Shop The Runway Returns for Denver Fashion Week Fall 2019

Denver Fashion Week is back with an all-new season and the return of one of our newer events, Shop the Runway. The designers of DFW have worked day-in and day-out to create custom, one-of-a-kind designs that have never been seen before. And with every season, these unique creations have audience members saying, “I love that. I would wear that.” And then asking, “Where can I buy that? Can I even buy that?”

For a second time, we’re taking over the McNichols building for a two-day event where guests can try on — and purchase — designs they’ve seen on past and present DFW runways. This year, the marketplace will happen during the cocktail hour for National & International runway show and the Denver Originals runway show.

Our DFW designers have created versatile looks that can be worn for a wide range of events. Designers such as Allison Nicole, Mona Lucero and Royal Outerwear offer everything from evening wear to street style. Below are the days and times you can shop each designer and then immediately after, take your seats for the final weekend of DFW Fall ’19. You can even wear the outfit you purchased — we won’t judge.

Saturday, November 16

7 – 9 p.m. @ McNichols

Mona Lucero

Nicholas Anthony Clothing

Femme Fatale Intimates

Allison Nicole

Royal Outerwear

Sunday, November 17

4 – 6 p.m. @ McNichols

DarkDenim

False Ego

Menez

Fogg Couture



Darkm0th Industry x Psybe Industries

From designers to boutiques, select looks from DFW seasons past and present are available for purchase. Make sure to save the date and save some money. You won’t be leaving empty-handed.

Shop the Runway is November 16 and 17 on the first floor of the McNichols Building. You must have a ticket to the November 16 and/or November 17 runway shows to attend pop up shop.

Denver Fashion Week is November 9 through 17 and tickets to all runway shows can be purchased here.