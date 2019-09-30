600+ Denver Concerts to See in October

Welcome to the fall 2019 season of the Denver music scene. Over the next 31 days, we’ve got over 600 concerts for you to check out across the Mile High City. As always, the Denver music scene has something for everyone this month. Whether it be national acts coming through the Pepsi Center or up-and-coming Colorado bands working the local circuit – there is something for everyone.
Week 1: September 30 – October 6
Jonas Brothers
When: October 1
Where: The Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: That’s right, folks. If you haven’t heard by now, the Jonas Brothers are back in action and on October 1, they’re coming to the Pepsi Center. In the early 2000s, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas took the world by storm with their charm. After going on an indefinite hiatus in 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced their return earlier this year and to be honest, they’re better than ever.
Also see…
9/30 – Wilder Woods w/ Rodrick Cliche & Four20s @ The Bluebird Theater
9/30 – Elder Brother w/ Speak Low If You Speak Love, Better Off, Gestalt @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
9/30 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
9/30 – Marina w/ Broods @ Mission Ballroom
9/30 – Tyler Childers w/ Robert Earl Keen, Town Mountain @ Red Rocks
10/1 – Lewis Capaldi @ The Ogden Theatre
10/1 – Gli’s 10 Year Anniversary Concert: Navio w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Jonny 5 of Flobots, Rob Drabkin, S-Wrap, Isabelle Fries, Hazel Miller @ The Bluebird Theater
10/1 – The Waterboys @ The Gothic Theatre
10/1 – Periphery w/ Veil of Maya, Covet @ Summit Music Hall
10/1 – Isle Of Snow and Contrast ft. Kinky Fingers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/1 – Plague Vendor w/ No Parents, The Ghoulies @ Larimer Lounge
10/1 – Ghosts of Glaciers w/ In the Company of Serpents, Echo Beds @ Hi-Dive
10/1 – Atlas Percussion @ Dazzle Jazz
10/1 – Smoota + Paranoid Image @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/1 – Titus Andronicus w/ Control Top @ Globe Hall
10/2 – Kishi Bashi w/ Takénobu @ The Ogden Theatre
10/2 – The Memory Palace @ The Bluebird Theater
10/2 – Sigrid w/ Raffaella @ The Gothic Theatre
10/2 – Ashe w/ Charlie Burg, Gavin Haley @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/2 – Luke the Knife (Lotus) w/ Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Casio Cats @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/2 – BJ The Chicago Kid w/ Rayana Jay, KAMAUU @ Marquis Theater
10/2 – Gorgeous Mean Boy w/ Knockout Mice, Takipnik, Los Toms @ Larimer Lounge
10/2 – Loving @ Hi-Dive
10/2 – Wheelchair Sports Camp w/ Dry Ice, Rocket Dust @ Lost Lake
10/2 – Michael Bibi @ Bar Standard
10/2 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
10/2 – The Pharcyde w/ Ladygang @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/2 – The Suitcase Junket + Carsie Blanton @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/2 – Rüfüs Du Sol w/ Bob Moses, Lastlings @ Red Rocks
10/3 – Call Your Girlfriend @ The Bluebird Theater
10/3 – Eluveitie w/ Korpiklaani, Gone In April @ Summit Music Hall
10/3 – The Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi & Andy Hall (of The Stringdusters) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
10/3 – This Wild Life w/ The Happy Fits, Rome Hero Foxes @ Marquis Theater
10/3 – Slenderbodies @ Larimer Lounge
10/3 – The Guestlist w/ Bear Call, The Honey Blazer Band, Ploom @ Hi-Dive
10/3 – In Real Life w/ Asher Angel @ Lost Lake
10/3 – Bob Montgomery Little Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz
10/3 – Walker Hayes @ The Grizzly Rose
10/3 – The Pharcyde w/ Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/3 – Bleached w/ Dude York, Pout House @ Globe Hall
10/3 – James Blonde w/ Specific Ocean, Whole Milk @ The Walnut Room
10/3 – The Contenders ft. Jay Nash + Josh Day @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/3 – Casting Crowns @ Bellco Theatre
10/3 – Rüfüs Du Sol w/ Bob Moses, Lastlings @ Red Rocks
10/4 – Half Moon Run w/ Tim Baker @ The Bluebird Theater
10/4 – Amon Amarth w/ Arch Enemy, At the Gates, Grand Magus @ The Fillmore
10/4 – Tinariwen @ The Gothic Theatre
10/4 – Knocked Loose w/ Stick To Your Guns, Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy @ Summit Music Hall
