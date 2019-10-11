Why Green is the Must-Have Color for Fall

Fashion
Home
6 min read

Not only was green the color of summer and the focus for the 303 Magazine Underground Music Showcase bar and dance floor, called The Green Room, the color now controls the fall fashion shades this season. The vibrant and bold color experienced prevailing authority as numerous fashion designers showcased the beautiful hue in collections on runways and now into the closets of many. On runways, the color proved to be extremely versatile as various skin tones, hair colors and eyeshades were worthy of wearing the color. Simply put, green conquered fall fashion trends, summer music rooms and continues to guide color schemes for future seasons. Here, we put together three bold ways to embrace this color trend for fall.

Oversized Elements

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

Turnbury Wool Blend Sportcoat, $195.00. State A-line Midi Skirt, $99.00, Steve Madden Snake Print Stiletto Boots, $133.00, Handbag, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s.

The Lowdown: Oversized fashion is having a moment. Enlarged, overhanging separates combined together provided an editorial-inspired outfit confirmed to be a must-have for fall fashion. Street style experts such as Olivia Palermo, Krystal Bick and Denver blogger, Carolina Hellal, embodied the art of incorporating a midi skirt with boots for fall. In addition, the mixture of a chunky sweater, oversized blazer or loose-hanging top or coat revealed a unique and en vogue styling approach. Specific to the green monochromatic look pictured, a blazer complete with front buttons paired with a pleated deep green skirt allowed for contemporary and modern elements to be displayed. Also utilized within the outfit was another must-have pattern for fall — snakeskin. This animal print provided a chic element and unique pattern to the look.

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz AriasGreen, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

Bold Accessories

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

CeCe A-line Dress, $129.00, Black Headband, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s. Flower Tights, $12.90, Black Mesh Heels, $59.90. Available at Zara.

The Lowdown: Accessories have a special way of adding depth, uniqueness and character to an outfit. Incorporated into this green dress look were feminine elements such as the utilization of flower detailed tights, bows and a black headband complete with feather. Together, these elements added a soft approach to the bold colored dress and heels. The addition of tights allowed for a dramatization of the overall outfit and amplified the editorial approach in a major way. To style at home, incorporate tights with a skirt or dress and heels, similar to this approach. If cold, add a chunky sweater or coat and belt at the waist. Together, these elements would signify an updated style.

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

Edgy Details

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

Blouse, $49.90, Pant, $49.90, Animal Embossed Ankle Boots, $89.90. Available at Zara. Double Button Blazer, $79.00, Newsboy Cap, Price Upon Request, Handbag, Price Upon Request. Available at Dillard’s.

The Lowdown: This edgy look paired various animal prints, studs and slightly different green shades into one. Green french manicured nails also took a new approach to the classic white and clear shades as light green was displayed over most of the nails, while a deeper green hue filled a thin line at the tips of nails. Aside from the nails, the focus of this outfit was the mixture of rugged elements. From the studded block heel booties to the black hat, this edgy look allowed various shapes and patterns to coincide. This fall, fashion such as this edgy and monochromatic look is heavily encouraged. It is recommended to play with green in a variety of ways and add elements comfortable to you.

Green, emerald green, Zara, Dillard's, oversized fashion, 303 Magazine, 303 fashion, Rebecca Grant, Rebecca Grant Studios, Joy Novak, Lois Erikson, Vanessa Whitmarsh, Wilhelmina Denver, Denver hair, Denver makeup, Cheyenne Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson stylist, UMS, Underground Music Festival, Cruz Arias

Photography by Rebecca Grant. 

Model Joy Novak

Model provided by Wilhelmina Denver

Makeup by Lois Erikson

Hair by Vanessa Whitmarsh

Nails by Liz Martinez

Clothing provided by Zara and Dillard’s

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson

Stylist assistant Cruz Arias
No more articles

NEVER MISS OUT