Natura Obscura Grand Finale and 22 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some merry events lined up this week. Start it off by staying comfy at the Winter Onesie-Land and end it by adding some art into your life with Denver Mercury Poetry. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
Monday, December 23
Winter Onesie-Land
When: December 23, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Grab your coziest onesie for a Winter Onesie-Land. Denver Christkindl Market hosts the day of comfort with a chance to get $1 off of drinks if you wear a onesie to the market.
Community Showcase
When: December 23, 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Explore local businesses and nonprofits during a Community Showcase. Illegal Pete’s helps promote the businesses while you can learn more about the businesses that surround you.
Camp Christmas
When: December 23 – January 4
Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
Cost: $8 – $21 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Hangar at Stanley has been transformed into a wondrous land of all things Christmas during Camp Christmas. The installation, created by artist Lonnie Hanzon and his crew takes inspiration from camp style – an over the top art style with hints of irony – along with the traditional meaning of camp.
Tuesday, December 24
Juls Payne Holiday Art Sale
When: December 24, 5 p.m.
Where: De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Christmas is one week away and if you are still in need of some presents you can snag some at the Juls Payne Holiday Art Sale. You can find art for 25 to 50% off and explore more of the artist’s work.
Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring
When: December 24 – February 2
Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $6 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space partners with PH Balance and Synesthesia to host the sequel to Spookedalia – Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring. You can dive into an immersive installation of candy tornadoes, psychedelic realms and more.
Wednesday, December 25
The Onstott’s Nightly Christmas Light Show
When: December 25 – January 1
Where: 10046 Fraser St., Commerce City
Cost: Suggested donations here
The Lowdown: Take a nighttime drive to see some beautiful lights during The Onsott’s Nightly Christmas Light Show. The light show runs nightly with wild displays brightening up the dark. Make sure you are respectful of neighbors and don’t block driveways or enter private properties while admiring the display. You can also help raise funds for Children’s Hospital while enjoying the show.
Thursday, December 26
Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience
When: December 26 – 29
Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Engelwood Pkwy, Englewood
Cost: $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts holds Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience. You can experience the grand finale of the 5,000 square-foot installation that was created by 30 local artists, creatives and craftsmen. You can explore parts of the installation that were made by artists such as Nicole Banowetz, Tiffany Matheson and Travis Powell.
Christmas in Color Morrison
When: December 26 – January 4
Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison
Cost: $27 per vehicle get tickets here
The Lowdown: Light up your night during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday beats in the background to set the atmosphere.
Art Caravan’s Circus Variety Show
When: December 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: $16 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Get a little sparkle in your life at the Art Caravan’s Circus Variety Show. The show brings a myriad of fantastic acts such as juggling unicycler Lyndsay McKeeve, fiery stunts from Zia Pixie and fancy tricks from Draco Alexander.
Marvel Comics Incoming!
When: December 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe holds a Marvel Comics Incoming! #1 launch party this Thursday. You can snag a copy of the new release, learn more about the Marvel universe and more during the jam-packed party.
4th Annual SunKissed Kwanzaa Festival
When: December 26 – January 1, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St., Aurora
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: MelaNation E. hosts the 4th annual Sunkissed Kwanzaa Festival. Celebrate the African-American holiday with seven days of gatherings around Denver and the Denver Metro area. You can also raise funds for the event and future programs by donating here.
Friday, December 27
Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums
When: December 27, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver
Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry
The Lowdown: Try your hand at some crafts during Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums. You can step into the Museum of Contemporary Art and make an alien-like terrarium with the help of the wildly talented Thadeaous Mighell.
Pyramid Scheme
When: December 27, 8 – 10 p.m.
Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3757 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during Pyramid Scheme – a stand-up comedy show. The show, held in the taproom will host a lineup of hilarious comedians with some killer sets. You can grab a pour of Oasis brew and laugh all night long.
A Christmas Celebration in Denver
When: December 27, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver
Cost: $40 – $70 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Watch a performance from award-winning pianist Jim Brickman and special guests during A Christmas Celebration in Denver. Brickman will play hits, sing festive songs and get you in the holiday mood.
Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour
When: December 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver
Cost: $19.95 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Bundle up for a night on the town during a Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour. You can have a guided tour to see the amazing lights display of the City & County Building while learning about Denver’s rich history.
Silent Night Silent Disco
When: December 27, p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Get your party on while keeping the noise down at a Silent Night Silent Disco. ViewHouse Ballpark hosts the silent disco with three live DJs streaming music, a chance to snag giveaways and White Claw swag to grab throughout the night.
Krampus: A Haunted Christmas
When: December 27 – 28
Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver
Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 tickets available here
The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Krampus: A Haunted Christmas. The event features a chance to walk through a haunted attraction avoiding Krampus and his evil elves. The ticket price includes a picture with Krampus, Christmas treats and more.
Saturday, December 28
Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains
When: December 28, 11:45 p.m. – 2:45 a.m.
Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver
Cost: $9.50 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains. You can watch and take part in the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show night as the cast will dress up as villains and superheroes. You can participate with dance, props from $5 participation bags and more, all set up by Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient.
The Grawlix Return!
When: December 28, 10 – 11:30 p.m.
Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver
Cost: $12 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can experience a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Lily Ostberg, Nolawee Mengist and Chris Charpentier.
Denver Comedy Underground
When: December 28, 8 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver
Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show, situated in the heart of Capitol Hill holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as Jordan Doll. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.
Motion Blur at Night
When: December 28, 5 – 7 p.m.
Where: 16th Street Mall, 1001 16th St., Denver
Cost: $28 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Add to your photography skills during a Motion Blur at Night workshop. You can learn how to photograph moving objects with the blurring technique or capture movement to show motion in an image.
Sunday, December 29
Loteria Night
When: December 29, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery presents a Loteria Night. You can play the Mexican game of chance, learn some Spanish and win some prizes during the evening. No worries if you aren’t versed in the game, all levels are welcome.
Denver Mercury Poetry
When: December 29, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver
Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry
The Lowdown: Listen to some spoken work during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local storyteller and poet Ashia Ajani as she explores the Black imaginaries and environments while diving into legacies of resistance and trauma in diaspora communities.
Want this list before everyone else?
Click here to have it sent to your inbox.
Mark Your Calendar
Decadence Colorado
When: December 30 – January 1
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver
Cost: $126 – $293 tickets available here
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown
When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 16th St. Mall, 16th St. Ste 200, Denver
Cost: Free admission
First Friday Art Walk
When: January 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
DAM Free Day
When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free general admission