10/4 – kLL Bill (Mr. Bill b2b kLL sMTH) w/ Frequent, Craftal @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/4 – Songs of ’69 ft. Tori Pater & Friends With Benefits @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/4 – flor w/ Joan, Lostboycrow @ Marquis Theater
10/4 – Cosmo Sheldrake w/ Altopalo @ Larimer Lounge
10/4 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
10/4 – Tim Baresko @ Bar Standard
10/4 – Country Club Disco Party w/ Golf Clap, Codes @ The Church
10/4 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/4 – Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/4 – The Jenna McLean Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/4 – Adam Bodine + Dave Corbus (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/4 – Dopapod @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/4 – Ballyhoo! w/ Artikal Sound System, Fayuca @ Globe Hall
10/4 – Brendan James w/ Paul Psarras @ The Walnut Room
10/4 – The Rippingtons ft. Russ Freeman (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/4 – Bastille w/ Joywave @ Mission Ballroom
10/4 – Snails + Kill The Noise w/ Rusko, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Sullivan King, Krimer, Decadon @ Red Rocks
10/5 – Dopapod w/ Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller, Eli Winderman, Charlie Patierno @ The Ogden Theatre
10/5 – Marc Rebillet w/ Funk Hunk @ The Gothic Theatre
10/5 – Clairo w/ beabadoobee, Hello Yello @ Summit Music Hall
10/5 – The Drunken Hearts w/ Extra Gold, Bison Bone @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/5 – Barns Courtney w/ The Hunna @ Marquis Theater
10/5 – Taska Black w/ Oklio @ Larimer Lounge
10/5 – Horse Feathers w/ Chella and the Charm @ Hi-Dive
10/5 – The Parlor Mob w/ Dan Luke and the Raid @ Lost Lake
10/5 – BASS OPS: Ray Volpe w/ Eli & Fur, House of E-Funk @ Club Vinyl
10/5 – Marisela + Amanda Miguel @ The Paramount Theatre
10/5 – Pancakes w/ Purnell Celebrating Charlie Burrell’s 99th Birthday (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/5 – The Benny Golson Quartet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/5 – AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/5 – Jack Dunlevie w/ Hunter Roberts, Braxton Kahn (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
10/5 – Jimmie Allen @ The Grizzly Rose
10/5 – Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/5 – The Collection w/ Silver & Gold, Plain Faraday (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/5 – The Early November w/ Have Mercy, Owel @ Globe Hall
10/5 – Caracara w/ Blueprint, The Backseaters, Suitable Miss, Mark Rose @ The Walnut Room
10/5 – Acoustic Alchemy (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/5 – Dropkick Murphys + Clutch w/ Hatebreed, Amigo The Devil @ 1st Bank Center
10/5 – Chris Lake + Fisher @ Mission Ballroom
10/5 – AJR w/ Cold War Kids @ Red Rocks
10/6 – Badflower w/ Weathers, Dead Poet Society @ The Ogden Theatre
10/6 – Injury Reserve w/ Slauson Malone, XXX @ The Bluebird Theater
10/6 – Gus Dapperton w/ Spencer. @ The Gothic Theatre
10/6 – Sabrina Claudio @ Summit Music Hall
10/6 – Hoodie Allen w/ Jake Miller @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/6 – Don Broco w/ Trash Boat, Sleep On It, Selfish Things @ Marquis Theater
10/6 – Girlfriend Cult w/ Cassidy Bacon, Isaac Friend, Over The Owl @ Larimer Lounge
10/6 – Daddy Long Legs w/ U.S. Tygers @ Hi-Dive
10/6 – Shameplant w/ Miniluv, Hey There Rabbit @ Lost Lake
10/6 – Blind Tiger Tribute to Jim Hall ft. Dale Bruning Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/6 – Austin Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/6 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/6 – Sam Fender w/ Noel Wells @ Globe Hall
10/6 – Patrick Park w/ Ian Mahan @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/6 – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox @ Mission Ballroom
10/6 – Mac DeMarco w/ Thundercat, Snail Mail @ Red Rocks
Week 2: October 7 – October 13
Tyler, The Creator w/ Blood Oragne, Goldlink
When: October 7
Where: Red Rocks
The Lowdown: On October 7, rapper Tyler, The Creator is headed to Red Rocks. Tyler, The Creator is known for his truly unique rap style that has earned him hit after hit over the course of his career so far. If you’re unfamiliar with Tyler, The Creator’s work, check out his most recent album IGOR to get started and then work your way back in time from there. Fellow artists Blood Orange and Goldlink are on the bill for October 7 as well.
