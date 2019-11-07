Your Full Schedule to Denver Fashion Week’s Fall 2019 Season

303 Magazine’s Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 is only a few days away. With the announcements of new designers, new models, new runway shows, new events and new workshops, it’s turned out to be our biggest and most anticipated season yet. But it also can be overwhelming. There are not one, but two runway show venues, an after-party and events taking place around Denver.

So to help you navigate this season and make the most out of it, we’ve outlined the full schedule of the week below. Every event, where it is, when and what it’s all about it neatly laid out for your organization (and sanity).

So grab your friends, get your tickets and organize your outfits because it’s going to be a busy week!

Saturday, November 9

Runway Show: Art x Fashion

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation

When: 7 – 10 p.m.

What: This runway show combines local fashion with local art to give you a night unlike any we’ve done before. For the second season, we’ve handpicked new local artists to collaborate with DFW designers we think will complement and accentuate each other’s styles and creativity. They’ll come together to design and create clothes that represent themselves and each other. See our “mash-ups” here.

Where: Zeppelin Station

When: 1o p.m. – 2 a.m.

What: The party doesn’t stop after the first night of runway shows. Make your way to neighboring Zeppelin Station for a late-night party featuring Weird Touch at Big Trouble (second floor of Zeppelin Station). You can sip on drinks, dance to music and shop from Zeppelin’s current Made in a City’s series – Made in Mexico City. Additionally, you’ll be the first to see and shop the Mexico City collections that will hit the runway the following weekend for International and National night on Saturday, November 16.

Sunday, November 10

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation

When: 4 – 8 p.m.

What: Avant-Garde is defined as “new and unusual or experimental ideas, especially in the arts, or the people introducing them.”And this perfectly sums up our newest concept to our oldest night. Not replacing, but changing our iconic Hair Show, Avant-Garde will bring Denver’s top stylists and our incredible designers together for a night that is sure to push the boundaries, defy the rules and turn the fashion world on its head.

Monday, November 11

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

What: Product Development Specialist, Darlene C Ritz, will work with you to develop the perfect technical package (tech pack) to deliver to your contractor in order to get the sample and production you want. This workshop will cover the differences between Tech Packs needed for FP (full package), CMT (cut-make-trim), and sample makers. We will cover Design Sheets, Fabric Sheets, BOMs, Detail/Construction Sheets, and Spec Sheets. We will also discuss the different types of samples (fit, sales, sew-by, and production) and when and how each sample is used.

Where: 66 S Broadway

When: 6 – 11 p.m.

What: NOVL x RubeZilla will release specific looks from their Denver Fashion Week runway show on November 9 with proceeds from sales going to local Denver kids art programs. This will also be the only time possible to buy the NOVL x RubeZilla x Denver Fashion Week official coloring book. Join us for a night of music, art, & fashion. Drinks will be provided, 21+ for alcohol but this will be an all-ages event.

Tuesday, November 12

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

What: Join us for an intimate conversation with Denver Art Museum’s Florence Müller. As the Fashion and Textile Art Curator, Müller has brought fashion to the forefront of DAM’s programming through groundbreaking exhibits such as Dior: From Paris to The World and Yves Saint Laurent – The Retrospective. Raised in Paris, she has had an illustrious career working for everyone from Dior to Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. Moderated by Georgia Alexia Benjou, a fashion editor & stylist, this will be a one-of-a-kind event featuring one of our city’s most influential and important figures in Denver fashion & art.

Wednesday, November 13

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

What: Rocky Mountain Regional USPTO Director Molly Kocialski, Digital Marketing Executive and inventor Sirena Rolfe, and Primary Patent Examiner Kristina DeHerrera will give a presentation on the importance of intellectual property in the ever-changing industry of fashion design, and the strategic management and use of IP rights to reduce risk and enhance the competitiveness of all types of businesses in the fashion industry.

Thursday, November 14

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 7 – 10 p.m.

What: Making a return to the DFW stage, local boutique, Garbarini will present a night of high fashion from the designers they showcase in their store. The night will feature top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California. In previous seasons, they’ve shown Zadig and Voltaire, Milly, Haute Hippie and the iconic, Diane Von Furstenberg. Expect a night that looks straight off the New York Fashion Week runway.

Saturday, November 16

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 7 – 11 p.m.

What: The National & International Designers runway show is our most popular night — and with good reason. These designers have traveled from across the country and around the world to bring their custom designs to our DFW runway. For our international portion, we will see designers from Mexico City from the “Made in a City” program at Zeppelin Station. It will be a night that every fashion lover has dreamed of.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 7 – 9 p.m.

What: For a second time, we’re taking over the McNichols building for a two-day event where guests can try on — and purchase — designs they’ve seen on past and present DFW runways. This year, the marketplace will happen during the cocktail hour for the National & International runway show. See Saturday night’s lineup here.

Sunday, November 17

Runway Show: Denver Originals

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 4 – 8 p.m.

What: As they say: save the best for last. The final night DFW is our most beloved local designer show, now called Denver Originals. These are the designers that have been a DFW staple for the past several years. At the core, DFW is made to support and showcase our Denver designers and in addition to our DFW veterans, there are some brand new designers gracing the DFW runway. This night is truly the grand finale.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: 4 – 6 p.m.

What: For a second time, we’re taking over the McNichols building for a two-day event where guests can try on — and purchase — designs they’ve seen on past and present DFW runways. This year, the marketplace will happen during the cocktail hour for the Denver Originals runway show. See Sunday night’s lineup here.

*These events are supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building*

Denver Fashion Week is November 9-17.