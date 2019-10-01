30 Events to Attend to Celebrate The Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is back in Denver for another week of boozy fun to be had. 303 Magazine has curated a roundup of events to crack open for you brew lovers to explore.

October 1

Punk is Dad Beers

When: October 1, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Occidental, 1950 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get a preview of the Great American Beer Festival during Punk is Dad Beers. Occidental teams up with Ratio Beerworks for a tap takeover with easy sippings of brews from breweries such as Modern Times Beer, Stone Brewing and Ska Brewing.

Falling Rock Tap Takeover

When: October 1, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House, 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick off the Start of GABF with a Falling Rock Tap Takeover. You can imbibe in hoppy sips before the judge’s reception and take a look at the Roadhouse’s custom Volkswagen bus that will be parked outside the Tap House.

30th Birthday Beer Dinner

When: October 1, 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Euclid Hall, 1317 14th St., Denver

Cost: $70 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Euclid Hall teams of with Odell Brewing to celebrate 30 years of achievements of Odell during a 30th Birthday Beer Dinner. You can delight in a six-course dinner paired with special brews including a small batch of a Euclid Hall and Odell Brewing collaboration beer.

Goed Zuur GABF Festivities

When: October 1 – 6

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get your Great American Beer Festival fuel on with Goed Zuer GABF Festivities. Experience six days of brew-tastic events starting with 50% off sour beer on tap sale and ending with a Brunch Blowout on Sunday to cure your hangover. For more information check here.

October 2

Brewery and Barrel Cellar Opening

When: October 2 – 6

Where: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave is giving you a peek into the behind the scenes processes during its Brewery and Barrel Cellar Opening. The opening is available to the public and will give you the chance to explore the cellar and brewhouse for five days.

Mercantile GABF

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Mercantile Dining & Provisions, 1701 Wynkoop St. #115, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your celebrations on with Mercantile GABF. The restaurant hosts two-days of events starting with a 5th Annual Mercantile Invitational Chef/Brewery Dinner on Wednesday that boasts a five-course meal with beer pairings. On Thursday you can take part in a Bovine & Swine BBQ that presents an array of sausages and brats. Reservations are needed. Create your reservations by calling 720.460.3733.

Smōk’s GABF Celebrations

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get ready to imbibe on some great brews at Smōk’s GABF Celebrations. On Wednesday you can party with specials on cans, snag giveaways and sip on tap takeovers while on Thursday you can rock on with a GABF kickoff party where Beverage Director Alexis Osborne will host a special tapping.

Lagwagon & Face to Face

When: October 2, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $29.50 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks partners up with Oriental Theater and Anchors Aweigh Industries to present Lagwagon & Face to Face with MakeWar. You can party to live music from Lagwagon, Face to Face and MakeWar while sipping on beers from Ratio Beerworks in honor of the Great American Beer Festival.

Burial Beer Co. Guest Draft Feature

When: October 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: TRVE Brewing, 227 Broadway #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: TRVE Brewing gets down with the GABF at a Burial Beer Co. Guest Draft Feature. Sip on a tap feature of six brews as Burial Beer Co. joins TRVE in celebration of the brew-centric festival.

Modern Times Showcase

When: October 2, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing presents a Modern Times Showcase. The showcase features a tapping of three beers including a DDH Booming Rollers IPA, a Shadow Temple Pastry Stout and a Ghost Mountain IPA. You can sample each brew and party with Cerebral.

GABF 2019 Week at Novel Strand

When: October 2 – 7

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take some time to sample nine brews during GABF 2019 Week at Novel Strand. Imbibe in beers such as a Popular Demand German Kellerpils, a Baerely Stranded mixed fermentation saison and a Kiwi NZ hopped ale throughout the six days.

Mini American Beer Festival

When: October 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Brewing Co., 900 Auraria Pkwy. Ste 240, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tivoli Brewing Co. hosts a Mini American Beer Festival to pay homage to the Great American Beer Festival. Breweries including Destihl Brewery, Holidaily Brewing Company and Alpine Beer Company with gather to bring you offerings of hoppy goodness without the crazy lines.

WeldWerks & Friends

When: October 2, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party all night long at WeldWerks & Friends. Finn’s Manor teams up with WeldWerks Brewing Company, Cerebral Brewing and more for tap takeover night with pours on pours. You can sample brews of pastry stouts, B.A. sours, Hazebombs and some other special beers on deck.

Bottom Feeders Lager Party

When: October 2, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1326 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks partners with TRVE Brewing to present a Bottom Feeders Lager Party. Libations from Bagby Beer, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Half Acre Beer Company and more will keep you fueled throughout the evening.

Brew & Cue GABF Kickoff Party

When: October 2, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: LIBERATI Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Taste some savory bites and fresh sips at a Brew & Cue GABF Kickoff Party. LIBERATI partners with H3SH3R BBQ CO. and Spice Trade Brewing for the barbecue feast with pairings of cocktails and beers to wash down smokey meats.

