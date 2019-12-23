Natura Obscura Grand Finale and 22 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some merry events lined up this week. Start it off by staying comfy at the Winter Onesie-Land and end it by adding some art into your life with Denver Mercury Poetry. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 23

Winter Onesie-Land

When: December 23, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest onesie for a Winter Onesie-Land. Denver Christkindl Market hosts the day of comfort with a chance to get $1 off of drinks if you wear a onesie to the market.

Community Showcase

When: December 23, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore local businesses and nonprofits during a Community Showcase. Illegal Pete’s helps promote the businesses while you can learn more about the businesses that surround you.

Camp Christmas

When: December 23 – January 4

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $8 – $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Hangar at Stanley has been transformed into a wondrous land of all things Christmas during Camp Christmas. The installation, created by artist Lonnie Hanzon and his crew takes inspiration from camp style – an over the top art style with hints of irony – along with the traditional meaning of camp.

Tuesday, December 24

Juls Payne Holiday Art Sale

When: December 24, 5 p.m.

Where: De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Christmas is one week away and if you are still in need of some presents you can snag some at the Juls Payne Holiday Art Sale. You can find art for 25 to 50% off and explore more of the artist’s work.

Spookedalia 2: The Candy Conjuring

When: December 24 – February 2

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $6 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space partners with PH Balance and Synesthesia to host the sequel to Spookedalia – Spookadelia 2: The Candy Conjuring. You can dive into an immersive installation of candy tornadoes, psychedelic realms and more.

Wednesday, December 25

The Onstott’s Nightly Christmas Light Show

When: December 25 – January 1

Where: 10046 Fraser St., Commerce City

Cost: Suggested donations here

The Lowdown: Take a nighttime drive to see some beautiful lights during The Onsott’s Nightly Christmas Light Show. The light show runs nightly with wild displays brightening up the dark. Make sure you are respectful of neighbors and don’t block driveways or enter private properties while admiring the display. You can also help raise funds for Children’s Hospital while enjoying the show.

Thursday, December 26

Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience

When: December 26 – 29

Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Engelwood Pkwy, Englewood

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts holds Natura Obscura: An Immersive Arts Experience. You can experience the grand finale of the 5,000 square-foot installation that was created by 30 local artists, creatives and craftsmen. You can explore parts of the installation that were made by artists such as Nicole Banowetz, Tiffany Matheson and Travis Powell.

Christmas in Color Morrison

When: December 26 – January 4

Where: Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Rd., Morrison

Cost: $27 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Light up your night during Christmas in Color Morrison. You can drive through 1.5 million Christmas lights spun around Bandimere Speedway with the sound of holiday beats in the background to set the atmosphere.

Art Caravan’s Circus Variety Show

When: December 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little sparkle in your life at the Art Caravan’s Circus Variety Show. The show brings a myriad of fantastic acts such as juggling unicycler Lyndsay McKeeve, fiery stunts from Zia Pixie and fancy tricks from Draco Alexander.

Marvel Comics Incoming!

When: December 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe holds a Marvel Comics Incoming! #1 launch party this Thursday. You can snag a copy of the new release, learn more about the Marvel universe and more during the jam-packed party.

4th Annual SunKissed Kwanzaa Festival

When: December 26 – January 1, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Dayton Street Opportunity Center, 1445 Dayton St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: MelaNation E. hosts the 4th annual Sunkissed Kwanzaa Festival. Celebrate the African-American holiday with seven days of gatherings around Denver and the Denver Metro area. You can also raise funds for the event and future programs by donating here.

Friday, December 27

Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums

When: December 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Try your hand at some crafts during Black Sheep Friday: Extra Terrariums. You can step into the Museum of Contemporary Art and make an alien-like terrarium with the help of the wildly talented Thadeaous Mighell.

Pyramid Scheme

When: December 27, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3757 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during Pyramid Scheme – a stand-up comedy show. The show, held in the taproom will host a lineup of hilarious comedians with some killer sets. You can grab a pour of Oasis brew and laugh all night long.

A Christmas Celebration in Denver

When: December 27, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $40 – $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch a performance from award-winning pianist Jim Brickman and special guests during A Christmas Celebration in Denver. Brickman will play hits, sing festive songs and get you in the holiday mood.

Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour

When: December 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $19.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bundle up for a night on the town during a Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Tour. You can have a guided tour to see the amazing lights display of the City & County Building while learning about Denver’s rich history.

Silent Night Silent Disco

When: December 27, p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your party on while keeping the noise down at a Silent Night Silent Disco. ViewHouse Ballpark hosts the silent disco with three live DJs streaming music, a chance to snag giveaways and White Claw swag to grab throughout the night.

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas

When: December 27 – 28

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Krampus: A Haunted Christmas. The event features a chance to walk through a haunted attraction avoiding Krampus and his evil elves. The ticket price includes a picture with Krampus, Christmas treats and more.

Saturday, December 28

Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains

When: December 28, 11:45 p.m. – 2:45 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Rocky Horror – Super Heroes and Villains. You can watch and take part in the interactive The Rocky Horror Picture Show night as the cast will dress up as villains and superheroes. You can participate with dance, props from $5 participation bags and more, all set up by Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient.

The Grawlix Return!

When: December 28, 10 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can experience a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Lily Ostberg, Nolawee Mengist and Chris Charpentier.

Denver Comedy Underground

When: December 28, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1201 E. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax for Denver Comedy Underground. The stand-up comedy show, situated in the heart of Capitol Hill holds a lineup of hilarious comedians such as Jordan Doll. The event is hosted by Ben Bryant.

Motion Blur at Night

When: December 28, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 1001 16th St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Add to your photography skills during a Motion Blur at Night workshop. You can learn how to photograph moving objects with the blurring technique or capture movement to show motion in an image.

Sunday, December 29

Loteria Night

When: December 29, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery‎, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery presents a Loteria Night. You can play the Mexican game of chance, learn some Spanish and win some prizes during the evening. No worries if you aren’t versed in the game, all levels are welcome.

Denver Mercury Poetry

When: December 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Listen to some spoken work during a Denver Mercury Poetry session. You can hear from local storyteller and poet Ashia Ajani as she explores the Black imaginaries and environments while diving into legacies of resistance and trauma in diaspora communities.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – January 1

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $126 – $293 tickets available here

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Downtown

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 16th St. Mall, 16th St. Ste 200, Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

DAM Free Day

When: January 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free general admission