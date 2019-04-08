Kaeleigh Testwuide, owner of the local jewelry company The Diamond Reserve, has been a part of this unique business sector since 2015. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she rises above and beyond on any occasion with confidence and authenticity. “Being in the diamond business as a woman can be tough at times as I mainly work with men in the industry,” said Testwuide. “I must have thick skin and stand up for myself and my business — a lot.” Testwuide makes an impactful impression of a powerful leader in this industry — and it shows in the business she creativity branded. The Mile High City captured the heart of Testwuide when she relocated from California with her husband. She knew Denver had something special to offer, but better yet something she could offer to the community. After initially being on the marketing side of the diamond business, Testwuide came to realize she could have an opportunity to educate Denver with GIA certified diamonds — from a private jeweler. The unique experience of diamond education, along with custom-made pieces makes The Diamond Reserve unique from a traditional retail experience. “All our clients come into our office for a private appointment. We believe no matter the budget privacy is a necessity in this process, ” explains Testwuide. “Each client receives a thorough diamond education lesson, one that goes far beyond the four C’s of diamonds.”

303 Magazine: What initially sparked your interest and passion in the diamond business?

Kaeleigh Testwuide: When I began working in the diamond business it was in marketing and for a jeweler that sold EGL certified diamonds. After doing a lot of research, I realized the city of Denver had the need for a private jeweler that specialized in GIA certified diamonds. Specifically, one that educated the consumer and provided a custom engagement ring experience with close attention to details of each ring created. I would say that seeing so much dishonesty in the business is what sparked my interest initially. Buying an engagement ring is a big deal and many times the biggest investment thus far in a person’s life. I, therefore, feel it is my duty to educate consumers in this purchase and provide the best pricing, accompanied by world-class

customer service.

303: How did The Diamond Reserve start as a company? How long has it been open? KT: The Diamond Reserve originally started as just a marketing company focused on jewelry back in 2009. After working for the company I saw what potential it had. My husband and I purchased the company in 2015 and rebranded it. The mission is to educate consumers about purchasing a diamond and engagement ring, a place that would always put honesty first.

303: What is it like to dominate this industry that is traditionally led by men? How does this make your business unique?

KT: Well, I am not sure I dominate it — yet. Being in the diamond business as a woman can be tough at times as I mainly work with men in the industry. I must have thick skin and stand up for myself and my business — a lot. In my opinion, I think being a female private jeweler and diamond broker makes The Diamond Reserve unique. I also think our clients find it refreshing to work with a woman through the diamond jewelry purchasing process. I only sell a certain quality of diamonds. This is because I always think of the receiver and what they would want and love and I pay attention to all the small details when it comes to jewelry design. This business has never been about sales for me. I want people to come to our office and feel like they are visiting with a long-time friend. This is someone who cares about them, wants them to make an educated purchase and who genuinely has their best interest in mind. 303: What does the process entail for a customer to choose their perfect diamond? KT: All our clients come into our office for a private appointment. We believe no matter the budget privacy is a necessity in this process. Each client receives a thorough diamond education lesson, one that goes far beyond the four C’s of diamonds. Once the client is up to speed with diamond terminology and knowledge we start to look at diamonds. We allow every diamond to be viewed under magnification. We want our clients to understand what they are purchasing, no surprises down the road. Sometimes in the first appointment we are able to guide our client in selecting the perfect diamond and often a second or even third appointment is necessary.

We never recommend picking a diamond unless you have a lineup to compare and contrast and more often than not finding the perfect diamond is a hunt and takes time. We have had several clients come in that are in a rush. If we need to take time to find the right fit we always remind our clients, in the long run, it will be so worth it to find the perfect diamond. This is not a process that should be rushed, and most of those on the receiving end of the diamond appreciate the time their partner takes to find them the perfect diamond. 303: How have you been able to differentiate The Diamond Reserve from other retailers in the Denver area?

KT: We are not a retailer as clients need a private appointment to meet with us. Unlike retailers, we keep our overhead as low as possible. This allows us to give our clients the most competitive diamond pricing. All our rings are custom-made to fit the diamond our clients have chosen perfectly — we do not sell stock jewelry or designer jewelry. Because we specialize in custom our turnaround is very fast and without the markup. Retailers typically can have a slow turnaround on custom work and charge a premium price for it. At most retailers, customers feel pressured by sales associates. We, however, never pressure our clients to buy anything they are not comfortable with. Instead, we guide them in selecting the diamond or jewelry that is right for them while within their budget. 303: What is the most rewarding thing about your job?