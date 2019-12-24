Denver Was so Fetch at Fetch Holiday Market 2019

Fetch Markets recently held it’s third and final Fetch Holiday Market at the Denver Sports Castle. This year, the market hosted more than 150 vendors per weekend and more than 300 vendors in total with the roster changing each weekend. Fetch Market also raffled off thousands of dollars in prizes with a portion of processed going toward Youth on the Record, a nonprofit that inspires at-risk youth to see the potential for a better life through music. This continued to show the efforts Fetch puts into giving back and highlighting the Denver community.

Every single vendor had something unique that was different from the next, the best part being that it was all in one place. Every floor was filled with vendors and boutiques local to Colorado. Some fan favorites were Seventy West, OneWild and Wild Whims Studio. Also included in the lineup was local jewelry designer, Madeline Patinella, creator of Rose & Royce. Patinella brought some new and exclusive items to Fetch this year, much like other vendors who only bring out the best for Fetch. Fetch Market felt like a neverending experience in the best way possible. One could purchase southern folk-inspired art by local Denver artist Dolan Geiman, then move on and purchase CBD treats for dogs, all from small, local artists and shop owners.

There was truly something for everyone at the holiday market. The art lover, adventure junkie, and even your furry friends could all get something that best fit their personality.

All photography by Adrienne Thomas.