An Entire Warehouse in RiNo Has Been Transformed Into an Interactive Pop-Up by Visible

Denver-Based phone service Visible recently opened up its doors to its newest and largest installation — Phonetopia. Starting tonight and lasting through November 24, the interactive event is meant to bring all the elements of your phone to life.

Taking over the former B-Spot gallery in the heart of RiNo, the warehouse has been transformed from the inside out. Luckily, it’ll be impossible to miss because its fresh coat of blue exterior paint makes the warehouse stick out even in Denver’s most colorful neighborhood. Walking inside, you’ll be given a card to use throughout the installation to either start an interaction, pose for a photo or send a risky text. From there you can navigate your way through a series of rooms, each themed with a different cellphone feature.

The first part is the modern adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” Push the push notifications out of the way, then use every bit of strength you have to miss texts from your exes and finally slide into those DMs. Once you’ve finished the Notification Obstacle Course move on into an Instagrammers dream — The Contentorium. Here you’ll find a #Content LED wall, a bathtub full of rubber duckies, an inverted dining room and more spaces to snap away at. Moving on from there walk into the SMS Arcade where you can play skee ball, a risky twist on “Dance Dance Revolution,” or avoid an awkward break-up by knocking down those texts and win some fun emoji gear with the claw. After earning your name on the scoreboard take a seat and unwind in the Airplane Mode Lounge, where if you choose you can learn more about what Visible has to offer as a phone service. Or more likely, scroll through your favorite selfies.

Throughout the month there will also be live performances from some of the biggest names in the game right now. Maggie Rogers, French Montana, Tierra Wack, Haim and one unnamed “multi-Grammy award-winning” artist will take over their intimate stage for the lucky 200 people that RSVP in time. If you don’t get a slot, there are other events coming to the space like dance parties with local DJs, yoga sessions and interactive murals with Adam Vicarel and So-Gnar Creative Division. These events are all free, but you’ll need to RSVP here. If you just want to check out the installation, no RSVP is needed. Just arrive when it’s open.

The point of Phonetopia gets people to poke fun and enjoy the culture and time we live in with our phones. Visible is very self-aware. If you pick up their play on a Sky Mall magazine in the Airplane Mode Lounge you’ll find an ad that reads, “This is an ad for a phone service pop-up about phones called Phonetopia. So basically you are inside a phone ad reading a phone ad.”

So yes, ultimately the whole event is one large ad. But if you’re looking for something fun, free and definitely different to do, Phonetopia is well worth your time. But get there fast though, because this pop-up plans to end November 24.

Phonetopia is located at 2750 Blake Street, Denver. It is free and open to the public. Only events require an RSVP. It is open Monday – Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 12 – 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 8 p.m.

All photography by Danielle Webster, unless otherwise noted.

