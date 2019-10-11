Why Green is the Must-Have Color for Fall

Not only was green the color of summer and the focus for the 303 Magazine Underground Music Showcase bar and dance floor, called The Green Room, the color now controls the fall fashion shades this season. The vibrant and bold color experienced prevailing authority as numerous fashion designers showcased the beautiful hue in collections on runways and now into the closets of many. On runways, the color proved to be extremely versatile as various skin tones, hair colors and eyeshades were worthy of wearing the color. Simply put, green conquered fall fashion trends, summer music rooms and continues to guide color schemes for future seasons. Here, we put together three bold ways to embrace this color trend for fall.

Oversized Elements

The Lowdown: Oversized fashion is having a moment. Enlarged, overhanging separates combined together provided an editorial-inspired outfit confirmed to be a must-have for fall fashion. Street style experts such as Olivia Palermo, Krystal Bick and Denver blogger, Carolina Hellal, embodied the art of incorporating a midi skirt with boots for fall. In addition, the mixture of a chunky sweater, oversized blazer or loose-hanging top or coat revealed a unique and en vogue styling approach. Specific to the green monochromatic look pictured, a blazer complete with front buttons paired with a pleated deep green skirt allowed for contemporary and modern elements to be displayed. Also utilized within the outfit was another must-have pattern for fall — snakeskin. This animal print provided a chic element and unique pattern to the look.

Bold Accessories

The Lowdown: Accessories have a special way of adding depth, uniqueness and character to an outfit. Incorporated into this green dress look were feminine elements such as the utilization of flower detailed tights, bows and a black headband complete with feather. Together, these elements added a soft approach to the bold colored dress and heels. The addition of tights allowed for a dramatization of the overall outfit and amplified the editorial approach in a major way. To style at home, incorporate tights with a skirt or dress and heels, similar to this approach. If cold, add a chunky sweater or coat and belt at the waist. Together, these elements would signify an updated style.

Edgy Details

The Lowdown: This edgy look paired various animal prints, studs and slightly different green shades into one. Green french manicured nails also took a new approach to the classic white and clear shades as light green was displayed over most of the nails, while a deeper green hue filled a thin line at the tips of nails. Aside from the nails, the focus of this outfit was the mixture of rugged elements. From the studded block heel booties to the black hat, this edgy look allowed various shapes and patterns to coincide. This fall, fashion such as this edgy and monochromatic look is heavily encouraged. It is recommended to play with green in a variety of ways and add elements comfortable to you.

Photography by Rebecca Grant.

Model Joy Novak.

Model provided by Wilhelmina Denver.

Makeup by Lois Erikson.

Hair by Vanessa Whitmarsh.

Nails by Liz Martinez.

Clothing provided by Zara and Dillard’s.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.

Stylist assistant Cruz Arias.