28 Fashion Events to Attend this September

As the last full month of summer comes to a close, September welcomes the subsequent chill of another Colorado autumn. With fall right around the corner, a multitude of exhilarating fashion events will help you prepare for the introduction of another season. 303 Magazine has compiled a list of these happenings in hopes of encouraging you to participate in educational and fun fashion-oriented experiences. From mystifying costume balls and jewelry expositions to opulent runway shows, there are several noteworthy events coming to the streets of downtown Denver.

Diamonds & Delights

When: Thursday, September 5, from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Shane Co., 6550 W 104th Ave., Westminster

Admission: free (register HERE)

The Lowdown: They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and if this is true for you then you’ll love this experience. Shane Co. is hosting “Diamonds and Delights,” an event that features jewelry experts so you can learn, wear and shop for beautiful diamonds. If that’s not incentive enough, there’s also a raffle to win a $1,000 gift card to Shane Co. as well.

Beautycounter & Brunch Fall Series

When: Sunday, September 15 and Sunday, September 29 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Where: September 15 at Avelina, 1550 17th St., Denver September 29, Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Admission: free (select a date HERE)

The Lowdown: With this limited-time event you’re given the chance to brunch, shop and socialize simultaneously. Confirming a date ensures a spot for brunch as well as a $10 credit at Beautycounter. Although every attendee pays for their own brunch tab, the admission is free.

Welcome 2 Where 305 Meets 303

When: Saturday, September 21 from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Beauty & Beast Fashion House, 800 E 6th Ave., Denver

Admission: free

The Lowdown: Beauty & Beast Fashion House is a Miami-based company that’s expanded its business by launching a brand new store in Denver. They offer fashion retail for both men and women. Along with clothing, their store contains a salon as well as areas for makeup, alterations and shoe repairs. This block party will help celebrate the boutique’s launch and bring some Miami flavor to Denver. Stop by to immerse yourself in the music and lifestyle of a Latin-infused Miami culture while also shopping.

Naughty Ball

When: Saturday, September 21 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Diamond Cabaret, 1222 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Admission: $15-$129 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Naughty Ball is a sensuality costume ball — costumes are mandatory. For its 20th anniversary, the Naughty Ball is celebrating with a lingerie fashion show put on by Christina’s Mantra, embracing body positivity. Along with that is a lingerie costume contest for guests based on the theme this year, which is “Jammy Jam’s.” One can be sure to find an eclectic mix of people and performers at this 21-and-over event.

Elevate Presented by Captivation

When: Thursday, September 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Denver

Admission: $10 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Captivation is an image consulting firm that focuses on styling and assisting you for any type of occasion. They are hosting an event at Blanchard Family Wines to network and aid you in learning how you can elevate your wardrobe for the upcoming season. A free glass of wine and a consultation will also be provided at this event.

Neiman Marcus Events

When: Sunday, September 1 through Monday, September 30

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Stay updated with all of the most exciting in-store events including spa days, beauty events and enticing trunk shows.

September Spa Days

When: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Cosmetics, Level One

September 4: Sisley Spa Day

September 5: Revive Spa Day

September 6: Chantecaille Spa Day

September 7 and 17: Cle de Peau Spa Day

September 10: Dior Spa Day

September 11: Lancome Spa Day

September 12-15: La Mer Spa Day

September 18: YSL Spa Day

September 19: CBD Facials

September 20: Guerlain Spa Day

September 21: La Prairie Spa Day

September 22: Tata Harper Spa Day

September 27-28: Chanel Spa Day

Christian Louboutin Trunk Show

When: September 11-14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Shoe Salon, Level One

Ralph Lauren Fall Event

When: September 13 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Fine Apparel, Level Two

Beauty Garden Event

When: September 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Level One and Grand Court

Gianvito Rossi Trunk Show

When: September 18-21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Shoe Salon, Level One