Also see…
10/7 – Stereolab w/ Wand @ The Ogden Theatre
10/7 – Hail The Sun w/ Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda, Vis @ The Bluebird Theater
10/7 – Boy Harsher w/ Spelling @ Marquis Theater
10/7 – White Reaper w/ The Dirty Nil, The Paranoyds @ Larimer Lounge
10/7 – The Berries @ Hi-Dive
10/7 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/7 – Ross Cooper w/ Jeff Cramer, Erika Ryann @ Globe Hall
10/7 – Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom
10/8 – Sun 41 w/ The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You @ The Ogden Theatre
10/8 – Ruston Kelly w/ Donovan Woods @ The Bluebird Theater
10/8 – SG Lewis w/ DRAMA @ The Gothic Theatre
10/8 – Jesse Malin + Joseph Arthur w/ Trapper Schoepp @ Larimer Lounge
10/8 – Dead End Kids @ Lost Lake
10/8 – Roy Orbison + Buddy Holly @ The Paramount Theatre
10/8 – Mike Hyland Quintet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/8 – Hendrix ft. The Organization @ Nocturne Jazz
10/8 – Deep Sea Diver w/ Bluebook @ Globe Hall
10/8 – Tame Impala w/ Altin Gün @ Mission Ballroom
10/8 – Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks
10/9 – Charli XCX w/ Dorian Electric @ The Ogden Theatre
10/9 – Jade Bird w/ Flyte @ The Bluebird Theater
10/9 – James Blake @ The Fillmore
10/9 – Maná @ Pepsi Center
10/9 – Obituary w/ Abbath, Midnight, Devil Master @ Summit Music Hall
10/9 – RE:Search ft. MartyParty, VibeSquaD w/ Minx, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/9 – The Faim w/ Stand Atlantic, Wstr, Point North @ Marquis Theater
10/9 – Jakob Ogawa w/ Niña @ Larimer Lounge
10/9 – Rarebyrd$ w/ Gold Trash, Shocker Mom, Savage Bass Ghost @ Lost Lake
10/9 – Steady Rock @ Bar Standard
10/9 – Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin @ The Paramount Theatre
10/9 – Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz
10/9 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/9 – Max Weinberg’s Jukebox @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/9 – The Raconteurs w/ The Districts @ Mission Ballroom
10/9 – Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy @ Red Rocks
10/10 – Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden Theatre
10/10 – Delta Rae w/ Frances Cone @ The Bluebird Theater
10/10 – Scotty Sire w/ Bruce Wiegner, Chris Bloom, Toddy Smith @ Summit Music Hall
10/10 – Kitchen Dwellers w/ Ghost Town Drifters @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/10 – The Rocket Summer w/ Mike Mains & The Branches @ Marquis Theater
10/10 – Litz w/ Digg @ Larimer Lounge
10/10 – Vic N’ The Narwhals w/ Claire Morales, Easy Lovin’, The Rewind, 21 Taras @ Hi-Dive
10/10 – Krowd KTRL w/ Clockwise, Trill Kosby, K!ndly, Level One @ Lost Lake
10/10 – Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dazzle Jazz
10/10 – Peter Sommer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/10 – The Faint DJ Set w/ Retrofette, boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/10 – The Comet Is Coming @ Globe Hall
10/10 – The Talbott Brothers w/ Emily Scott Robinson @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/10 – Yelawoft @ Mission Ballroom
10/10 – Illenium w/ Blanke, Pixel Terror, Last Heroes @ Red Rocks
10/11 – Cavetown w/ Field Medic, spookyghostboy @ The Ogden Theatre
10/11 – Carbon Leaf w/ Adam Ezra @ The Bluebird Theater
10/11 – Tank and the Bangas w/ Adia Victoria @ The Gothic Theatre
10/11 – Little Brother @ Summit Music Hall
10/11 – The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/11 – Kitchen Dwellers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/11 – Aesthetic Perfection @ Marquis Theater
10/11 – Bailen w/ Gracie and Rachel @ Larimer Lounge
10/11 – 68 w/ The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Plastic Daggers @ Hi-Dive
10/11 – Landon Cube w/ 24kGOLDN @ Lost Lake
10/11 – Tank & the Bangas After Party w/ Norman, DJ Nogma @ Lost Lake
