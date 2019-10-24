13 Halloween-Themed Concerts You Won’t Want to Miss

The revelrous, theatrical fall holiday lands mid-week this year, which means we get to celebrate not one but two Halloweekends. In the spirit of this cursed and kooky season, we’ve curated a list of 13 Halloween-themed concerts happening from October 25 to November 2 that will cause the skeleton within you to sing and shake.

HARD Halloween 2019

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

When: Saturday, October 26 beginning at 5 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: HARD Events has a history of throwing legendary Halloween parties like Los Angeles’ HARD Day of The Dead. This year they’re returning to Red Rocks to put on a free-spirited festival of fright. The night’s entertainment heavily features electronic music — the lineup includes Gramatik, Kayzo, ARMNHMR, DUCKY and local EDM duo Mom N Dad — but other post-genre acts like Ghastly and Tom Morello of Rise Against the Machine will take the stage. Costumes are not only encouraged but expected for this all-ages event.

5th Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball

Where: Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

When: Saturday, October 26 from 9 p.m. – midnight

Cost: Book a table for the evening here. (Though you can also try to snag a bar spot.)

The Lowdown: The dress code is “dead but refined” for Nocturne’s marvelously macabre ball. This evening for the undead is inspired by a passage from the unpublished first draft of the The Great Gatsby, which contains phrases like, “broken men and tattered girls came like moths, walking slowly toward the mansion with dead eyes, thirsting for champagne, martinis, and blood.” Sip on a wickedly concocted martini with other glamorous ghouls while La Pompe plays a vintage-inspired jazz set. All guests must be 21+.

Supernatural Festival 2019

Where: The National Western Complex

When: Saturday, October 26 from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. the next day

Cost: Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Global Dance organization outdid themselves with this year’s Supernatural Festival. 31 EDM artists will entertain costumed crowds across five different stages, and big name acts like Porter Robinson, Deorro and KSHMR will perform at the main arena. Though the event’s title suggests a superhero/villain theme, feel free to draw on the location for costume inspiration, too. (Can I get a yeehaw?) You can view the full lineup here.

Día de Los Muertos Brunch with iZCALLi

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

When: Sunday, October 27 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: No cover charge. Reserve a table here.

The Lowdown: The Mesoamerican holiday, Día de Muertos, is often conflated with Halloween, but deserves recognition in its own right. Few acts are as well-suited to honor this ceremonial reawakening of the dead than the local folk-rock band, iZCALLi. Their band name — a tribute to the Mexican birthplace of member-siblings Brenda and Miguel Aviña — is Nahuatl word for “rebirth” or “house of rebirth”.

Marilyn Manson

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium

When: Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: He’s Industrial rock’s dark lord, he’s the poster boy of horror, he’s the nightmarish 90s superstar — however you want to phrase it, Marilyn Manson is a superlative Halloween performer, and he’s bringing his live act to the Fillmore Auditorium once more. Though his brooding persona and past references to Satanism paint him out to be a rather sinister individual, his onstage antics and theatrical flair will enthrall even those who’ve never had a goth phase. Rumors of an upcoming album are circulating, too, which adds an extra spark to the show’s already hair-raising anticipatory energy.

Ghostemane

Where: The Ogden Theatre

When: Doors open Wednesday, October 30 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: While celebrating Halloweekend at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom last year, Ghostemane must’ve taken note of Colorado’s appetite for horror. This season, he’ll share his fusion of rap and doom metal with the Ogden Theatre. Center your night around themes of occultism and death with the help of this Florida-born artist, for whom every day is Halloween. Lil Tracy and Harm’s Way will join him as openers for this stop on his “Hiadica Tour”.

Three Evenings with Ween

Where: The Mission Ballroom

When: October 30, 31 and November 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night.

Cost: Buy tickets for the night you want to go here.

