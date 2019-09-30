600+ Denver Concerts to See in October

Welcome to the fall 2019 season of the Denver music scene. Over the next 31 days, we’ve got over 600 concerts for you to check out across the Mile High City. As always, the Denver music scene has something for everyone this month. Whether it be national acts coming through the Pepsi Center or up-and-coming Colorado bands working the local circuit – there is something for everyone.

Week 1: September 30 – October 6

Jonas Brothers

When: October 1

Where: The Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: That’s right, folks. If you haven’t heard by now, the Jonas Brothers are back in action and on October 1, they’re coming to the Pepsi Center. In the early 2000s, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas took the world by storm with their charm. After going on an indefinite hiatus in 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced their return earlier this year and to be honest, they’re better than ever.

Also see…

9/30 – Wilder Woods w/ Rodrick Cliche & Four20s @ The Bluebird Theater

9/30 – Elder Brother w/ Speak Low If You Speak Love, Better Off, Gestalt @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

9/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/30 – Marina w/ Broods @ Mission Ballroom

9/30 – Tyler Childers w/ Robert Earl Keen, Town Mountain @ Red Rocks

10/1 – Lewis Capaldi @ The Ogden Theatre

10/1 – Gli’s 10 Year Anniversary Concert: Navio w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Jonny 5 of Flobots, Rob Drabkin, S-Wrap, Isabelle Fries, Hazel Miller @ The Bluebird Theater

10/1 – The Waterboys @ The Gothic Theatre

10/1 – Periphery w/ Veil of Maya, Covet @ Summit Music Hall

10/1 – Isle Of Snow and Contrast ft. Kinky Fingers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/1 – Plague Vendor w/ No Parents, The Ghoulies @ Larimer Lounge

10/1 – Ghosts of Glaciers w/ In the Company of Serpents, Echo Beds @ Hi-Dive

10/1 – Atlas Percussion @ Dazzle Jazz

10/1 – Smoota + Paranoid Image @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/1 – Titus Andronicus w/ Control Top @ Globe Hall

10/2 – Kishi Bashi w/ Takénobu @ The Ogden Theatre

10/2 – The Memory Palace @ The Bluebird Theater

10/2 – Sigrid w/ Raffaella @ The Gothic Theatre

10/2 – Ashe w/ Charlie Burg, Gavin Haley @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/2 – Luke the Knife (Lotus) w/ Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Casio Cats @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/2 – BJ The Chicago Kid w/ Rayana Jay, KAMAUU @ Marquis Theater

10/2 – Gorgeous Mean Boy w/ Knockout Mice, Takipnik, Los Toms @ Larimer Lounge

10/2 – Loving @ Hi-Dive

10/2 – Wheelchair Sports Camp w/ Dry Ice, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake

10/2 – Michael Bibi @ Bar Standard

10/2 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

10/2 – The Pharcyde w/ Ladygang @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/2 – The Suitcase Junket + Carsie Blanton @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/2 – Rüfüs Du Sol w/ Bob Moses, Lastlings @ Red Rocks

10/3 – Call Your Girlfriend @ The Bluebird Theater

10/3 – Eluveitie w/ Korpiklaani, Gone In April @ Summit Music Hall

10/3 – The Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi & Andy Hall (of The Stringdusters) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

10/3 – This Wild Life w/ The Happy Fits, Rome Hero Foxes @ Marquis Theater

10/3 – Slenderbodies @ Larimer Lounge

10/3 – The Guestlist w/ Bear Call, The Honey Blazer Band, Ploom @ Hi-Dive

10/3 – In Real Life w/ Asher Angel @ Lost Lake

10/3 – Bob Montgomery Little Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz

10/3 – Walker Hayes @ The Grizzly Rose

10/3 – The Pharcyde w/ Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/3 – Bleached w/ Dude York, Pout House @ Globe Hall

10/3 – James Blonde w/ Specific Ocean, Whole Milk @ The Walnut Room

10/3 – The Contenders ft. Jay Nash + Josh Day @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/3 – Casting Crowns @ Bellco Theatre

