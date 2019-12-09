Colorado Gives Day and 38 Things to Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some fancy events lined up this week. Start it off with some jams at Head Rooms Sessions #40 and end it getting your shop on at a Bonfire Vintage x RiNo Holiday Bazaar. Wherever the week leads you, make sure you take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, December 9

Head Rooms Sessions #40

When: December 9, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Listen to a live recording of some up and coming local artists during Head Room Sessions #40. You can rock out to performances from Pierce Murphy and Zoe Berman Music within ReCreative Denver’s gallery surrounded by beautiful art.

After the Asteroid: Earth’s Comeback Story

When: December 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents a screening of the NOVA documentary Rise of the Mammals as part of the new pop-up exhibition After the Asteroid: Earth’s Comeback Story. You can explore the pop-up, meet some of the scientists involved in the exhibition and more throughout the evening. Tickets are going fast, so get yours soon.

Knockout

When: December 9 – January 3

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the group exhibition Knockout. The exhibition – curated by local conceptual neon artist Scott Young – features over 35 artists from around the globe including Andrew Ramiro Tirado of Colorado Springs, Santiago Hurtato of Bogotá and Viktor Martinez of Mexico City. Each artist will bring to life their version of pop-art in a wide variety of styles and with different media.

Tuesday, December 10

Colorado Gives Day

When: December 10

Where: Denver

Cost: Donations suggested here

The Lowdown: Community First Foundation and FirstBank return with Colorado Gives Day. The one-day event gives you a chance to build up your philanthropy and support local nonprofit organizations and charities with donations that make a difference. You can choose which organization you want to donate to and help raise funds.

Punketry

When: December 10, 7:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe combines poetry and punk together for the perfect combination during Punketry. You can listen to performances of spoken word from poets such as Jovan Mays, Kona Morris, Leah Rogin-Roper, Forrest Hendricks and Michaela Mujica-Steiner as well as watch live painting from Exist Vibrantly Art.

Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop

When: December 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Beet & Yarrow partners with The Source Hotel to present a Beet & Yarrow Holiday Workshop. You can create a six-foot holiday garland with fresh and dried floral pieces for some pop in your seasonal decor. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate and a cocktail handcrafted by Isabel Juice + Cocktail Bar.

Ugly Sweater Run

When: December 10, 5:45 – 8 p.m.

Where: Boulder Running Company – Cherry Creek‎, 2500 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your best ugly sweater for an ugly sweater run. You can get a workout in while wearing some festive gear and later hear from guest speaker Brian Metzler in the store while sipping hot chocolate or beer.

Wednesday, December 11

Passage

When: December 11 – 21

Where: Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Women’s Caucus for Art (WCA) teams up with Niza Knoll Gallery for Passage. The exhibit is a national juried show with 50 different artists from 22 states around the country presenting their works. The artists focus on rites of passage, emotional change, physical and emotional journies and more throughout their art.

Maker’s Break

When: December 11, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a breather during a Maker’s Break. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute art projects to take your mind off of work and help you unwind for a bit. You can get creative and return to your duties refreshed and ready to go.

Between Us Walking Tour

When: December 11, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: 1600 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Downtown Denver Partnership teams up with Hey Hue and Castle Searcy for a Between Us Walking Tour. You can explore the works of artists Sabin Aell, Marsha Mack, Lares Feliciano and more during the tour through the Between Us alleys. The tour will finish with a reception at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park.

2nd Annual Posada Navideña

When: December 11, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas celebrates the 2nd Annual Posada Navideña. The day will give you a chance to explore professional developments and opportunities that have been created by Prospanica, SHPE, Lockheed Martin, Museo De Las Americas, CoBank and more while snacking on seasonal bites and sipping on beverages.

Extremely Indigenous Sports

When: December 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Explore a series of indigenous films at Extremely Indigenous Sports. You can watch screenings of films such as 4 Wheel War Pony by Dustinn Craig, Fast Horse directed by Alexandra Lazarowich and The Fighting Cholitas directed by Mariam Jobrani. Following the screenings, you can participate in a Q&A with Walt Pourier of the Stronghold Society.