The Lowdown: Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo are better known for their Ramones-inspired stage names, Gene and Deen Ween, from which their band gets its game. Though Ween’s titular affiliation with Halloween is coincidental, their cult-like status, self-generated lore and experimental sonic tendencies makes them a perfect fit for this holiday. The fact that they titled their 2016 album GodWeenSatan: Live certainly helps their case, too.

Dragondeer’s “Dance Party 1983”

Where: Cervantes’ Other Side

When: Doors open on Thursday, October 31 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: The rising Colorado band Dragondeer — renowned for their fusion of psych-blues and soul — will showcase their expansive musical background on Halloween night by performing a set inspired by the stylistically diverse songs of 1983. Expect some of Denver’s most talented musicians — like keyboardist Mikey Smith of Meadowlark’s jazz jam sessions and guitarist Jordan Linnit of Analog Sons — to join them. The band will wear sweatbands, moon boots and the like on stage, so make it your goal to out-80s their wardrobe.

Itchy-O’s 5th Annual Hallowmass

Where: Summit Music Hall

When: Thursday, October 31 and Friday, Nov 1 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets for the night you want to go here.

The Lowdown: The illustrious multi-sensory performance group, Itchy-O — which includes 57 artists — will put on two nights of fiery chaos at the Summit Music Hall. Those planning on partying with this team of mysterious electro-percussionists are encouraged to bring a sacrificial item from someone of the past, present or future to place upon an altar. Ceremonial experts from Ritualcravt will burn these offerings on Sunday, November 2 as part of a public All Souls After-Ceremony (location TBA). A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to Youth On Record.

SunSquabi’s Three-Night Halloween Run

Where and when: Thursday, October 31 at 9 p.m. @ The Fox Theatre; Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. @ The Aggie Theatre; and Saturday, November 2 at 8:30 p.m. @ the 10 Mile Music Hall

Cost: Purchase tickets for the night you want to go here.

The Lowdown: SunSquabi will bring their electronic hydro-funk experience back to its birthplace — Boulder, CO — for the first time in over two and a half years. They will perform on Halloween night at the Boulder Theatre with the local “organic electronic” group, Nobide. Local EDM musicians DYNOHUNTER and Maddy O’Neal will join them for their following concerts in Fort Collins and Frisco, respectively. One dollar from each ticket sold on this mini Halloweekend tour will go to Can’d Aid, a nonprofit that distributes donated instruments to underprivileged youth.

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall

When: Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Purchase tickets for the night you want to go here.

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall will screen Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion animated musical, The Nightmare Before Christmas, while the Colorado Symphony Orchestra performs the full film score live onstage. Conducted by Christopher Dragon, this rendition of Danny Elfman’s Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated musical arrangement will dazzle audiences of all ages. The orchestra gave advance direction to stay for the credits, and we’re confident that it’s a setup for a treat rather than a trick.

Day of the Deadmau5

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

When: Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 2 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Friday’s concert is sold out, but you can buy tickets for Saturday’s show here.

The Lowdown: Grammy-nominated EDM producer Deadmau5 probably won’t be the only masked individual at his Red Rocks shows, which take place during this year’s final Halloweekend and multi-day celebration of the Day of the Dead. Several musicians on deadmau5’s label, “Mau5trap” — fellow zombie mice, if I may — will support the main act. Lights. i_o will take the stage on Friday, and Getter will join in the action on Saturday. Callie Reiff will also open both nights.

Motion Trap’s “Disco of the Dead”

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

When: Saturday, November 2 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day

Cost: Purchase tickets here.

The Lowdown: Motion Trap — Denver’s own suppliers of imaginative, electro-infused disco tunes — will put on an aesthetically dreamy live show at Ophelia’s for an encore of Halloween hoopla. Presented by the Underground Music Showcase (UMS), the “Disco of the Dead” will also feature performances by Funk Hunk, No Touch, and Willbeaux. Consider your in-costume outings earlier in the week as test runs for this evening’s costume contest. A copy of 303 Magazine’s own 303 Music Vol. 2 and a gift card for use at Ophelia’s and its sister restaurants are just two of many potential prizes.