10/3 – Rüfüs Du Sol w/ Bob Moses, Lastlings @ Red Rocks

10/4 – Half Moon Run w/ Tim Baker @ The Bluebird Theater

10/4 – Amon Amarth w/ Arch Enemy, At the Gates, Grand Magus @ The Fillmore

10/4 – Tinariwen @ The Gothic Theatre

10/4 – Knocked Loose w/ Stick To Your Guns, Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy @ Summit Music Hall

10/4 – kLL Bill (Mr. Bill b2b kLL sMTH) w/ Frequent, Craftal @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/4 – Songs of ’69 ft. Tori Pater & Friends With Benefits @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/4 – flor w/ Joan, Lostboycrow @ Marquis Theater

10/4 – Cosmo Sheldrake w/ Altopalo @ Larimer Lounge

10/4 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

10/4 – Tim Baresko @ Bar Standard

10/4 – Country Club Disco Party w/ Golf Clap, Codes @ The Church

10/4 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/4 – Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/4 – The Jenna McLean Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/4 – Adam Bodine + Dave Corbus (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/4 – Dopapod @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/4 – Ballyhoo! w/ Artikal Sound System, Fayuca @ Globe Hall

10/4 – Brendan James w/ Paul Psarras @ The Walnut Room

10/4 – The Rippingtons ft. Russ Freeman (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/4 – Bastille w/ Joywave @ Mission Ballroom

10/4 – Snails + Kill The Noise w/ Rusko, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon @ Red Rocks

10/5 – Dopapod w/ Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller, Eli Winderman, Charlie Patierno @ The Ogden Theatre

10/5 – Marc Rebillet w/ Funk Hunk @ The Gothic Theatre

10/5 – Clairo w/ beabadoobee, Hello Yello @ Summit Music Hall

10/5 – The Drunken Hearts w/ Extra Gold, Bison Bone @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/5 – Barns Courtney w/ The Hunna @ Marquis Theater

10/5 – Taska Black w/ Oklio @ Larimer Lounge

10/5 – Horse Feathers w/ Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive

10/5 – The Parlor Mob w/ Dan Luke and the Raid @ Lost Lake

10/5 – BASS OPS: Ray Volpe w/ Eli & Fur, House of E-Funk @ Club Vinyl

10/5 – Marisela + Amanda Miguel @ The Paramount Theatre

10/5 – Pancakes w/ Purnell Celebrating Charlie Burrell’s 99th Birthday (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/5 – The Benny Golson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/5 – AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/5 – Jack Dunlevie w/ Hunter Roberts, Braxton Kahn (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

10/5 – Jimmie Allen @ The Grizzly Rose

10/5 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/5 – The Collection w/ Silver & Gold, Plain Faraday (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/5 – The Early November w/ Have Mercy, Owel @ Globe Hall

10/5 – Caracara w/ Blueprint, The Backseaters, Suitable Miss, Mark Rose @ The Walnut Room

10/5 – Acoustic Alchemy (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/5 – Dropkick Murphys + Clutch w/ Hatebreed, Amigo The Devil @ 1st Bank Center

10/5 – Chris Lake + Fisher @ Mission Ballroom

10/5 – AJR w/ Cold War Kids @ Red Rocks

10/6 – Badflower w/ Weathers, Dead Poet Society @ The Ogden Theatre

10/6 – Injury Reserve w/ Slauson Malone, XXX @ The Bluebird Theater

10/6 – Gus Dapperton w/ Spencer. @ The Gothic Theatre

10/6 – Sabrina Claudio @ Summit Music Hall

10/6 – Hoodie Allen w/ Jake Miller @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/6 – Don Broco w/ Trash Boat, Sleep On It, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater

10/6 – Girlfriend Cult w/ Cassidy Bacon, Isaac Friend, Over The Owl @ Larimer Lounge

10/6 – Daddy Long Legs w/ U.S. Tygers @ Hi-Dive

10/6 – Shameplant w/ Miniluv, Hey There Rabbit @ Lost Lake

10/6 – Blind Tiger Tribute to Jim Hall ft. Dale Bruning Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/6 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/6 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/6 – Sam Fender w/ Noel Wells @ Globe Hall

10/6 – Patrick Park w/ Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/6 – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ Mission Ballroom

10/6 – Mac DeMarco w/ Thundercat, Snail Mail @ Red Rocks

Week 2: October 7 – October 13

Tyler, The Creator w/ Blood Oragne, Goldlink

When: October 7

Where: Red Rocks

The Lowdown: On October 7, rapper Tyler, The Creator is headed to Red Rocks. Tyler, The Creator is known for his truly unique rap style that has earned him hit after hit over the course of his career so far. If you’re unfamiliar with Tyler, The Creator’s work, check out his most recent album IGOR to get started and then work your way back in time from there. Fellow artists Blood Orange and Goldlink are on the bill for October 7 as well.

