Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 Lineup is Here and It’s the Largest One Yet

Having been named “one of the fastest-growing American fashion platforms” by Forbes Magazine, 303 Magazine‘s Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is returning for another fall season and in true DFW fashion, we’re making this season bigger and better than the last. We’ve added more designers, more shows and more nights.

This year we have nearly 40 designers to bring to the DFW runway; some veterans to the stage and some fresh to the fashion scene. We’ve also added a runway show to a total of five fashion-filled nights. And our longest-running show, The Hair Show, has taken on an entirely new concept and vision. It will now be called Avant-Garde night and it’s going to be as extra and elegant as it sounds.

Below are all the designers and their nights to see them rock the runway. From new runway shows on different nights to new designers joining the impressive past designers of DFW, this is a season already promises to be our biggest one yet.

Saturday, November 9

Street Fashion x Art

Where: The Forney Museum of Transportation

Tickets: $20+ Get them here.

The Lowdown: This runway show combines local fashion with local art to give you a night unlike any we’ve done before. For the second season, we’ve handpicked new local artists to collaborate with DFW designers we think will complement and accentuate each other’s styles and creativity. They’ll come together to design and create clothes that represent themselves and each other. See our “mash-ups” below and then see them come to life on the runway.

Royal Outerwear x Savannah Pits

Darkm0th Industry x PSYBEZERO

DarkDenim x Warming Worldwide

Charlie Price x Amber Fries

False Egox Shanah Leaf

NOVL x Ruben Cabrera

Sunday, November 10

Avant-Garde

Where: The Forney Museum of Transportation

Tickets: $20+ Get them here.

The Lowdown: Avant-Garde is defined as “new and unusual or experimental ideas, especially in the arts, or the people introducing them.”And this perfectly sums up our newest concept to our oldest night. Not replacing, but changing our iconic Hair Show, Avant-Garde will bring Denver’s top stylists and our incredible designers together for a night that is sure to push the boundaries, defy the rules and turn the fashion world on its head.

Beauty Underground x Tyne Hall

Joe Denny x Rachel Marie Hurst

El Salon x Ammunition Couture

Rita B Salon x Equillibrium

The Storybrick x J Audrey Nelson

Swank x Idiot Cult

Vanity Dollz

Charlie Price x Topping Designs

Underground Studios x Femme Fatale Intimates

Thursday, November 14

Garbarini Presents…

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Tickets: $20+. Get them here

The Lowdown: Making a return to the DFW stage, local boutique Garbarini will present a night of high fashion from the designers they show in their store. The night will feature top designers in the fashion industry from all over the world; from Australia to New York to California. In previous seasons, they’ve shown Zadig and Voltaire, Milly, Haute Hippie and the iconic Diane Von Furstenberg. Expect a night that looks straight off the New York Fashion Week runway.

Saturday, November 16

National & International Designers

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Tickets: $20+ Get them here.

The Lowdown: The National & International Designers runway show is our most popular night — and with good reason. These designers have traveled from across the country and around the world to bring their custom designs to walk our DFW runway. We also will see the return of our Denver native — and Project Runway All-Star winner — Mondo Guerra, as well as designers from Mexico City from the “Made in a City” program at Zeppelin Station. It will be a night that every Denver fashion lover has dreamed of.

Mondo Guerra

Maxwell Bresler

Jasmine Lewis

Made in a City – Mexico City

Featuring: Amor & Rosas, Fábrica Social, 1.8takamura, PAY’S

Overseer Production

0.field.apparel

Sunday, November 17

Denver Original Designers

Where: McNichols Building at Civic Center

Tickets: $20+. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: As they say: save the best for last. The final night DFW is our most beloved local designer show, now called Denver Originals. These are the designers that have been a DFW staple for the past several years. They are also featured in our Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit and our Denver Fashion Week pop-up markets because they truly are, some of the best of Denver Fashion Week. At the core, DFW is made to support and showcase our Denver designers and in addition to our DFW veterans, there are some brand new designers gracing the DFW runway. This night is truly the grand finale.

Duane Topping

Maggie Burns

Allison Nicole

Rachel Marie Hurst

Mona Lucero

Gino Velardi

Tyne Hall

Nicholas Anthony Clothing

Steve Sells

Menez



Each runway show has a cocktail reception beforehand. To purchase tickets to each runway show, go here.

This event is supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

Denver Fashion Week Fall ’19 returns November 9-17 with a week of runways with new designers, industry workshops, panels, parties and more.