October 3

Great American Beer Festival Official Event

When: October 3 – 5

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) Official Event returns for a weekend full of beer-centric love. You can sample brews from one of the largest collections of American beers in one place, watch competitions, meet brewers and more throughout the three-day festival. Tickets are selling out fast, so get yours soon.

Avanti Celebrations

When: October 3 – 6

Where: Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a breath from the chaos of GABF at Avanti Celebrations. On Thursday you can party with Avanti F&B and Melvin Brewing while dancing to live music from DJ Cut la Whut and DJ Mikey Thunder and sip on special beer tappings. On Sunday you can dig into brunch and delight in an all happy hour.

Garage Party

When: October 3, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Curtis – a DoubleTree by Hilton, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Curtis Hotel hosts a Garage Party in partnership with Breckenridge Brewery. You get your festivities on with libations of hoppy pours from Breckenridge Brewery just a stop away from the actual GABF.

GABF Lager Party

When: October 3, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen, 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a brewery gathering at First Draft Taproom & Kitchen during a GABF Lager Party. You can sip on lagers from Wiseacre Brewing Company, Sun King Brewery, Union Brewing Company and more throughout the evening.

Ratio & Friends GABF Tap Takeover

When: October 3, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks hosts a Ratio & Friends GABF Tap Takeover. The party consists of a gathering of breweries including Fremont Brewing, 3 Floyds Brewpub and Rhinegeist. You can delight in pours until the day ends.

4th Annual F@#*ing Cataline Wine Mixer

When: October 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Call To Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mix up your booze-filled weekend with the 4th Annual F@#*ing Catalina Wine Mixer. The mixer boasts tappings of barrel-aged beers such as Peachfront Property – a bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Swedish amber lager created with peaches. You can also nosh on bites from Clamato Time while sipping on your brews.

GABF & Friends Party

When: October 3, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Broadway Market Denver, 950 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Broadway Market teams up with Ratio Beerworks, New Image Brewing Company and Station 26 Brewing Co present a GABF & Friends Party. You can rock out to music from a DJ, snag swag and imbibe on specialty brews.

October 4

Casey Brewing & Blending/Weldwerks/Toppling Goliath

When: October 4, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie presents a collaboration with Casey Brewing & Blending/Weldwerks/Toppling Goliath for a pouring day. Sip on brews including Funky Blender Raspberry, Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue and WeldWerks Double Dry Hopped 3.8 miles.

Denver Rare Beer Tasting

When: October 4, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience brews from across the country during a Denver Rare Beer Tasting. You can sample around 70 rare beers all in one stop, meet the brewers who created them and raise funds for Pints for Prostates all in one stop.

Same Day Hazy IPA Release & Tappings

When: October 4, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. brings to you the Same Day Hazy IPA Release & Tappings. You can indulge in some of the freshest beer in the city during GABF week as Station 26 partners with businesses around Denver to release its Same Day Hazy IPA. Grab a glass of cold beer and relax all on the same day.

October 5

Can Jam

When: October 5, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Can Jam is back at Cerebral Brewing. You can snag cans of beer from breweries around the country in the parking lot of Cerebral in the ultimate can sale. All of the cans will be available for purchase until they are completely sold out, so get there early and be ready to crack open one for good measure.

GABF After Party

When: October 5, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig into some hot and savory burritos and wash them down with a refreshing brew during a GABF After Party to honor the end of the Great American Beer Festival. Illegal Pete’s Colfax hosts a tap takeover with kegs of local and national breweries to celebrate.

Great Mexican Beer Fiesta

When: October 5, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: In conjunction with the Great American Beer Festival Cervecería Colorado hosts the Great Mexican Beer Fiesta to celebrate the amazing world of Mexican brewing. You can sample collaboration brews from breweries including Crucrumx, Cerveza Irreverente and San Pascual Baylon.

GABF Brewers Breakfast

When: October 5, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. will get you up and running with a GABF Brewers Breakfast. The brunch features a choice of a meat-filled or vegetarian burrito paired with a glass of barleywine to wake you up for the day. If you don’t love barleywine you can also sip on other brews on tap.

5th Annual Ratio Karaoke GABF After Party

When: October 5, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: As the Great American Beer Festival reaches its end, you can keep it going with the 5th Annual Ratio Karaoke GABF After Party. Get your jam on with songs on karaoke, sip on a complimentary glass of beer and enjoy tappings of some killer beers as the festival closes.

Bonus

October 6

GABF Hangover Brunch

When: October 6, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Recover from a week of beer-tastic fun with a GABF Hangover Brunch. River North Brewery will serve up open-faced pulled pork sandwiches, a Brisket and egg tostada and River Bear texas hot links with sides. The brunch is first come, first serve, so arrive early for a spot.

German Italian Beer Feast

When: October 6, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus has prepared a German Italian Beer Feast for a calm end to a wild week. You can delight in a three-course meal with dishes of Scagliozzi, Ribeye steak and a sweet Birramisu AKA Tiramistout – a tiramisu infused with Bierstadt’s Dunkel brew.