Also see…

10/7 – Stereolab w/ Wand @ The Ogden Theatre

10/7 – Hail The Sun w/ Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda, Vis @ The Bluebird Theater

10/7 – Boy Harsher w/ Spelling @ Marquis Theater

10/7 – White Reaper w/ The Dirty Nil, The Paranoyds @ Larimer Lounge

10/7 – The Berries @ Hi-Dive

10/7 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/7 – Ross Cooper w/ Jeff Cramer, Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall

10/7 – Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom

10/8 – Sun 41 w/ The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You @ The Ogden Theatre

10/8 – Ruston Kelly w/ Donovan Woods @ The Bluebird Theater

10/8 – SG Lewis w/ DRAMA @ The Gothic Theatre

10/8 – Jesse Malin + Joseph Arthur w/ Trapper Schoepp @ Larimer Lounge

10/8 – Dead End Kids @ Lost Lake

10/8 – Roy Orbison + Buddy Holly @ The Paramount Theatre

10/8 – Mike Hyland Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/8 – Hendrix ft. The Organization @ Nocturne Jazz

10/8 – Deep Sea Diver w/ Bluebook @ Globe Hall

10/8 – Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom

10/8 – Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks

10/9 – Charli XCX w/ Dorian Electric @ The Ogden Theatre

10/9 – Jade Bird w/ Flyte @ The Bluebird Theater

10/9 – James Blake @ The Fillmore

10/9 – Maná @ Pepsi Center

10/9 – Obituary w/ Abbath, Midnight, Devil Master @ Summit Music Hall

10/9 – RE:Search ft. MartyParty, VibeSquaD w/ Minx, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/9 – The Faim w/ Stand Atlantic, Wstr, Point North @ Marquis Theater

10/9 – Jakob Ogawa w/ Niña @ Larimer Lounge

10/9 – Rarebyrd$ w/ Gold Trash, Shocker Mom, Savage Bass Ghost @ Lost Lake

10/9 – Steady Rock @ Bar Standard

10/9 – Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin @ The Paramount Theatre

10/9 – Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz

10/9 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/9 – Max Weinberg’s Jukebox @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/9 – The Raconteurs w/ The Districts @ Mission Ballroom

10/9 – Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks

10/10 – Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden Theatre

10/10 – Delta Rae w/ Frances Cone @ The Bluebird Theater

10/10 – Scotty Sire w/ Bruce Wiegner, Chris Bloom, Toddy Smith @ Summit Music Hall

10/10 – Kitchen Dwellers w/ Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/10 – The Rocket Summer w/ Mike Mains & The Branches @ Marquis Theater

10/10 – Litz w/ Digg @ Larimer Lounge

10/10 – Vic N’ The Narwhals w/ Claire Morales, Easy Lovin’, The Rewind, 21 Taras @ Hi-Dive

10/10 – Krowd KTRL w/ Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One @ Lost Lake

10/10 – Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz

10/10 – Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/10 – The Faint DJ Set w/ Retrofette, boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/10 – The Comet Is Coming @ Globe Hall

10/10 – The Talbott Brothers w/ Emily Scott Robinson @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/10 – Yelawoft @ Mission Ballroom

10/10 – Illenium w/ Blanke, Pixel Terror, Last Heroes @ Red Rocks

10/11 – Cavetown w/ Field Medic, spookyghostboy @ The Ogden Theatre

10/11 – Carbon Leaf w/ Adam Ezra @ The Bluebird Theater

10/11 – Tank and the Bangas w/ Adia Victoria @ The Gothic Theatre

10/11 – Little Brother @ Summit Music Hall

10/11 – The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/11 – Kitchen Dwellers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/11 – Aesthetic Perfection @ Marquis Theater