Thursday, December 12

Denver Date Night

When: December 12, 5 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1700 N. Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the holiday festivities with Denver Date Night. You can see a 110-foot-tall pixel LED tree lit up in the Sculpture Park. You can also grab special drinks at the bar and explore the rest of the park throughout the evening.

Community Craft Fiber Night

When: December 12, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your current projects made with fabric, sewing, knit and more for a Community Craft Fiber Night. You can work together with others in the community and get advice from Holly of Textile Restyle during the creative evening. Make sure to bring your own materials or purchase from ReCreative.

Spectrum

When: December 12, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fetch Shop Colorado, 1855 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a different side of color during Spectrum. The exhibition takes a deeper look at stoic women with the lense of the spectrum of color with different textures and materials to give more depth. Artist Meredith Steele takes inspiration from her struggles with anxiety and the ups and downs of life.

Canine Christmas

When: December 12, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your four-legged friends for a Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindl Market. You and your pup can have a photo taken with St. Nikolaus and take part in some fun activities throughout the evening at the Christmas themed marketplace.

Macrame Holiday Ornament Workshop

When: December 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dash & Dare, 5728 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Need something special to add to your Christmas trees? Make your very own ornament at a Macrame Holiday Ornament Workshop with the help of instructor Samantha Baron from Likewoah Handmade. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate in the class.

Joy: A Snowboard Film

When: December 12, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into a journey of snow and adventure during a screening of Joy: A Snowboard Film. The film follows snowboarders Red Gerard, Ben Ferguson and Sage Kotsonburg as they navigate backcountry mountain terrain. You can also watch a screening of Per Mission and Trash: Snowboard Film.

Artist in Residence

When: December 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oxford Hotel welcomes Dezirae Schalice as Artist in Residence. Dezirae Schalice is an alternative pop-rock vocal and drum duo with Dezirea herself at the front. You can listen to the duo perform live music in the Bourbon Bar while sipping on drinks in the lobby.

super

When: December 12, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free reserve spot here

The Lowdown: PlatteForum’s ArtLab interns have created the exhibition super with resident artist Ben Coleman. Coleman uses mixed media to focus on messages that present youth voices and perspectives on the values that are often portrayed in films, comic books and more in the past decade.

Nick Offerman – All Rise

When: December 12, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1612 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $65 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts Nick Offerman for his All Rise tour. Offerman, known for his roles on Parks and Recreation, Fargo and now his own television series Making It with Amy Poehler will dive into the habits that people get tied up in while incorporating a bit of dance and song along the way.

Simply Small

When: December 12 – 22

Where: D’Art Gallery Denver, 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore a menagerie of works from gallery members during Simply Small. You can see anything from photography to monotypes to paintings during the group exhibition with works from 18 members including Kelly Austin-Rolo, Lisa Calzavara and Terry Decker. You can also purchase pieces within the gallery – perfect for holiday gifting.

Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats

When: December 12, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your volunteer on and jam out during Too Many Humans, Not Enough Coats. The event features performances from Too Many Humans, CITRA, VICODA and Erin Elyse Jeffreys within Globe Hall. If you bring a coat you can get in for free.

Friday, December 13

Grand Opening Celebration

When: December 13, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Alt Ethos, 2505 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alt Ethos hosts its Grand Opening Celebration. You can take a look at the brand new studio and Innovation Center that will give artists access to experiment with design projects. You can party to DJ Jason Guava, take an interactive experience with LED clouds and a 360 digital and more throughout the evening.

Amazigh

When: December 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Battery621, 621 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Transport yourself to the mountains of Morocco while staying in Denver during a screening of Amazigh. The film made in partnership with Bou Naceur Sustainability and The Vertical Wanderer explores the Atlas Mountains from the perspective of the Amazigh people with skiing, mountain and more. Following the screening, you can take part in a raffle while delighting in Moroccan bites and craft drinks.