10/11 – Sam Divine @ Bar Standard
10/11 – Alyson Agemy (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/11 – Cass Clayton Band (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/11 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/11 – Josh Abbott Band @ The Grizzly Rose
10/11 – Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/11 – Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall
10/11 – Thousand Frames w/ Averse To The End, In The Variant, Everignite, Khamyel @ The Walnut Room
10/11 – Coco Montoya @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/11 – Camila w/ Sin Bandera @ Bellco Theatre
10/11 – X Ambassadors w/ Bear Heads, LPX @ Mission Ballroom
10/11 – Illenium w/ 1788-L, Sam Lamar, Frequent @ Red Rocks
10/12 – Shiba San + Walker & Royce @ The Ogden Theatre
10/12 – Brent Cowles w/ Augustus, Oxeye Daisy @ The Bluebird Theater
10/12 – K.Flay w/ YaSi, Matt Maeson @ The Fillmore
10/12 – Stiff Little Fingers w/ The Avengers @ The Gothic Theatre
10/12 – Jidenna @ Summit Music Hall
10/12 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers w/ Proxima Parada, Los Elk @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/12 – The New Mastersounds w/ Ghost-Note @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/12 – Dillinja w/ Fury, Goreteks, They Invade, Relyt @ Marquis Theater
10/12 – Masked Intruder w/ The Bombpops, Tightwire @ Larimer Lounge
10/12 – Muscle Beach w/ Palehorse/Palerider, Church Fire, Simulators @ Hi-Dive
10/12 – Starcrawler w/ Poppy Jean Crawford, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake
10/12 – BASS OPS: Dirtyphonics w/ TheHundred 8 Year Anniversary ft. Peggy Gou + KiNK @ Club Vinyl
10/12 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/12 – Orrin Evans w/ Jeff “Tain” Watts, Luques Curtis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/12 – Tyler Farr @ The Grizzly Rose
10/12 – Still Stompers (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/12 – Digable Planets (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/12 – Black Pumas w/ Neal Francis @ Globe Hall
10/12 – Skerryvore @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/12 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters w/ Los Lobos @ Mission Ballroom
10/12 – Illenium w/ Dabin, William Black, Crystal Skies @ Red Rocks
10/13 – Sleater-Kinney w/ Shamir @ The Ogden Theatre
10/13 – Strung Out + The Casualties w/ No Takers, Egoista @ The Gothic Theatre
10/13 – Phil Collins @ Pepsi Center
10/13 – Gwar w/ Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain @ Summit Music Hall
10/13 – Steel Pulse w/ Judge Roughneck, Red Sage, DJ Blood Preshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/13 – SKYBURIAL w/ The Burial Plot, IAMTHESHOTGUN, Rig Time, Remain and Sustain @ Marquis Theater
10/13 – Hunidrack6 w/ Baby Sean, Nay Renee, Suana Bois, Polo Hilfinger @ Larimer Lounge
10/13 – The Royal Tennenbrunch w/ boyhollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/13 – Black Pumas (Day Set) @ Globe Hall
10/13 – Paul Cauthen w/ Kyle Craft (Night Set) @ Globe Hall
10/13 – Trashcan Sinatras (Day Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/13 – Jon Mclaughlin w/ Sawyer (Night Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/13 – NF w/ Kyd The Band @ Red Rocks
Week 3: October 14 – October 20
Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox
When: October 15-16
Where: The Fillmore
The Lowdown: On October 15 and 16, the one and only Lizzo is headed to Denver for not one but two nights at The Fillmore. Lizzo is known for her contagious energy and positive mentality that will have you saying “f*** the haters” after one listen to her music. You might recognize her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” and if you don’t, go listen to them now. Fellow artist Ari Lennox is on the bill for both nights as well.
Also see…
10/14 – Caravan Palace @ The Ogden Theatre
10/14 – Delain + Amorphis w/ Anneke van Giersbergen @ The Gothic Theatre
10/14 – POW! w/ WOBBLES, Star Garbage @ Hi-Dive
10/14 – Inferi w/ Cyclonusfilth, Seren @ Lost Lake
10/14 – Lenny Kaye @ Dazzle Jazz
10/14 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/15 – Too Many Zooz w/ Thumpasaurus @ The Bluebird Theater
10/15 – Half Alive w/ Sure Sure @ The Gothic Theatre
10/15 – Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center
10/15 – Josh A + Jake Hill w/ Darko, Jordanxbell @ Larimer Lounge
10/15 – The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
10/15 – Skeletal Remains w/ Plague Years @ Lost Lake
10/15 – Experience Hendrix @ The Paramount Theatre
10/15 – Mistura Fina Presents the Music of Paquito D’Rivera + Claudio Roditi @ Dazzle Jazz
10/15 – Saintseneca w/ Knuckle Pups @ Globe Hall
10/15 – John Pizzarelli Trio @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/16 – Ingrid Michaelson w/ Maddie Poppe @ The Ogden Theatre
10/16 – Yoke Lore w/ EXES @ The Bluebird Theater
10/16 – Lizzo w/ Ari Lennox @ The Fillmore
10/16 – Kongos w/ FITNESS, YIP YOPS @ The Gothic Theatre
10/16 – Tool w/ Killing Joke @ Pepsi Center
10/16 – BIG K.R.I.T. w/ Rapsody, Domani Harris @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/16 – RE:Search ft. Plantrae and MOUR w/ Volo, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/16 – Nashville Pussy w/ Wild Call @ Lost Lake
10/16 – Cut Snake @ Bar Standard
10/16 – Rekha Ohal @ Dazzle Jazz
10/16 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/16 – Monster Rally w/ RUMTUM @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/16 – Max w/ Zotto @ Globe Hall
10/16 – Logic w/ J.I.D, YBN Cordae @ Red Rocks
10/17 – Grandson w/ nothing,nowhere. @ The Ogden Theatre
10/17 – A Day To Remember w/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Can’t Swim @ The Fillmore
10/17 – Starset w/ Palisades, Hyde, A Brilliant Lie @ Summit Music Hall
10/17 – Thin Air + Phour Point O @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/17 – Big Wreck w/ Texas King @ Marquis Theater
10/17 – Matt Heckler w/ Casper Allen, Johno Leeroy Roberts @ Hi-Dive
10/17 – False Report (EP Release) w/ In My Room, Pacific Nerve, Cagemates @ Lost Lake
10/17 – Dang’O w/ Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Had I Known @ Globe Hall
10/17 – Ronnie Baker Brooks @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/17 – For King & Country @ 1st Bank Center
10/17 – Bob Dylan and his Band @ Mission Ballroom
10/17 – Wardruna w/ Mari Boine @ Red Rocks
10/18 – Phantoms w/ SACHI @ The Bluebird Theater
10/18 – Temples w/ Honey Harper @ The Gothic Theatre
10/18 – Sara Bareilles w/ Emily King @ Pepsi Center
10/18 – Papadosio w/ Autonomix, Andrew Rothschild @ Summit Music Hall
10/18 – Futuristic w/ Scribe Cash, Abstract, Ekoh, Th3 KiND R3D @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/18 – The Main Squeeze w/ Jaden Carlson Band, Ghost Tapes @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/18 – Wage War, w/ Like Moths to Flames, Polaris, Dayseeker @ Marquis Theater
10/18 – Brick + Mortar @ Larimer Lounge
10/18 – Colfax Speed Queen w/ The Kinky Fingers, The Savage Blush, Ladies Night @ Hi-Dive
10/18 – Faye Webster w/ Jenny O. @ Lost Lake
10/18 – Goldcap @ Bar Standard
10/18 – Dusky @ The Church
10/18 – Jónsi + Alex Somers – Riceboy Sleeps w/ Wordless Orchestra @ The Paramount Theatre
10/18 – Dawn Clement (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/18 – Aaron Parks’ “Little Big” (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/18 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/18 – Jackon Taylor @ The Grizzly Rose
10/18 – WHIP IT! ’80s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller, DJ Erin Stereo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/18 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
10/18 – Coast 2 Coast Live @ The Walnut Room
10/18 – Ron McMillon @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/18 – Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ Devon Gilfillian, Bombargo @ Mission Ballroom
10/18 – Troyboi + G Jones w/ Keys N Krates, Lunice @ Red Rocks
10/19 – The Distillers w/ Death Valley Girls @ The Ogden Theatre
10/19 – Defunk w/ Homemade Spaceship, The Party People @ The Bluebird Theater
10/19 – Here Comes The Mummies @ The Gothic Theatre
10/19 – Papadosio w/ Cualli, Blossomn @ Summit Music Hall
10/19 – The High Hawks ft. Vince Herman, Tim Carbone, Adam Greuel, Chad Staehly @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/19 – The Game Show w/ Chompers, Zeta June @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram @ Marquis Theater
10/19 – Aldous Harding @ Larimer Lounge
10/19 – Guerilla Toss w/ Cindygod, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive
10/19 – Lido @ Lost Lake
10/19 – BASS OPS: Akeos, Sacha Robotti @ Club Vinyl
10/19 – EnParejaDos w/ Adrián Uribe, Consuelo Duval @ The Paramount Theatre
10/19 – Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/19 – Generations of Bebop (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/19 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/19 – The Main Squeeze (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/19 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
10/19 – RL Grime w/ Boombox Cartel, Juelz @ Mission Ballroom
10/19 – Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Rittz, Jelly Roll, Ces Cru @ Red Rocks
10/20 – Rising Appalachia + Ayla Nereo w/ Raye Zaragoza @ The Ogden Theatre
10/20 – Scott Biram + The Goddamn Gallows w/ Urban Pioneers @ The Bluebird Theater
10/20 – Joshua Radin & The Weepies w/ Lily Kershaw @ The Gothic Theatre
10/20 – Maluma @ Pepsi Center
10/20 – Municipal Waste w/ Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense @ Summit Music Hall
10/20 – Ableton Spaces: Denver @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/20 – Lady Denim w/ Gestalt, HOLLR @ Marquis Theater
10/20 – Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, Backseat Vinyl @ Larimer Lounge
10/20 – Lido @ Lost Lake
10/20 – Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/20 – Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/20 – Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/20 – Hiss Golden Messenger w/ Erin Rae @ Globe Hall
10/20 – Justin Stone w/ Adrian Stresow @ The Walnut Room
10/20 – Kurt Elling @ Soiled Dove Underground
Week 4: October 21 – October 27
Twenty One Pilots
When: October 27
Where: Pepsi Center
The Lowdown: On October 27, Twenty One Pilots are returning to Denver for the second time in a year, and we’re happy to see them show Denver so much love. Back in November of 2018, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph, the duo behind Twenty One Pilots, took over the Pepsi Center with one hell of a performance. On October 27, they’re bringing it back and who knows what they’ll add in this time.
Also see…
10/21 – Whitney w/ Lala Lala @ The Ogden Theatre
10/21 – J.S. Ondara w/ Elise Davis @ The Bluebird Theater
10/21 – Ayokay @ Larimer Lounge
10/21 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/21 – Black Lips w/ Blue Rose Rounders, The Corner Girls @ Globe Hall
10/22 – Shovels & Rope w/ John Paul White @ The Ogden Theatre
10/22 – The Weeks w/ Future Thieves, H.A.R.D. @ The Bluebird Theater
10/22 – Noah Kahan w/ JP Saxe @ The Gothic Theatre
10/22 – The Devil Wears Prada w/ Norma Jean, Gideon, Talk is Cheap @ Summit Music Hall
10/22 – The KVB w/ Numb.er @ Larimer Lounge
10/22 – Mating Ritual w/ Hembree @ Lost Lake
10/22 – The Jeff Hamilton Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/23 – Sabaton w/ Hammerfall @ The Ogden Theatre
10/23 – Abhi The Nomad w/ Atwood @ The Bluebird Theater
10/23 – Matty Matheson @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/23 – The Magician w/ Lea Luna, Tri-Tip, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/23 – Mxmtoon @ Larimer Lounge
10/23 – Andrew Combs w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Hi-Dive
10/23 – Bruno Furlan @ Bar Standard
10/23 – Ben Sidran @ Dazzle Jazz
10/23 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/23 – Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/23 – Shaed w/ Absofacto @ Globe Hall
10/24 – Jpegmafia w/ Butch Dawson @ The Bluebird Theater
10/24 – Natasha Bedingfield @ The Gothic Theatre
10/24 – Two Feet w/ Stevie Wolf, XOXFORD @ Summit Music Hall
10/24 – O.T. Genasis w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/24 – Tubby Love + Amber Lily w/ Tierro Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/24 – Amigo The Devil w/ King Dude, Twin Temple @ Marquis Theater
10/24 – Tom West @ Larimer Lounge
10/24 – Weathered Statues w/ Triton FC, Rejekted Kauses @ Hi-Dive
10/24 – Penelope Isles @ Lost Lake
10/24 – Baby Shark Live @ The Paramount Theatre
10/24 – Carmen Sandim (Album Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/24 – The Democracy @ Nocturne Jazz
10/24 – Cass McCombs w/ Meg Baird @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/24 – Kris Allen @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/25 – Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre
10/25 – Five Iron Frenzy w/ Be Like Max & Scooter James @ The Bluebird Theater
10/25 – Maribou State w/ Sea Moya @ The Gothic Theatre
10/25 – Sonic Blossom ft. Bluetech, Spoonbill, Dynohunter @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom + Cervantes’ Other Side
10/25 – Mat Kerekes w/ Motherfolk, Teamonade @ Marquis Theater
10/25 – Slaughter To Prevail w/ Bodysnatcher, Orthodox @ Larimer Lounge
10/25 – Annual Tribute Bash w/ Devo, Oingo Boingo, The Cars, Fear, New Found Glory @ Hi-Dive
10/25 – Matthew Mayfield @ Lost Lake
10/25 – Victor Ruiz @ Bar Standard
10/25 – A.M.C. @ Club Vinyl
10/25 – Pegboard Nerds @ The Church
10/25 – Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/25 – Ben Markley Big Band ft. Ari Hoenig (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/25 – The Jenna McLean Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
10/25 – Diamond Rio @ The Grizzly Rose
10/25 – The Burroughs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/25 – Justin Townes Earle w/ Michigan Rattlers @ Globe Hall
10/25 – Silver and Smoke w/ Elder Grown, Floatgoat, Eleanor Nash and the Ramblers @ The Walnut Room
10/25 – Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/25 – Gryffin w/ Medasin, Fairlane @ Mission Ballroom
10/26 – Spafford @ The Ogden Theatre
10/26 – Old Salt Union + Wood & Wire w/ Pick & Howl @ The Bluebird Theater
10/26 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ FaceMan @ The Gothic Theatre
10/26 – Magic Beans w/ TNERTLE, Frogleg @ Summit Music Hall
10/26 – Shawn James w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/26 – Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/26 – The Anchor w/ What Came Before, Blue Mesa, Heartsick Heroine, Colony Collapse @ Marquis Theater
10/26 – Solsattallite w/ Kayla Marque @ Larimer Lounge
10/26 – Off The Wall – Halloween Dance Party! @ Hi-Dive
10/26 – Smooth Hound Smith w/ Shovelin Stone @ Lost Lake
10/26 – BASS OPS: Blankface b2b Decimate w/ Paco Osuna @ Club Vinyl
10/26 – Christian Nodal @ The Paramount Theatre
10/26 – Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/26 – Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/26 – 5th Annual Great Zombie Gatsby Ball @ Nocturne Jazz
10/26 – Montgomery Gentry @ The Grizzly Rose
10/26 – Ladygang + Starjammer (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/26 – SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/26 – Mason Jennings @ Soiled Dove Underground
10/26 – Midland @ Mission Ballroom
10/26 – Hard Halloween 2019 w/ Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, Armnhmr, Ducky, Mom n Dad @ Red Rocks
10/27 – Berner w/ DJ Hollywood, Anonymous, Rmean @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/27 – Universal Language w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/27 – Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge
10/27 – Shai Maestro Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
10/27 – Dia de los Muertos Brunch w/ iZCALLi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/27 – Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Day Set) @ The Walnut Room
10/27 – Erik Martin Drums Student Showcase (Night Set) @ The Walnut Room
Week 5: October 28 – November 3
Wu-Tang Clan
When: October 29
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: The legendary rappers of Wu-Tang Clan are headed to the Mile High City on October 29 to take over Mission Ballroom. Wu-Tang Clan, composed of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard were responsible for making a lasting impact on the history of hip-hop and rap. With hits such as “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” in their catalog, their music will live on for generations to come.
