Mile High Tree Lighting and 29 Things to Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some creative events lined up this week. Start it off by rocking the stage at Freak Train and end it by getting your holiday craft on at a Wreath Making Workshop. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a view at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 25

Freak Train

When: November 25, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Freak Train is back at the Bug Theatre and continues its reign as the longest-running open mic and variety show in Denver. If you are one of the first 12 people to show up to the event you can take the stage for five minutes to do anything you desire (with limits).

The Nutcracker

When: November 25 – 26

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, ‎2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax during a Christmas classic with a screening of the Royal Opera House’s The Nutcracker. You can watch as young Clara is swept away into a magical land of dancing sweets, fighting rats and a handsome prince to save the day.

Power Vinyasa Yoga

When: November 25, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of that Monday funk during a Power Vinyasa Yoga session. The flow will be guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. All levels of yogis are welcome. Make sure to bring a mat practice on and water to keep hydrated with. Waivers must be signed by creating a free punch pass here.

Tuesday, November 26

Jesus Christ Superstar

When: November 26 – December 1

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $115 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents the award-winning musical Jesus Christ Superstar. The musical follows the last weeks of Jesus’ life through the eyes of Judas with powerful rock music and lyrics from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Black Label Comedy Showcase

When: November 26, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at the Black Label Comedy Showcase. You can watch sets from comedians such as Xavier Soller, Jonny Bratsveen and Noe Noel during the evening curated by Derrick Rush and Tairee Dillard. You can also bring school supplies for a drive to help support local impoverished schools.

Downtown Denver Rink Grand Opening Celebration

When: November 26, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Skyline Park, Arapahoe St. between 16th st. and 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: With the changing of seasons comes the fun of the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park Grand Opening Ceremony. You can slip on some skates for free ice skating, watch a performance by the Denver Figure Skating Club and delight in beverages and snacks.

Wednesday, November 27

Drakesgiving 2

When: November 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to Drake beats on Thanksgiving Eve during Drakesgiving 2. You can dance until you drop with music from four different DJs, grab photo ops and look out for special surprises throughout the night.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: November 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Let out a laugh at Ratio Comedy Night. You can listen to local comedians perform stand-up in the brewhouse with commentary from hosts Patrick Richardson and Matt Cobos while sipping a Ratio brew.

Thursday, November 28

Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k/10k

When: November 28, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 7351 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $60 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat before you dig into your turkey this Thanksgiving during the Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k/10k. You can lace up your sneakers for a 5k or 10k race around Stapleton Central Park. All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research.

Impact – Thanksgiving to Those in Need

When: November 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $25 donation register here

The Lowdown: Give back on your Thanksgiving during Impact – Thanksgiving for Those in Need. You can volunteer with Impact Locally to serve a meal at the Humanity Store. You can make a difference within your local community.

Gravy Boat 5k

When: November 28, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Take a run around the scenic Sloan’s Lake Park during the Gravy Boat 5k. You can work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feasts for a good cause as proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Pet Pantry and Sparrows Voice, Inc.

Friday, November 29

Zoo Lights

When: November 29 – December 30

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The magical Zoo Lights are back at the Denver Zoo. You can explore more than 80 acres of lit-up animals with an Illuminated with Life theme. The Zoo Lights are widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

Space Case Comedy

When: November 29, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on at Space-Case Comedy in collaboration with Spookadelia. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Matt Cobos, Kira MagCalen, Nate Earl, Katie Bowman, Andrew Bueno, Andy Hamilton and Jeff Nelson. While you laugh you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Anjelah Johnson

When: November 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $59.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts comedian Anjelah Johnson for her “Technically Not Stalking Tour.” Johnson has starred on MADtv, Anjelah Johnson: That’s How We Do It and Netlix’s Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy.

Marvel/Star Wars/Anime Art Event

When: November 29 – December 1

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find the best comic book and sci-fi themed art at a Marvel/ Star Wars/Anime Art Event. The event features works from Dominic Glover with a chance to purchase signed original works while sipping on complimentary drinks.