10/11 – Bailen w/ Gracie and Rachel @ Larimer Lounge

10/11 – 68 w/ The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Plastic Daggers @ Hi-Dive

10/11 – Landon Cube w/ 24kGOLDN @ Lost Lake

10/11 – Tank & the Bangas After Party w/ Norman, DJ Nogma @ Lost Lake

10/11 – Sam Divine @ Bar Standard

10/11 – Alyson Agemy (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/11 – Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/11 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/11 – Josh Abbott Band @ The Grizzly Rose

10/11 – Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/11 – Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall

10/11 – Thousand Frames w/ Averse To The End, In The Variant, Everignite, Khamyel @ The Walnut Room

10/11 – Coco Montoya @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/11 – Camila w/ Sin Bandera @ Bellco Theatre

10/11 – X Ambassadors w/ Bear Heads, LPX @ Mission Ballroom

10/11 – Illenium w/ 1788-L, Sam Lamar, Frequent @ Red Rocks

10/12 – Shiba San + Walker & Royce @ The Ogden Theatre

10/12 – Brent Cowles w/ Augustus, Oxeye Daisy @ The Bluebird Theater

10/12 – K.Flay w/ YaSi, Matt Maeson @ The Fillmore

10/12 – Stiff Little Fingers w/ The Avengers @ The Gothic Theatre

10/12 – Jidenna @ Summit Music Hall

10/12 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ Proxima Parada, Los Elk @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/12 – The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/12 – Dillinja w/ Fury, Goreteks, They Invade, Relyt @ Marquis Theater

10/12 – Masked Intruder w/ The Bombpops, Tightwire @ Larimer Lounge

10/12 – Muscle Beach w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Church Fire, Simulators @ Hi-Dive

10/12 – Starcrawler w/ Poppy Jean Crawford, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake

10/12 – BASS OPS: Dirtyphonics w/ TheHundred 8 Year Anniversary ft. Peggy Gou + KiNK @ Club Vinyl

10/12 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/12 – Orrin Evans w/ Jeff “Tain” Watts, Luques Curtis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/12 – Tyler Farr @ The Grizzly Rose

10/12 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/12 – Digable Planets (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/12 – Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall

10/12 – Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/12 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/ Los Lobos @ Mission Ballroom

10/12 – Illenium w/ Dabin, William Black, Crystal Skies @ Red Rocks

10/13 – Sleater-Kinney w/ Shamir @ The Ogden Theatre

10/13 – Strung Out + The Casualties w/ No Takers, Egoista @ The Gothic Theatre

10/13 – Phil Collins @ Pepsi Center

10/13 – Gwar w/ Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain @ Summit Music Hall

10/13 – Steel Pulse w/ Judge Roughneck, Red Sage, DJ Blood Preshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/13 – SKYBURIAL w/ The Burial Plot, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Rig Time, Remain and Sustain @ Marquis Theater

10/13 – Hunidrack6 w/ Baby Sean, Nay Renee, Suana Bois, Polo Hilfinger @ Larimer Lounge

10/13 – The Royal Tennenbrunch w/ boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/13 – Black Pumas (Day Set) @ Globe Hall

10/13 – Paul Cauthen w/ Kyle Craft (Night Set) @ Globe Hall

10/13 – Trashcan Sinatras (Day Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/13 – Jon Mclaughlin w/ Sawyer (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/13 – NF w/ Kyd The Band @ Red Rocks

Week 3: October 14 – October 20

Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox

When: October 15-16

Where: The Fillmore

The Lowdown: On October 15 and 16, the one and only Lizzo is headed to Denver for not one but two nights at The Fillmore. Lizzo is known for her contagious energy and positive mentality that will have you saying “f*** the haters” after one listen to her music. You might recognize her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” and if you don’t, go listen to them now. Fellow artist Ari Lennox is on the bill for both nights as well.

Also see…

10/14 – Caravan Palace @ The Ogden Theatre

10/14 – Delain + Amorphis w/ Anneke van Giersbergen @ The Gothic Theatre

10/14 – POW! w/ WOBBLES, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive

10/14 – Inferi w/ Cyclonusfilth, Seren @ Lost Lake

10/14 – Lenny Kaye @ Dazzle Jazz

10/14 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/15 – Too Many Zooz w/ Thumpasaurus @ The Bluebird Theater

10/15 – Half Alive w/ Sure Sure @ The Gothic Theatre

10/15 – Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center

10/15 – Josh A + Jake Hill w/ Darko, Jordanxbell @ Larimer Lounge

10/15 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

10/15 – Skeletal Remains w/ Plague Years @ Lost Lake

10/15 – Experience Hendrix @ The Paramount Theatre

10/15 – Mistura Fina Presents the Music of Paquito D’Rivera + Claudio Roditi @ Dazzle Jazz

10/15 – Saintseneca w/ Knuckle Pups @ Globe Hall

10/15 – John Pizzarelli Trio @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/16 – Ingrid Michaelson w/ Maddie Poppe @ The Ogden Theatre

10/16 – Yoke Lore w/ EXES @ The Bluebird Theater

10/16 – Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Kongos w/ FITNESS, YIP YOPS @ The Gothic Theatre

10/16 – Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center

10/16 – BIG K.R.I.T. w/ Rapsody, Domani Harris @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/16 – RE:Search ft. Plantrae and MOUR w/ Volo, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/16 – Nashville Pussy w/ Wild Call @ Lost Lake

10/16 – Cut Snake @ Bar Standard

10/16 – Rekha Ohal @ Dazzle Jazz

10/16 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/16 – Monster Rally w/ RUMTUM @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/16 – Max w/ Zotto @ Globe Hall

10/16 – Logic w/ J.I.D, YBN Cordae @ Red Rocks

10/17 – Grandson w/ nothing,nowhere. @ The Ogden Theatre

10/17 – A Day To Remember w/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Can’t Swim @ The Fillmore

10/17 – Starset w/ Palisades, Hyde, A Brilliant Lie @ Summit Music Hall

10/17 – Thin Air + Phour Point O @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/17 – Big Wreck w/ Texas King @ Marquis Theater

10/17 – Matt Heckler w/ Casper Allen, Johno Leeroy Roberts @ Hi-Dive

10/17 – False Report (EP Release) w/ In My Room, Pacific Nerve, Cagemates @ Lost Lake

10/17 – Dang’O w/ Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Had I Known @ Globe Hall

10/17 – Ronnie Baker Brooks @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/17 – For King & Country @ 1st Bank Center

10/17 – Bob Dylan and his Band @ Mission Ballroom

10/17 – Wardruna w/ Mari Boine @ Red Rocks

10/18 – Phantoms w/ SACHI @ The Bluebird Theater

10/18 – Temples w/ Honey Harper @ The Gothic Theatre

10/18 – Sara Bareilles w/ Emily King @ Pepsi Center

10/18 – Papadosio w/ Autonomix, Andrew Rothschild @ Summit Music Hall

10/18 – Futuristic w/ Scribe Cash, Abstract, Ekoh, Th3 KiND R3D @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/18 – The Main Squeeze w/ Jaden Carlson Band, Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/18 – Wage War, w/ Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker @ Marquis Theater

10/18 – Brick + Mortar @ Larimer Lounge

10/18 – Colfax Speed Queen w/ The Kinky Fingers, The Savage Blush, Ladies Night @ Hi-Dive

10/18 – Faye Webster w/ Jenny O. @ Lost Lake

10/18 – Goldcap @ Bar Standard

10/18 – Dusky @ The Church

10/18 – Jónsi + Alex Somers – Riceboy Sleeps w/ Wordless Orchestra @ The Paramount Theatre

10/18 – Dawn Clement (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/18 – Aaron Parks’ “Little Big” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/18 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/18 – Jackon Taylor @ The Grizzly Rose

10/18 – WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/18 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

10/18 – Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room

10/18 – Ron McMillon @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/18 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Devon Gilfillian, Bombargo @ Mission Ballroom

10/18 – Troyboi + G Jones w/ Keys N Krates, Lunice @ Red Rocks

10/19 – The Distillers w/ Death Valley Girls @ The Ogden Theatre

10/19 – Defunk w/ Homemade Spaceship, The Party People @ The Bluebird Theater

10/19 – Here Comes The Mummies @ The Gothic Theatre

10/19 – Papadosio w/ Cualli, Blossomn @ Summit Music Hall

10/19 – The High Hawks ft. Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/19 – The Game Show w/ Chompers, Zeta June @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram @ Marquis Theater

10/19 – Aldous Harding @ Larimer Lounge

10/19 – Guerilla Toss w/ Cindygod, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive

10/19 – Lido @ Lost Lake

10/19 – BASS OPS: Akeos, Sacha Robotti @ Club Vinyl

10/19 – EnParejaDos w/ Adrián Uribe, Consuelo Duval @ The Paramount Theatre

10/19 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/19 – Generations of Bebop (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/19 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/19 – The Main Squeeze (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/19 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

10/19 – RL Grime w/ Boombox Cartel, Juelz @ Mission Ballroom

10/19 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll, Ces Cru @ Red Rocks

10/20 – Rising Appalachia + Ayla Nereo w/ Raye Zaragoza @ The Ogden Theatre

10/20 – Scott Biram + The Goddamn Gallows w/ Urban Pioneers @ The Bluebird Theater

10/20 – Joshua Radin & The Weepies w/ Lily Kershaw @ The Gothic Theatre

10/20 – Maluma @ Pepsi Center

10/20 – Municipal Waste w/ Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense @ Summit Music Hall

10/20 – Ableton Spaces: Denver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/20 – Lady Denim w/ Gestalt, HOLLR @ Marquis Theater

10/20 – Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge

10/20 – Lido @ Lost Lake

10/20 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/20 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/20 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/20 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall

10/20 – Justin Stone w/ Adrian Stresow @ The Walnut Room

10/20 – Kurt Elling @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 4: October 21 – October 27

Twenty One Pilots

When: October 27

Where: Pepsi Center

The Lowdown: On October 27, Twenty One Pilots are returning to Denver for the second time in a year, and we’re happy to see them show Denver so much love. Back in November of 2018, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph, the duo behind Twenty One Pilots, took over the Pepsi Center with one hell of a performance. On October 27, they’re bringing it back and who knows what they’ll add in this time.

Also see…

10/21 – Whitney w/ Lala Lala @ The Ogden Theatre

10/21 – J.S. Ondara w/ Elise Davis @ The Bluebird Theater

10/21 – Ayokay @ Larimer Lounge

10/21 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/21 – Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, The Corner Girls @ Globe Hall

10/22 – Shovels & Rope w/ John Paul White @ The Ogden Theatre

10/22 – The Weeks w/ Future Thieves, H.A.R.D. @ The Bluebird Theater

10/22 – Noah Kahan w/ JP Saxe @ The Gothic Theatre

10/22 – The Devil Wears Prada w/ Norma Jean, Gideon, Talk is Cheap @ Summit Music Hall

10/22 – The KVB w/ Numb.er @ Larimer Lounge

10/22 – Mating Ritual w/ Hembree @ Lost Lake

10/22 – The Jeff Hamilton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/23 – Sabaton w/ Hammerfall @ The Ogden Theatre

10/23 – Abhi The Nomad w/ Atwood @ The Bluebird Theater

10/23 – Matty Matheson @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/23 – The Magician w/ Lea Luna, Tri-Tip, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/23 – Mxmtoon @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 – Andrew Combs w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive

10/23 – Bruno Furlan @ Bar Standard

10/23 – Ben Sidran @ Dazzle Jazz

10/23 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/23 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/23 – Shaed w/ Absofacto @ Globe Hall

10/24 – Jpegmafia w/ Butch Dawson @ The Bluebird Theater

10/24 – Natasha Bedingfield @ The Gothic Theatre

10/24 – Two Feet w/ Stevie Wolf, XOXFORD @ Summit Music Hall

10/24 – O.T. Genasis w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/24 – Tubby Love + Amber Lily w/ Tierro Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/24 – Amigo The Devil w/ King Dude, Twin Temple @ Marquis Theater

10/24 – Tom West @ Larimer Lounge

10/24 – Weathered Statues w/ Triton FC, Rejekted Kauses @ Hi-Dive

10/24 – Penelope Isles @ Lost Lake

10/24 – Baby Shark Live @ The Paramount Theatre

10/24 – Carmen Sandim (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/24 – The Democracy @ Nocturne Jazz

10/24 – Cass McCombs w/ Meg Baird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/24 – Kris Allen @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/25 – Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre

10/25 – Five Iron Frenzy w/ Be Like Max & Scooter James @ The Bluebird Theater

10/25 – Maribou State w/ Sea Moya @ The Gothic Theatre

10/25 – Sonic Blossom ft. Bluetech, Spoonbill, Dynohunter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side

10/25 – Mat Kerekes w/ Motherfolk, Teamonade @ Marquis Theater

10/25 – Slaughter To Prevail w/ Bodysnatcher, Orthodox @ Larimer Lounge

10/25 – Annual Tribute Bash w/ Devo, Oingo Boingo, The Cars, Fear, New Found Glory @ Hi-Dive

10/25 – Matthew Mayfield @ Lost Lake

10/25 – Victor Ruiz @ Bar Standard

10/25 – A.M.C. @ Club Vinyl

10/25 – Pegboard Nerds @ The Church

10/25 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/25 – Ben Markley Big Band ft. Ari Hoenig (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/25 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

10/25 – Diamond Rio @ The Grizzly Rose

10/25 – The Burroughs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/25 – Justin Townes Earle w/ Michigan Rattlers @ Globe Hall

10/25 – Silver and Smoke w/ Elder Grown, Floatgoat, Eleanor Nash and the Ramblers @ The Walnut Room

10/25 – Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/25 – Gryffin w/ Medasin, Fairlane @ Mission Ballroom

10/26 – Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre

10/26 – Old Salt Union + Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl @ The Bluebird Theater

10/26 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ FaceMan @ The Gothic Theatre

10/26 – Magic Beans w/ TNERTLE, Frogleg @ Summit Music Hall

10/26 – Shawn James w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/26 – Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/26 – The Anchor w/ What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater

10/26 – Solsattallite w/ Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge

10/26 – Off The Wall – Halloween Dance Party! @ Hi-Dive

10/26 – Smooth Hound Smith w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake

10/26 – BASS OPS: Blankface b2b Decimate w/ Paco Osuna @ Club Vinyl

10/26 – Christian Nodal @ The Paramount Theatre

10/26 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/26 – Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/26 – 5th Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz

10/26 – Montgomery Gentry @ The Grizzly Rose

10/26 – Ladygang + Starjammer (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/26 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/26 – Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground

10/26 – Midland @ Mission Ballroom

10/26 – Hard Halloween 2019 w/ Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, Armnhmr, Ducky, Mom n Dad @ Red Rocks

10/27 – Berner w/ DJ Hollywood, Anonymous, Rmean @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/27 – Universal Language w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/27 – Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge

10/27 – Shai Maestro Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

10/27 – Dia de los Muertos Brunch w/ iZCALLi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/27 – Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Day Set) @ The Walnut Room

10/27 – Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Night Set) @ The Walnut Room

Week 5: October 28 – November 3

Wu-Tang Clan

When: October 29

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: The legendary rappers of Wu-Tang Clan are headed to the Mile High City on October 29 to take over Mission Ballroom. Wu-Tang Clan, composed of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard were responsible for making a lasting impact on the history of hip-hop and rap. With hits such as “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” in their catalog, their music will live on for generations to come.

Also see…

10/28 – Marilyn Manson @ The Fillmore

10/28 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/28 – Rags & Riches w/ Sliver, Gila Teen @ The Walnut Room

10/29 – Matt and Kim w/ SWMRS @ The Ogden Theatre

10/29 – Scott Helman @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

10/29 – Tiny Moving Parts w/ Fredo Disco, Standards @ Marquis Theater

10/29 – Mike and the Moonpies w/ Extra Gold, The Barlow @ Hi-Dive

10/29 – Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake

10/29 – The Renewal Jazz Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/29 – David Cook w/ Megan Burtt @ Globe Hall

10/30 – Ghostemane w/ Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0 @ The Ogden Theatre

10/30 – Swervedriver w/ Criminal Hygiene, Milly @ The Bluebird Theater

10/30 – Todrick @ The Gothic Theatre

10/30 – The Story So Far w/ The Frights, Hunny, Just Friends @ Summit Music Hall

10/30 – RE:Search ft. Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Little Snake, Secret Recipe @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/30 – The North 41 @ Larimer Lounge

