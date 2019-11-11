Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 and 32 Things to do in Denver this Week

Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by getting your fashion on during Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 and end it by getting artsy at Sketchy Humans. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 11

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19

When: November 11 – 17

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready to get fashionable during Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19. The week-long event is jam-packed to the brim full of workshops, runway shows and more. You can watch national and international designers, dive deep into avant-garde looks and strut your own stuff throughout the week.

Self-Guided Tours for Veterans

When: November 11, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Veterans Day with a free Self-Guided Tour for Veterans and their families. You can take a look through the collection of art in the galleries of the American Museum of Western Art with the help of an audio guide.

Head Room Sessions #39

When: November 11, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to a live recording of some up and coming local artists during Head Room Sessions #39. You can jam out to performances from Sarei Bird and AveryJ & The BA within ReCreative Denver’s gallery surrounded by amazing art.

Re-Opening Celebration of the Hall of Fame Room

When: November 11, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts a Re-Opening Celebration of the Colorado Aviation Historical Societies Hall of Fame Room. The room is newly remodeled to showcase those who took on the aerospace industry head on to make Colorado the leading state in the field. RSVP by calling Lance Barber at 303-946-9901 or emailing at Cba1974@aol.com.

Tech Pack Boot Camp

When: November 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Product development specialist, Darlene C. Ritz will help you nail your technical packages (tech packs) that you send to contractors during a Tech Pack Boot Camp. You can learn about FPs (full packages), CMTs (cut-make-trims) and more throughout the workshop, which is aimed at aspiring, emerging and existing fashion designers.

Tuesday, November 12

Eric Andre

When: November 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35 – $49.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Experience the hilarious hit stand up comedian Eric Andre during his “Legalize Everything Tour” this Tuesday. Andre has starred on FXX’s Man Seeking Woman, is the voice of the hyena Azizi in Disney’s new The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau and is the host and creator of The Eric Andre Show.

Turtle Odyssey 3D

When: November 12, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the watery world of sea turtles with a screening of Turtle Odyssey 3D. The film follows the journey of a green sea turtle starting from hatchling as she grows into adulthood, experiencing amazing encounters in nature. Following the screening, senior conservation ecologist for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Chris Pague will speak about turtle ecology and the TNC’s wildlife conservation programs in Colorado.

Clay Handbuilding Workshop

When: November 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get crafty at a Clay Handbuilding Workshop. The class will let you create a dish with pressed clay while adding texture and embellishments. Each project is $25 per pound and every extra pound added is $10.

Florence Müller-Fashion & Textile Art Curator//DAM

When: November 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day to get out of the fall chill for a conversation with the Denver Art Museum’s (DAM) Fashion and Textile Art Curator Florence Müller. Müller has been a part of the Dior: From Paris to The World exhibition, the Yves Saint Laurent – The Retrospective exhibition and has worked with designer labels such as Dior, Gucci and Chanel.

The Art of Conversation

When: November 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District‎, 3525 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District and the Denver Public Library present The Art of Conversation: How to Talk to Anyone About Anything. You can learn from hosts Libby Barbee and Brandon Laird about how to calm yourself in social interactions to improve your networking and share your art in a more communicative manner.

Wednesday, November 13

Patents & Trademarks with the US Patent Office

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn from Rocky Mountain Regional USPTO director Molly Kocialski, primary patent examiner Kristina DeHerrera and digital marketing executive and inventor Sirena Rolfe during a Patents & Trademarks with the US Patent Office workshop. You can hear about the importance of intellectual property within the fashion design industry, the strategic management and more throughout the night.

The Elements and Conservation of Still’s Works

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore how natural elements affect the works contained within the Clyfford Still Museum from chief conservator of paintings James Squires and assistant conservator of paper Michal Mikesell at The Elements and Conservation of Still’s Works. The duo will speak about how water, earth and air exposure change the conditions of the works and how the museum must protect each piece.

TROLLtorial

When: November 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hooked on Colfax, 3213 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a hands-on TROLLtorial from artist Laura Klein. Klein will teach you about the making of troll with clay for demonstrations. Donations are suggested for the use of supplies.

Creative Hand Lettering

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Birdsall & Co., 3040 Blake St. Ste 131, Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Want to create the best handmade cards and stationery – or just improve your handwriting? Explore new techniques, fonts and more at a Creative Hand Lettering workshop with guidance from an instructor. Materials needed to participate will be provided.

Indigenous Film Series

When: November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science continues its Indigenous Film Series with a screening of The Book of the Sea (Kniga Morya). The film, directed by Siberian Yupik Aleksei Vakhurshev, dives into a story of the contemporary Inuit and Chukchi hunters as they search the cold waters off of the Bering Strait to find seals, whales and walruses that have given their people sustenance even with controversy.

