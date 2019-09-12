The Diamond Reserve Expands to a Second Location in Downtown Denver



The Diamond Reserve has expanded to a new location right in the heart of LoDo at 16th Street Mall in Market Square. At only 31 years old, owner Kaeleigh Testwuide is making a name for herself in a predominately male-dominated world.

“There are many jewelry retailers located downtown, and we see a demand for a private jeweler that offers a transparent diamond buying experience,” said Testwuide. “Our new location will offer a large selection of loose GIA-certified diamonds for our clients to choose from and specialize in custom engagements rings as well as fine diamond and gemstone jewelry. As Denver continues to grow, so do we, and we are excited to offer more appointment time slots to our clients and another accessible location in the heart of Denver.“

The Diamond Reserve’s new location is at 1400 16th Street, Suite 4001, Denver. It will remain an appointment-only establishment as it does at its original location in Cherry Creek.

All photography courtesy of The Diamond Reserve.