Visible Is Bringing an Immersive IRL Phone Experience with Maggie Rogers, GRiZ and More to Denver

Denver-based Visible has been making waves with not only its phone service but with their interactive installations at festivals like the Underground Music Showcase and other events across the city. Today, Visible has announced its largest installation yet — Phonetopia. Set to open shop in RiNo, Phonetopia is promising an immersive pop-up activation where you can literally “step inside your phone.”

From November 7 – 24 guests will take a journey through the inner workings of their phones as it comes to life. Guests will dodge “notifications” in an obstacle course, kick back in a ’60s “airplane mode” lounge, slide into a pool of DMs, and play around in an “SMS” arcade. The event will also feature an “Unlimited Content” wall and bring our love for streaming to the stage with intimate performances for only 200 fans from some of today’s biggest artists.

See below for the artist schedule. Performances are limited to 150-200 people:

11/7: Maggie Rogers at 8 PM – RSVP link live on 10/31, at 10 AM MT

11/8: Haim, at 8 PM – RSVP link live on 11/1, at 10 AM MT

11/14: French Montana with Tierra Whack at 8 PM- RSVP link live on 11/7, at 10 AM MT

11/16: Griz at 8 PM – RSVP link will go live on 11/9, at 10 AM MT

11/23: Surprise “Multi-Grammy Award Winning” Headliner- RSVP link will go live on 11/15, at 10 AM MT

Phonetopia (located at 2750 Blake Street, Denver) will be open Monday-Wednesday (5 – 9 p.m.); Thurs-Saturday (12 -9 p.m.); Sunday (12 -8 p.m.).