Thursday, November 14

Science Riot

When: November 14, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle in at Science Riot. The evening will hosts local scientists who have turned their ways to comedy with stand up acts involving bits about science-centered fun. You can laugh at some hilarious jokes while sipping drinks from a cash bar.

Warren Miller’s Timeless

When: November 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless. The film celebrates the start of the snowboard and ski season with a closer look at athletes who have traveled to majestic mountain locations around the world to take on wild descents. You can experience the magic of winter wonderlands without leaving your seat.

Community Craft Fiber Night

When: November 14, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your current knit, sewing and fabric projects for a Community Craft Fiber Night. You can work with other community members and get advice from Holly of Textile Restyle during the crafty evening. Make sure to bring your own materials or purchase from ReCreative.

WonderLab

When: November 14 – 16

Where: Wonderbound Studios, 2535 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonderbound Studios presents a collection of performances from talented choreographers during WonderLab. The program will give a stage to new and old choreographers for a chance to stun audiences.

Friday, November 15

Smell This Show

When: November 15, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Take your art-viewing experiences to a whole new level with a Smell This Show tour. You can explore the Clyfford Still Museum with tests of your sense of smell while playing with your sense of sight for a heightened experience.

Made in L.A. Launch Party

When: November 15, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station continues the Made in a City pop-up series with the Made in L.A. Launch Party. The party opens the newest pop-up with an immersive transportation to Los Angeles that holds fashion, art, culinary delights and more.

Third Friday Art Night

When: November 15, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to amble down the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you love art, these events are the perfect opportunity to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

When: November 15 – December 22

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $68 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Get ready to laugh during the Shakespearean comedy that gives life to the story of Viola as she gets separated from her twin after a shipwreck in Illyria to disguise herself as a man within the household of Duke Orsino.

Boris Sarikov

When: November 15, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Prism Art Workspaces, 999 Vallejo St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prism Art Workspaces welcomes Boris Sarikov for an opening exhibition. You can peruse works from Sarikov of Sarikoff Art & Design, meet the artist and more during the event.

Extreme Glamour Shots

When: November 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver brings back Black Sheep Fridays with Extreme Glamour Shots. The event celebrates 10 seasons of fun with a session of glamour shots with mystery shots to sling back as you are photographed. Makeup and hairstyling will be provided by The StoryBrick – hair salon.

Saturday, November 16

Jeff Davenport Drink + Walk Photography Workshop

When: November 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dip your toes into the world of photography during a Jeff Davenport Drink + Walk Photography Workshop as part of the Made in L.A. pop-up. Zeppelin Station partners with Leon Gallery for an evening to learn from L.A.-based photographer Jeff Davenport about night shooting skills as well as sipping on handcrafted cocktails.

TEDxMileHigh: Imagine

When: November 16, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $52 – $140 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your imagination run wild at TEDxMileHigh: Imagine. The event challenges you to tap into your inner child and let go of your inhibitions to see what your imagination can produce and possibly create an impact on society and your surroundings.

The Art of Alyssa Serpentini

When: November 16, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space welcomes The Art of Alyssa Serpentini. Serpentini is the winner of Best in Show from the Colorado Vibes Showcase and will present works inspired by cannabis along with Colorado landscapes.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: November 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $49.50 -$79.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Denver just in time for the holiday season. You can rock out to the amazing orchestra as they perform live during the 2019 tour. The event is one of the most popular holiday traditions in Denver, so don’t miss the chance to see the orchestra and start celebrating the festive season.

National and International Designers Fall ’19

When: November 16, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $120 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week is in full swing with fiery looks stunting down the runway. You can get in on the action during a National and Internation Designers Fall ’19 runway show to watch designers and brands such as Jasmine Lewis, Maxwell Bresler and Overseer present their best fall lines.

Sunday, November 17

Maggot Brain

When: November 17, 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver partners with Orpheus Arts Collective to present Maggot Brain. You can experience an interactive installation with a piano performance, visuals and art displayed within the gallery. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Youth on Record.

Denver Original Designers Fall ’19

When: November 17, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $110 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the last night of Denver Fashion Week with a Denver Original Designers Fall ’19 runway show. You can watch as works from designers such as Rachel Marie Hurst, Tyne Hall and Mona Lucero grace the runways on some poppin’ models.

Sketchy Humans

When: November 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Get your art supplies ready for Sketchy Humans. You can participate in a figure drawing class with clothed figures and you can also volunteer to pose for the group if are comfortable. Make sure to bring your own supplies to participate with.

