31+ Halloween Events in Denver Worth Checking Out

The Halloween season is here and Denver has some wild events to attend. 303 Magazine has gathered a myriad of thrilling adventures to check out ranging from the chilling Itchy-O to the relaxed Glow at the Gardens.

October 24

Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive

When: October 24 – November 3

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Halloween season is finally upon us and Spectra Art Space teams up with Synesthesia for the perfect way to celebrate with the Spookadelia: A Spooky Immersive. The immersive is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into a psychedelic realm that explores the human psyche.

Glow at the Gardens

When: October 24 – 25

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Glow at the Gardens returns to Denver with a whole new year of lit-up pumpkin fun. The fall celebration features pumpkins stacked high carved from local artists to create wild sculptures, Halloween carnival games and a chance to carve your own pumpkins with help from pumpkin carving experts.

13th Floor Haunted House

When: October 24 – 31

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $41.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the haunted season with three attractions in one scary haunt combined. You can get terrified by exploring The Other Side, a neighborhood of the ’80 or dive deep into a lab in Tales of the Unknown and unleash your deepest fears in Clown in one horrifying night.

Pumpkin Nights Denver

When: October 24 – November 3

Where: Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Rd., Brighton

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a magical pumpkin city with more than 3,000 hand-carved synthetic and real pumpkins surrounding you during Pumpkin Nights Denver. The celebration of gourds will also host a multitude of seasonal treats, outdoor movie screenings and a Spirit of Pumpkins Fire Show to keep you entertained.

October 25

Mad Hatter Haunted Happy Hour

When: October 25, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace celebrates Halloween with a Mad Hatter Happy Hour. You can delight in haunted hors d’oeuvres and sip on cocktails while creating crafts and taking a guided ghost tour through the historic Denver hotel.

Nuggets Halloween Party

When: October 25, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Have a chance to meet players of the Denver Nuggets team during a Nuggets Halloween Party at NATIV Hotel. You can dress up in your best haunted costume to dance to beats from DJ Drama, DJ Hollywood and DJ Lil Chase. You can also imbibe on pours from an open bar with proof of a purchased ticket.

Halloween Party at The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: October 25, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of wine and cheers to the festive season during a Halloween Party at The Infinite Monkey Theorem. You can party till the moon is high at a silent disco by Destiny Shynelle that also features a costume contest.

MOXY Halloween Party

When: October 25, 9 p.m.

Where: MOXY Denver Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a friend for the second annual MOXY Halloween Party. You can enjoy drink specials at the Moxy bar, dive into a sweet caramel apple bar and get your on to beats from DJ2AR. If you tag #MOXYDENVER while wearing a costume you can be displayed on the screen in the lobby.

Halloween Massacre: A Stephen King Ball

When: October 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents Halloween Massacre: A Stephen King Ball. The terrifying evening is dedicated to the king of horror with two rooms of performances, spooky art vendors, lighting shows and more. You can even have the chance to win a $500 prize during a costume contest.

Nightmare of Market Street

When: October 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts Nightmare on Market Street. The event will get your fright on with one of Denver’s biggest costume contests – giving you a chance to win a first-place prize of a $1,500 gift card and a second-place prize of a $700 gift card. You can also sip on $4 brews and $6 cocktail specials while competing. More info here.

October 26

Funkenstein Monster Mash Halloween Party

When: October 26, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at the Funkenstein Monster Mash Halloween Party. Improper City presents a dance party with beats from DJ Escal8 and rock ‘n’ roll band Boot Gun, a costume contest, Halloween cocktails and more.

The 28th Annual Witches Ball

When: October 26, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Special Occasions and Events at Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a bit witchy at The 28th Annual Witches Ball. The Highlands Masonic Temple hosts the pagan masquerade ball with a midnight Samhain ritual, live music and more. You can delight in food and drink, shop from merchants and even take part in a costume contest.

Carnevil

When: October 26, 1:30 a.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a step into the dark at Carnevil. REVEL Social hosts a horrifying carnival with a giant spin wheel, funnel cakes galore and Halloween themed drinks to wash them down. You can take part in a costume contest and try your hand at carnival games.

3rd Annual Monster Dash

When: October 26, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Third Annual Monster Dash. You can participate in a 5k or 10k run around Sloan’s Lake during the Halloween themed race. Following the race, you can experience a Halloween festival.

Halloween Rumpus

When: October 26, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing is throwing a Halloween Rumpus with a human and canine costume contest. The event will also feature special beer releases and fresh beats from DJ Rayrock. You can get in the spooky moods with your four-legged friend and sip on a few brews to boot.

Ratio Halloween Party

When: October 26, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Halloween Party. The bash features an evening with ’90s covers from Blink 90210 and a chance to taste the re-release of the Monster Mash firkin. You can also participate in a costume contest and dance the night away.

Coloween 2019

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace presents Coloween 2019. The 10th annual event transforms the marketplace into a spooky festival with two dance parties, themed bars and more. You can also watch theatrical performances and participate in a costume contest to win prizes.

5th Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

When: October 26, 5:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Nocturne, 1330 27th St., Denver

Cost: $19 – $390 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress in your best formal zombie garb for the Fifth Annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball. The ’20s themed soiree returns to Denver once more for a roaring celebration with cocktails, a three-course tasting menu, dancing and more. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to snag yours soon.