Rock, PAPER, Scissors

When: December 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Galería Balneario will transform the former Station 16 gallery space inside The Source Hotel & Market Hall with paper pieces during Rock, PAPER, Scissors. The installation also brings paper creations from artists such as La Madriguera Gráfica, Chirrete Golden and tengo terror visual. This is the opening reception for this new Denver gallery.

Hollywood Favorite: The Polar Express 3D

When: December 13 – 14

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 tickets available here

The Lowdown: With the holidays just around the corner the Hollywood Favorite: The Polar Express 3D film screening is perfect to get your seasonal spirit on. You can watch the classic Christmas film based on the book written by Christ Van Allsburg. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and features Tom Hanks as a character. Follow the journey of a curious boy figuring out his beliefs of what Christmas really is.

Joel Swanson & Cody Hudson

When: December 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery‎, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery welcomes artists Joel Swanson and Cody Hudson for their solo exhibitions. Swanson’s Eight-and-a-Half-by-Eleven uses abstraction and composition to dive deeper into language without the use of language to explore the psychology of learning as it pertains to language. Hudson’s I Came Home takes inspiration from Colorado’s landscape with the use of geometric forms and earth tones in powder-coated steel sculptures and paintings.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

When: December 13 – 14

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $29 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver presents a special holiday performance of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. The Moscow Ballet will travel to Denver to dance on stage with more than 200 festive costumes, amazing choreography and classic Tchaikovsky sounds. You do not want to miss Clara’s adventure through a magical Christmas land filled with glitter and sweets.

Saturday, December 14

Soap Making Workshop

When: December 14, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: I Made It, 617 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $59.57 get tickets here

The Lowdown: I Made It hosts a Soap Making Workshop. The event features a class guided by an I Made It instructor. You can learn how to make soap from oils and bring more than nine organic bars to get squeaky clean with or to give away for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Holiday Fest

When: December 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Old South Gaylord Street, 1059 S. Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ring in the holidays at Holiday Fest. The fest will give you a chance to shop locally, giving back to your communities and gives you an excuse to explore South Gaylord Street. You can listen to Christmas carols throughout the day, while you shop for gifts. Santa will also make an appearance for the perfect holiday photo.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

When: December 14, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre, 14th St. and Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $44 – $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. The performance celebrates 35 years of being a holiday tradition with its annual holiday tour. Classics from previous years and a whole new album will premiere this year.

Contemporary Realism

When: December 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Gallery 1261‎, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Peruse works from more than 20 different artists including Valerio D’Ospina, Teresa Elliott and Zoey Frank during Contemporary Realism. The exhibition explores the wide variety of contemporary ideas that artists hold with established artists to the up and coming.

MissMe Artist Talk + Pop-Up

When: December 14 – 15

Where: The Source Hotel & Market Hall, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Anonymous street artist MissMe returns to Denver for a MissMe Artist Talk + Pop-Up. You can listen to MissMe speak about activism in art as well as find limited edition pieces from her current jewelry line with LITZI in CharleyCo.

Holiday Market

When: December 14, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market holds a Holiday Market. You can fill all of your seasonal shopping needs from local makers such as Hazel Ray, Craft Boner, Ash Apothecary and more during the festive pop-up.

Winter Fest

When: December 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. Ste. 150, Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Embrace the chill at the Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. You can warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats while you shop locally for the holidays. Live ice carving, Yuletide caroling and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

Sunday, December 15

RedLine Holiday Market

When: December 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab the perfect artsy stocking stuffers and holiday buys during the RedLine Holiday Market. The market hosts work from more than 30 different artists ranging from paintings to jewelry and more. You can sip on hot chocolate and delight in seasonal treats while shopping.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: December 15, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back for the season. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Devious Means, Unholy Crow Artistry and Rocky Mountain Punk, listen to some rockin’ heavy metal beats and more. You can also grab a pint from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop until you drop.

Bonfire Vintage x RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 15, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find some amazing vintage and thrift items at a Bonfire Vintage x RiNo Holiday Bazaar. You can explore the pop-up filled with over 20 vintage vendors and later party throughout the evening with an ’80s Apres-ski theme.

