: Transport yourself to Italy during Coperta’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. The dinner celebrates the Italian-American traditional feast with a three-course meal that focusses on seafood. You can delight on bites of Gonfietti, Crispy Dogfish, Paccheri pasta with monkfish sugo and more. Reservations are highly encouraged. Make yours at Copertadenver.com or by calling 720.749.4666.

Del Frisco’s Grille Christmas Eve

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Del Frisco’s Grille, 100 St. Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Del Frisco’s Grille Christmas Eve. Dig into three different delicious dishes this Christmas Eve from a prime rib special with sides for $42, a Kansas City Strip with sides for $58 or a Lobster Tail special for $42. You can pair everything with wines from Del Frisco’s award-winning wine list or a craft cocktail for the perfect meal.

Christmas Eve + Day at Urban Farmer

When: December 24 – 25, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your Christmas relaxing during Christmas Day at Urban Farmer. You can dine on a festive dinner menu of french onion soup ($15), venison loin ($25), a Bootheel 7 Ranch 40-Day Dry-Aged Beef ($120), a Christmas tiramisu and more. Create your reservations here.

Feliz Navidad at Kachina

When: December 25, 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put down your kitchen tools and take a breath with Feliz Navidad at Kachina Cantina. You go south of the border with a menu of apple salad ($5), braised short rib ($24) and rum tres leches ($8). You can also dine from the regular menu if you aren’t feeling so adventurous.

Holiday Helping Dinner at FIRE

When: December 24, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: the Art, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $75 per adult and $30 per child

The Lowdown: Stop in at FIRE within the ART, a hotel in Cherry Creek for a Holiday Helping Dinner. You can get fancy with dishes of caviar toast, petite filet Oscar and more. On Christmas day you can also take part in a Jingle Bells & Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $68 per person.

Le Bilboquet’s Holiday Specials

When: December 24, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Le Bilboquet Denver, 299 St Paul St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Dine out on Christmas Eve instead of staying cooped up during Le Bilboquet’s holiday specials. You can delight in a four-course prix-fixe menu that includes Salmon gravlax, Jerusalem artichoke soup, Cajun chicken and an Andalouse pear tart. Reservations are heavily encouraged. Create yours online here or by calling 303.835.9999.

Christmas at Atelier

When: December 24, 3 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Atelier by Radex, 2011 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Atelier by Radex. The restaurant will be serving up an a la carte menu of French-inspired bites for a fresh and classic holiday.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Lola

When: December 24, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $40 per person

The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican hosts a Christmas Eve dinner. The dinner serves up a family-style paella dinner filled with clams, chicken, shrimp and more. You can add to the fun with cookies and house-made horchata for Santa, sip on pitchers of margaritas and sangria for $30 and grab bottles of wine for $30. Make your reservations by calling 720.570.8686.

New Year’s Eve

Café Marmotte New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: CaféMarmotte, 290 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $100 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate the beginning of the new year the ending of the old with Café Marmotte as it offers up dueling Egg Nogs and a four-course meal. The egg nogs are a Butter Pecan Egg Nog ($8) and a Salted Caramel EggNog ($8) to sweeten up your mood and the four-course menu is comprised of bites such as Moules-Frites, lobster spaghetti, winter vegetable lasagna and a chocolate budino. You can add wine pairings for an additional fee.

NYE at Safta

When: December 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #201, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Ring in the new year with NYE at Safta. You can nibble on traditional Jewish bites from chef Alon Shaya and the Safta team including Latkes, Tershi, Hummus, Yemenite Curried Beef and Nammura for dessert. You can also add on a $35 beverage pairing really up the luxury. Make your reservations here.

Hindsight is 2020 at Acova

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Acova, 3651 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Acova hosts Hindsight is 2020. You can imbibe on decade-themed cocktails starting from the 1920s to the 1990s cosmopolitan. Each drink will be $7. You can also snack on complimentary appetizers of achiote-braised pork tacos, diablo deviled eggs, tomatillo beer cheese dip & chips and cauliflower fritto. Make sure to show up in your favorite decade’s themed duds to match the theme of the evening.

New Year’s Eve at Uchi

When: December 31, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $195 for two

The Lowdown: Dine on a special omakase menu for two with New Year’s Eve at Uchi. The menu includes bites of Island Creek oyster, nigiri and Waygu beef tartare, lamb belly and a kabocha cheesecake to finish. You can book your reservations by calling 303.444.1922. At midnight you will be treated to a complimentary glass of sparkling wine to toast to the new year.