Home Alone in Concert

When: November 29, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the magic of the holiday season during Home Alone in Concert. You can watch the hilarious film of young Kevin McCallister as he is forgotten at home by his family during Christmas vacation while Colorado Symphony performs the John Williams score live for a whole new viewing experience.

ForeverCon

When: November 29 – 30

Where: Mile High Comics, 4600 Jason St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Love comics or want to dive into the community? ForeverCon will give you the chance to meet fans, artists, creators and more who share the love of storytelling combined with the passion of comic books.

Black Sheep Friday

When: November 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) continues its Black Sheep Friday series with a Stitch and Switch event. You can stop into the museum to take part in creating a mutant stuffed animal of your own liking during the artsy session.

Visions West Contemporary Art BaZaar

When: November 29 – December 28

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Instead of shopping from big-name corporations this year consider scaling down and finding some unique handmade pieces at the Visions West Contemporary Art BaZaar. You can shop from over 40 different artists and add some amazing art to your own collections.

The Grand Illumination 2019

When: November 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station gets in the festive mood with The Grand Illumination 2019. The annual ceremony will host the lighting of the building, the lighting of a 40-foot tall plaza Christmas tree and a special musical performance from The Denver Dolls. You can also see Santa and Mrs. Claus along the way.

City and County of Denver Light the Lights

When: November 29, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the starting of the holiday season with the City and County of Denver Light the Lights. You can watch as Mayor Hancock lights up Denver City and County Building and later explore a seasonal festival filled with carolers, food trucks and live entertainment.

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29 – December 1

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stock up on your holiday gifting needs at the Stapleton Holiday Bazaar. You can shop from over 60 craft vendors, find outfits at fashion trucks and more. You can also fuel your shopping ventures with bites from food trucks and sips of holiday-themed cocktails.

Saturday, November 30

Small Business Saturday Artist Market

When: November 30, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly takes part in the festive season with a Small Business Saturday Artist Market. The market will hold 12 RiNo artists including Lana Blum, Erika Delzell and Amanda Vela. You can shop and support local artists while finding some awesome gifts.

Fetch Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop until you drop at the Fetch Holiday Market. You can explore hundreds of vendors during the three-day shopping experience and snag a Discover Dairy Block Passbook while supplies last.

The Grawlix Return!

When: November 30, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts The Grawlix Return! You can watch a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix that is comprised of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Sarah Benson, Troy Walker and Jordan Doll.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 10

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a day to knock off some of your gift shopping during the Horseshoe Holiday Market. You can shop from more than 100 different vendors, collectors, artisans and more. You can find some amazing items and support local brands during Small Business Saturday.

Mile High Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: November 30, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1700 N. Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the holiday festivities with the Mile High Tree Lighting Ceremony. You can watch as a 110-foot-tall pixel LED tree is lit up in the Sculpture Park to brighten up the night. You can listen to a festive performance from the University of Colorado Denver’s all-female a capella group and explore the rest of the park throughout the evening.

Sunday, December 1

Punch then Brunch

When: December 1, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a workout in before that food coma at Punch then Brunch. You can box it out with instructor Amberle Zuerlein and later refuel with brunch at Broadway Market. All levels are welcome.

Drums of the World

When: December 1, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience music and drums from all over the globe at Drums of the World. Some of the different types of drums that will be played include bongos, metal trash cans, darabukkas and more. Sleighbells will also make an appearance to add to the holiday spirit. The virtuoso percussionists of the Colorado Symphony will use all of the drums to create a magical experience to transport you to different lands.

Wreath Making Workshop

When: December 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deck your doors with a freshly made wreath created by you during a Wreath Making Workshop. Beet & Yarrow staff will teach you how to make the perfect wreath with a combination of dried and fresh floral materials that will perfect your seasonal atmosphere.

Mark Your Calendar

Gaudy or Nice: Utopia Artwork Giveaway

When: December 2, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Understudy, 890 C. 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

2019 9NEWS Parade of Lights

When: December 6, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here

Free Day at DAM

When: December 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission