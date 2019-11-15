Edgewater’s Massive New Food Hall Will Open Its Doors This Saturday

On Saturday, November 16 the hotly-anticipated Edgewater Public Market will open its doors. Developed by LCP Development — the team behind Oxford Station, Larimer 30, LINK 35 and Sloans 1525 — the space will replace what had been a vacant King Soopers for the better part of two decades. The gargantuan 52,000 square-foot food and retail hall will include 16 food vendors, 10 retail shops and two watering holes.

The space will act as the first permanent location to a plethora of the city’s food truck concepts including Carnivore, Moontime Crepes, Konjo Ethiopian, Slideshow Sliders, Arepas House, Mac Shack, Rock N’ Lobster Roll, Gyros King, Lucky Bird, Tilford’s Wood Fired Pizza and Happy Cones. The incredibly diverse assortment of options will be rounded out by Amethyst Coffee, Lazo Empanadas, Barbed Wire Reef, Mugi Ramen and Meta Burger.

Roger’s Liquid Oasis — owned by the founders of Brass Tacks and Denver Central Market’s Curio — will act as a two-level beverage establishment featuring an elegant rooftop terrace with an airstream bar. Barquentine Brewery will follow suit, opening at the beginning of 2020. Best of all, a common consumption liquor license will allow customers to purchase drinks to be enjoyed freely all across the building.

A separate retail section in the building’s west wing will play host to local boutiques, markets and a salon, amongst others. Options will include Velvet Wolf, Little Wolf, Zero Market, Fleur, Artisans Thrive, Horseshoe Market, My Make Studio, and Depew Liquor Store.

The fact that at least one food hall has popped up in every corner of the city could at first seem like oversaturation. The Public Market distinguishes itself in its sheer magnitude. Considering each food court’s commitment to gathering and supporting concepts and delivering them to a larger audience, more of the same might not be a bad thing. As Edgewater continues to make a name for itself, Edgewater Public Market might just be anchor the neighborhood has been looking for.

Edgewater Public Market is located at 5505 West 20th Ave., it will be open Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 1 a.m. The grand opening celebration will begin at noon.

All photos courtesy of Edgewater Public Market.