10/30 – 4th Ave w/ Jagmac @ Lost Lake

10/30 – Wongo @ Bar Standard

10/30 – Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

10/30 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

10/30 – Russell Dickerson @ The Grizzly Rose

10/30 – The Midnight Hour @ Globe Hall

10/30 – Nuclear Ninja w/ Anza, Synapse The Wizard, Anomalous @ The Walnut Room

10/30 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom

10/31 – Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre

10/31 – Hell’s Belles w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Bluebird Theater

10/31 – Cherub w/ Gibbz @ The Gothic Theatre

10/31 – Itchy-O w/ Magic Sword @ Summit Music Hall

10/31 – Dragondeer w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

10/31 – James Brown Dance Party ft. Adam Deitch, Adam Smirnoff, Eric Bloom @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/31 – In The Whale w/ The Trujillo Company, Hellgrammites @ Marquis Theater

10/31 – Skiitour Halloween DJ Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge

10/31 – Blues Brothers Halloween w/ The Hi-Dive Blues Band @ Hi-Dive

10/31 – Tulaween @ Lost Lake

10/31 – CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night One @ The Church

10/31 – PHIE (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/31 – Halloween Disco Dance Costume Party (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz

10/31 – Grizzly Rose Halloween Bash @ The Grizzly Rose

10/31 – Halloween w/ The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service, The Drood, DJ Mudwulf, VJ Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

10/31 – One Flew West Halloween Party @ Globe Hall

10/31 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom

10/31 – Wu-Tang Clan w/ Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique, Dillon Cooper @ Red Rocks

11/1 – Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre

11/1 – The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Ezra Bell @ The Bluebird Theater

11/1 – Lucy Dacus w/ Liza Anne, Sun June @ The Gothic Theatre

11/1 – Itchy-O w/ PPL MVR @ Summit Music Hall

11/1 – The Copper Children w/ Kessel Run @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/1 – Muzzy Bearr w/ Shooka, Pandasaywhat, EXO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/1 – Yung Bae w/ Birocratic, Jaguar Nights @ Marquis Theater

11/1 – Cherub DJ Set w/ Gibbz @ Larimer Lounge

11/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive

11/1 – Brook & the Bluff w/ Stephen Day @ Lost Lake

11/1 – CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night Two @ The Church

11/1 – Rachel Caswell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/1 – Art Lande “Dream Band” (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/1 – Flatland Cavalry w/ Kaitlin Butts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/1 – The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall

11/1 – Calvin Jones @ The Walnut Room

11/1 – Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

11/1 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom

11/2 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, MZG, Digital Vagabond @ The Ogden Theatre

11/2 – Cory Wong w/ Paris Monster @ The Bluebird Theater

11/2 – Lotus w/ Moon Hooch @ The Fillmore

11/2 – Twin Peaks w/ Post Animal, Ohmme @ The Gothic Theatre

11/2 – The Locust @ Summit Music Hall

11/2 – Bumpin Uglies w/ Project 432, BetaRay @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/2 – The Dangerous Summer w/ Arms Akimbo, Locket, The BRKN @ Marquis Theater

11/2 – Funk ‘n’ Soul Halloween w/ Moonglade, The Pamlico Sound @ Larimer Lounge

11/2 – ¡Dia De Muertos Celebration! w/ Altas, Plume Varia, Los Mocochetes @ Hi-Dive

11/2 – Fathers w/ Limbwrecker, The Munsens, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake

11/2 – Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

11/2 – The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall

11/2 – The Motet w/ Tauk, Con Brio @ Mission Ballroom

11/3 – The Menzingers w/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse @ The Ogden Theatre

11/3 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater

11/3 – In Flames w/ RED @ The Gothic Theatre

11/3 – TR/ST @ Summit Music Hall

11/3 – $not w/ Guapboi Velo & cHunnitM’s, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/3 – Danny Brown w/ Ashnikko, Zeelooperz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

11/3 – Vivian Girls @ Marquis Theater

11/3 – Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster w/ Spencer Thomas @ Hi-Dive