Also see…
10/28 – Marilyn Manson @ The Fillmore
10/28 – Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/28 – Rags & Riches w/ Sliver, Gila Teen @ The Walnut Room
10/29 – Matt and Kim w/ SWMRS @ The Ogden Theatre
10/29 – Scott Helman @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
10/29 – Tiny Moving Parts w/ Fredo Disco, Standards @ Marquis Theater
10/29 – Mike and the Moonpies w/ Extra Gold, The Barlow @ Hi-Dive
10/29 – Today’s Paramount w/ Samvega, Emily Shreve @ Lost Lake
10/29 – The Renewal Jazz Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/29 – David Cook w/ Megan Burtt @ Globe Hall
10/30 – Ghostemane w/ Lil Tracy, Harm’s Way, Horus the Astroneer, Parv0 @ The Ogden Theatre
10/30 – Swervedriver w/ Criminal Hygiene, Milly @ The Bluebird Theater
10/30 – Todrick @ The Gothic Theatre
10/30 – The Story So Far w/ The Frights, Hunny, Just Friends @ Summit Music Hall
10/30 – RE:Search ft. Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Little Snake, Secret Recipe @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/30 – The North 41 @ Larimer Lounge
10/30 – 4th Ave w/ Jagmac @ Lost Lake
10/30 – Wongo @ Bar Standard
10/30 – Avishai Cohen Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
10/30 – Seth Lewis Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
10/30 – Russell Dickerson @ The Grizzly Rose
10/30 – The Midnight Hour @ Globe Hall
10/30 – Nuclear Ninja w/ Anza, Synapse The Wizard, Anomalous @ The Walnut Room
10/30 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom
10/31 – Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre
10/31 – Hell’s Belles w/ Tracksuit Wedding @ The Bluebird Theater
10/31 – Cherub w/ Gibbz @ The Gothic Theatre
10/31 – Itchy-O w/ Magic Sword @ Summit Music Hall
10/31 – Dragondeer w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
10/31 – James Brown Dance Party ft. Adam Deitch, Adam Smirnoff, Eric Bloom @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/31 – In The Whale w/ The Trujillo Company, Hellgrammites @ Marquis Theater
10/31 – Skiitour Halloween DJ Dance Party @ Larimer Lounge
10/31 – Blues Brothers Halloween w/ The Hi-Dive Blues Band @ Hi-Dive
10/31 – Tulaween @ Lost Lake
10/31 – CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night One @ The Church
10/31 – PHIE (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/31 – Halloween Disco Dance Costume Party (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
10/31 – Adam Bodine Trio: Halloween Spooktacular @ Nocturne Jazz
10/31 – Grizzly Rose Halloween Bash @ The Grizzly Rose
10/31 – Halloween w/ The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service, The Drood, DJ Mudwulf, VJ Dizy Pixl @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/31 – One Flew West Halloween Party @ Globe Hall
10/31 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom
10/31 – Wu-Tang Clan w/ Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique, Dillon Cooper @ Red Rocks
11/1 – Said The Sky @ The Ogden Theatre
11/1 – The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Ezra Bell @ The Bluebird Theater
11/1 – Lucy Dacus w/ Liza Anne, Sun June @ The Gothic Theatre
11/1 – Itchy-O w/ PPL MVR @ Summit Music Hall
11/1 – The Copper Children w/ Kessel Run @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/1 – Muzzy Bearr w/ Shooka, Pandasaywhat, EXO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/1 – Yung Bae w/ Birocratic, Jaguar Nights @ Marquis Theater
11/1 – Cherub DJ Set w/ Gibbz @ Larimer Lounge
11/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ Hi-Dive
11/1 – Brook & the Bluff w/ Stephen Day @ Lost Lake
11/1 – CLOAK & DAGGER 2019 – Night Two @ The Church
11/1 – Rachel Caswell (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/1 – Art Lande “Dream Band” (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/1 – Flatland Cavalry w/ Kaitlin Butts @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/1 – The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall
11/1 – Calvin Jones @ The Walnut Room
11/1 – Jonathan Butler (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
11/1 – Ween @ Mission Ballroom
11/2 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, MZG, Digital Vagabond @ The Ogden Theatre
11/2 – Cory Wong w/ Paris Monster @ The Bluebird Theater
11/2 – Lotus w/ Moon Hooch @ The Fillmore
11/2 – Twin Peaks w/ Post Animal, Ohmme @ The Gothic Theatre
11/2 – The Locust @ Summit Music Hall
11/2 – Bumpin Uglies w/ Project 432, BetaRay @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/2 – The Dangerous Summer w/ Arms Akimbo, Locket, The BRKN @ Marquis Theater
11/2 – Funk ‘n’ Soul Halloween w/ Moonglade, The Pamlico Sound @ Larimer Lounge
11/2 – ¡Dia De Muertos Celebration! w/ Altas, Plume Varia, Los Mocochetes @ Hi-Dive
11/2 – Fathers w/ Limbwrecker, The Munsens, Muscle Beach @ Lost Lake
11/2 – Emmet Cohen Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
11/2 – The Cave Singers @ Globe Hall
11/2 – The Motet w/ Tauk, Con Brio @ Mission Ballroom
11/3 – The Menzingers w/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse @ The Ogden Theatre
11/3 – Space Jesus w/ Huxley Anne, Supersillyus, Digital Vagabond @ The Bluebird Theater
11/3 – In Flames w/ RED @ The Gothic Theatre
11/3 – TR/ST @ Summit Music Hall
11/3 – $not w/ Guapboi Velo & cHunnitM’s, Yung Kell @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/3 – Danny Brown w/ Ashnikko, Zeelooperz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/3 – Vivian Girls @ Marquis Theater
11/3 – Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster w/ Spencer Thomas @ Hi-Dive