22 Unique Things to do in Denver this Weekend

Denver has some fascinating events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by watching some killer digital animation at SUPERNOVA Digital Film Festival and end it by seeing some cute pups run at the 14th Annual Long Dog Derby. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events happening around Denver.

Thursday, September 19

Supernova Digital Film Festival

When: September 19 – 21

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various Prices Check here

The Lowdown: The Supernova Digital Film Festival is back in Denver with the help of Denver Digerati. Ten hours of continuous programming will happen on outdoor LED screens in Downtown Denver on Saturday, featuring the work of digital animation artists from all over. Tonight kicks off the event with an adults-only screening at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake. There’s nothing else quite like it.

Sips N’ Cinema

When: September 19, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sit back and relax to watch a film with a cocktail in hand at Sips N’ Cinema. The Oriental Theater partners with Barr Hill Gin for sampling and movie night where you can see a screening of the hilarious film, Honey I Shrunk The Kids. The ticket price includes a sampling of gin and one cocktail created with the Barr Hill Gin.

Denver Startup Week

When: September 19 – 20

Where: Denver Startup Week, 1515 Arapahoe St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your entrepreneurial spirit on during Denver Startup Week. Throughout the week you can learn from speakers such as YouTube creator Bobby Duke, participate in workshops and gain a better perspective on improving your business ventures.

Hot For Teacher ROLL

When: September 19 – 20, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your roller skates ready for a Hot For Teacher ROLL. ROLL is celebrating the back to school seasons with a night to get you back in class. You can rock out in karaoke, dance to beats from DJ Soup and more through the evening.

“



”

Friday, September 20

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: September 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 1055 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Get down and shake your stuff at Cuffin’ All Thangs. The R&B party will keep you jamming all night long to live music from DJ Big Styles, KDJ Above and DJ Chonz. Admission is free before 11 p.m.

Denver Oktoberfest 2019

When: September 20 – 22 & September 27 – 29

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – $240, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Oktoberfest returns to the city for its 5oth anniversary. You can imbibe on a cold beer, munch on pretzels and brats and take part in themed games throughout the German-style festival.

DANG Soft Serve Grand Opening

When: September 20, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: DANG Soft Serve, 2211 Oneida St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Little Man Ice Cream family is welcoming a new member at the DANG Soft Serve Grand Opening. You can show your support by trying a taste of soft-serve ice cream and hot french fries. If you show up in ’80s wear you can be entered to win free tickets to Mission Ballroom.

MCA Denver Fall Opening

When: September 20, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $160 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) celebrates the changing of seasons with the MCA Fall Opening. You can experience the opening of three new exhibitions – Francesca Woodman’s Portrait of a Reputation, Teressa Hubbard’s Alexander Birchler: Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy.

Sixth Anniversary

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing presents its Sixth Anniversary with a three-day celebration of brews, comedy, live music and more. You can get in on the action by snagging a five-pack of one of the releases that include the Stand By Tropical Saison, the New Master Sounds Hoppy Pilsner and the Braggarts Brown Ale.

Tony Baker

When: September 20 – 22

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver ‎

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long at a set from comedian, actor and film writer Tony Baker. Baker has been featured on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-up Revolution and is a regular at The Laugh Factory.

Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival

When: September 20 – 21

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Things are going to get hot and heavy at Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival. The festival celebrates sexual positivity with screenings of some short – but intense — naughty films that are each less than five minutes long. You can explore the kinky side throughout the two-day festival.

Saturday, September 21

Jamming on the Jetty

When: September 21, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, Sheridan Blvd. and W. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Soak up that very last bit of summer before it is officially fall at Jamming on the Jetty. You can rock out to live musical performances from Dyrty Byrds, Pete Pidgeon & Arcoda, Sol Burial and Coal Town Reunion. If you are feeling flexible you can also stretch out in a yoga session with an instructor from CorePower Yoga.

Doors Open Denver

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Various locations, check here.‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Every year, buildings around Denver open their doors so people can explore and appreciate the architecture during a two-day event aptly called Doors Open Denver. Organized by the Denver Architecture Foundation, DOD showcases over 70 sites around Denver that celebrate the “built environment.”

The Colorado Honey Festival

When: September 21, 3 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Farmers & Artisan Market, 7043 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things honey at The Colorado Honey Festival. You can explore a myriad of honey vendors, learn from beekeepers, hear about the importance of bees and purchase all of the honey you could possibly imagine.

Punkin Chunkin

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Arapahoe Park & Mile High Racing, 26000 E. Quincy Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: What better way to get in the fall mood than with the Punkin Chunkin? The annual fall festival has a pumpkin patch great for those fall ‘grams, a chainsaw carving competition, a beer garden and more. You can also explore a grand carved pumpkin display.

DRiNk RiNo Oktoberfest

When: September 21, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus is jumping on the Oktoberfest train with its DRiNk RiNo Oktoberfest. You can dig into German-style fare, sip on brews and rock out to live music from the Polkanauts through the Saturday afternoon.

Rise and Resist

When: September 21 – 22

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble has created a performance of power and dynamics at Rise and Resist. You can watch works created from choreographers Micaela Taylor and Donald McKayle as dancers perform on stage.

Stranahan’s Copper and Chords: A Whiskey-Themed Music Festival

When: September 21, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Saturday sway to live music while imbibing on whiskey during Stranahan’s Copper and Chords: A Whiskey-Themed Music Festival. The ticket price includes a full bar, live performances from Kyle Emerson, Strange Americans, Gasoline Lollipops and more.

Year of La Chicana

When: September 21, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the history of Chicana activism at the opening reception of Year of La Chicana. You can peruse murals from artist Arlette Lucero that depict Colorado Chicanas, listen to speakers, delight in light snacks and more in honor of the opening.

Sunday, September 22

Barre & Brunch

When: September 22, 7:45 – 11 a.m.

Where: Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 E. 29th Dr., Suite 140, Denver

Cost: $5 for barre, with brunch available for purchase

The Lowdown: Break a sweat and get your brunch on at Barre & Brunch. The Bar Method teams up with Concourse Restaurant Moderne for a 45-minute barre class with a mimosa or coffee of your choice to follow. You can also grab brunch from Concourse to fuel up after your workout.

Beer Hall Brunch: Oktoberfest Afterparty

When: September 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Recover from your Oktoberfest adventures at a Beer Hall Brunch: Oktoberfest Afterparty. You can nurse your hangover with a brunch buffet and listen to live music. No worries if you still have your Lederhosen on from the night before – we won’t judge you.

14th Annual Long Dog Derby

When: September 22, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Oktoberfest gets a bit wild with its 14th Annual Long Dog Derby. The derby consists of Dachshund racing day with six categories including Little Links, Frankfurters and Senior Schnitzels. You can also watch and have your wiener dog compete in an adorable costume contest.