New Year’s Eve at Le French

When: December 31, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Le French Denver, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $70 – $95 per person

The Lowdown: Say goodbye to 2019 during New Year’s Eve at Le French. You can feast on a four-course prix fixe dinner with amuse-bouche created by Le French’s talented chef. There will be two different seatings to choose from one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. with an additional chef creation served at the starting of midnight.

Dim Sum & Then Some at Ace

When: December 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 500 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69 per person

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve presents a Dim Sum & Then Some. You can ring in the new year with a feast of king crab, dim sum, cocktail and sake specials and more. You can grab a group of friends for an hour of free ping pong to make the night even better. Create your reservations by calling 303.800.7705.

New Year’s Eve Tasting Dinner at American Elm

When: December 31, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: American Elm, 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $90 per person

The Lowdown: American Elm presents an intricate five-course prix fixe meal for its New Year’s Eve Tasting Dinner created by chef Brent Turnipseede. You can try dishes such as tuna tartare, Amaranth rigatoni, grilled duck breast and a brown butter apple tart to end. Each dish can be paired with a cocktail or wine for an additional fee.

Tavernetta New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver Cost: $125 get tickets here The Lowdown: Get your party on during Tavernetta’s New Year’s Eve. You can nosh on passed canapés and sip on unlimited champagne and specialty cocktails throughout the evening while dancing to beats from a DJ. Make sure to dress in an outfit that matches your favorite decade to add to the atmosphere. New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Way Back

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Way Back, 3963 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Way Back presents a New Year’s Eve Dinner. No worries about prepping your own bites as you can sit back and relax to dine on delicious food and drink specials throughout the evening for a memorable closing of the year.

Fried Chicken and Bubbles at Julep When: December 31, 11 a.m. Where: Julep, 3258 Larimer St., Denver Cost: $72 per person The Lowdown: Spend your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in jubilee during a Fried Chicken and Bubbles feast. You can grab a plate on New Year’s Eve and dig into a 10-piece fried chicken meal paired with a bottle of bubbly. The next day in the new year you can put on your best ’80s gear and imbibe on bottomless mimosas and a bloody mary bar during an ’80s-themed brunch. Book your reservations here. Morin’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $125 per person

The Lowdown: Get a bit fancy with Morin’s New Year’s Eve this holiday season. You can taste a vegetarian or Revillion six-course prix-fixe menu with supplements of caviar, oysters and black truffles available for an additional fee. As soon as you enter you will receive a complimentary glass of champagne and at the end of the night, you can toast to the new year and snag some NYE swag. Create your reservations here or by calling 303.534.9979.

New Year’s Eve at Bar Dough

When: December 31

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: End your 2019 on the tasty side with New Year’s Eve at Bar Dough. You can dine from the regular menu or try dishes of large format proteins for two and supplements of black truffles and caviar created by chef Carrie and her team. Make your reservations here or call 720.668.8506.

Señor Bear’s New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some spice into your holiday during Señor Bear’s New Year’s Eve. Chef/partner Blake Edmunds and chef Sebastian Ramirez-Lohner and the team of Señor Bear present a menu of champagne and oyster to accompany the regular pan-Latin menu for a flavor-filled celebration. Make your reservations online here or by calling 720.572.5997.

New Year’s Eve Pop-Up Dinner

When: December 31, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wong Way Veg teams up with Alternation Brewing Company to present a New Year’s Eve Pop-Up Dinner. The dinner features a four-course vegan menu with beer pairings complimentary of Alternation with an additional cash bar.

Arcana New Year’s Eve

When: December 31

Where: Arcana, 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: End your year with a bang during Arcana’s New Year’s Eve. You can dive into a four-course pre-fixe menu that includes dishes of Broken Arrow Ranch antelope tartare, Rhode Island scallops, butter-poached Petrale sole and a festive treat made by Arcana pastry chef Luke Miller. The flavor-packed feast will fuel your festivities. Make your reservations here or by calling 303.444.3885.

5th Annual New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $59 – $1110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get Jazzy this holiday season during the 5th Annual New Year’s Eve at Nocturne. You can sip on pours of champagne and cocktails created by the nocturne staff while swinging to sounds from Peter Olstad Quintet. You can also try a special New Year’s Eve menu to keep you ready to party.