11th Paranormal Palace

When: October 26, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 – $129 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts the 11th Annual Paranormal Palace. The event features a Halloween themed ball with food and drink tastings, more than 30 performers, DJs and more. Dress up in your best costume for a chance to win upwards of $5,000. The party sells out every year so make sure to purchase tickets soon.

Weird Touch

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Get in touch with your freaky side at Weird Touch. You can chill in Broadway Roxy (formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera) and party until the moon is high to some weird house beats from DJs Fancy Matthew, Tyler Snow and Shannon von Kelly. Wear what makes you feel comfortable.

Denver LoDo Zombie Crawl

When: October 26, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the city as the undead during the Denver LoDo Zombie Crawl. The crawl features stops at more than 15 bars and nightclubs starting at The Ginn Mill. You can walk the streets of Denver in your best Zombie costume and sip on a myriad of themed drinks.

Ruckus Halloween Bash

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ruckus, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your horror on at the Ruckus Halloween Bash. You can deck yourself in your best ghoulish costume, dance until the stars are in the sky to music from DJ Wushu, DJ Nightlove, DJ Deen Shiffrin and more all while imbibing on libations from themed bars.

Halloween Bash 2019

When: October 26 – 27

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company hosts the Halloween Bash 2019. The bash features beer releases of The Gourd Vanishes, Au Natural and Beers, Beets, Battlestar Galactica, food from Vegan Van and pumpkin carving. You can listen to live music while snacking on candy and chilling out this Halloween.

A Very Victorian Monster Soiree

When: October 26, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Denver Rock Drill – RiNo, 1777 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rainbow Militia teams up with Circus Foundry LLC to present A Very Victorian Monster Soiree. The wild event will transport you to another land with monsters and hunters waging a war with beats from DJ Em and Reed Cameron Fox, libations and more. Choose a side and come dressed as such to match the theme of the night.

October 27

Freaky Tiki Pirate Halloween Party

When: October 27, 7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little tropical at the Freaky Tiki Pirate Halloween Party. Adrift hosts the spooky soiree with a silent disco, a make your own taco bar and some sweet tiki drinks to match the theme of the night. Make sure to dress up in a killer pirate costume to take part in a costume contest.

3rd Annual Adult Trick or Treating

When: October 27, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3525 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Who says kids need to have all of the fun? Now you can get your trick or treat on at the 3rd annual Adult Trick or Treating event with DRiNk RiNo. You can grab a commemorative trick-or-treating bag at check-in and start your adventures to explore 14 different cideries, distilleries and breweries.

October 31

Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down

When: October 31, 6 – 9 a.m.

Where: NATIV Lounge & Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start off your Halloween morning on the right foot during Daybreaker DEN BOOgie Down. The event starts with a Buti yoga flow guided by Ashton August followed by a dance party to get your body moving with Alyson Calagna, MC King Lexie and some surprises along the way.

Itchy-O Hallowmass

When: October 31, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summit Denver presents the Itchy-O Hallowmass. The annual event features a live performance and wild experience with Itchy-O. You can feel the powerful beats throughout your body and help create a shrine dedicated to honoring those who have passed on through this world. You can bring an item in remembrance of a loved one, pet or memory to add to the altar that will later be burned on November 2.

House of Mirrors Ball

When: October 31, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Neon Baby, 1942 Market St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Neon Baby presents the House of Mirrors Ball. You can party all night long in a psychedelic wonderland with a neon gourd in hand with fortune-tellers giving tarot card readings, music blaring from DJs Chris Cauldron of Ski House and DJ Galvak of Powabunga and more.

Ace Monster Mash

When: October 31, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve presents an Ace Monster Mash. The event features a chill evening of food and drink specials and free ping pong games when you wear a costume. Make sure to call 303.800.7705 to make a reservation.

Cloak & Dagger

When: October 31, 6:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Church Nightclub hosts Cloak & Dagger – an underground festival with three stages of musical performances. You can party all night longs to live beats from acts such as Andy Immerman, Beat Gypsy and Martin Ikin.

Chromeo Halloween

When: October 31, p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out your spooky holiday with a Chromeo Halloween. Temple Denver hosts a DJ set with Justin Jay and Le Youth for you to dance till your feet get sore. You can get show off some of your best dance moves and listen to some killer music.

Halloween with The Legendary Pink Dots

When: October 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $33 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a dive into the weird side with a Halloween with The Legendary Pink Dots. The Legendary Pink Dots are an Anglo-Dutch experimental rock band that play with different mind-bending sounds.

HOWL-o-ween Doggie Costume Contest

When: October 31, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your furry friend for the HOWL-o-ween Doggie Costume Contest. You can dress up you and your pup in a costume to participate in the fourth annual costume contest to have a chance at winning prizes. There will also be people and dog treats.

Bonus

November 2

Disco of the Dead

When: November 2, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Motion Trap continues the Halloween season with Disco of the Dead. The party, presented by Underground Music Showcase – UMS features special guests No Touch, Willbeaux, and Funk Hunk for a bangin’ night of music, costumes and more to keep the festivities alive.