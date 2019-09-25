Anatomie Wants to Elevate Travel Attire in Denver

Anatomie’s Denver location opened its doors to customers this month, unveiling pre-fall collection items such as new camouflage prints, neutral-colored windbreakers — some with hints of metallic — pants and lined jackets. Listed in Forbes Travel Guide this year, Anatomie is a national brand that encourages quality, polished looks that are lightweight, wrinkle-free and comfortable for all occasions. To explore more about the exceptional brand, 303 Magazine talked with Anatomie CEO and founder, Kate Boyer, and Anatomie Creative Director and co-founder, Shawn Boyer, about the brand and its recent move to Cherry Creek.

303 Magazine: Anatomie is known as a nationwide travel luxury clothing brand. With a current storefront in Vail, can you tell us why Anatomie decided to expand into Cherry Creek in Denver?

Anatomie: We picked Denver because the reception of the brand has been amazing in Vail Village and so many customers were saying we should open a store in Denver. We have had a wildly successful partnership with Luca Bruno, owner of clothing store Due in Vail, who has carried Anatomie for years. He and I picked the Cherry Creek North location, and Bruno is managing the store. Bruno is a world-class merchant and we trust him with our brand. The Cherry Creek area has Anatomies’ target clients who are well-traveled, stylish and active. The surrounding neighborhood has great stores, restaurants and luxury hotels that fit perfectly with the brand. The clientele is similar to Vail, but with more space and we can communicate our brand message as a stand-alone store.

303: How do the Anatomie clothes relate to Denver residents?

A: It’s quite simple, people from Denver are on the move and are active. Comfort is their first priority, second is wanting to look put together. This is the core DNA of our brand. Our pants are designed by body type so we are confident that women of different shapes will be able to find their perfect travel pants.

303: How did the idea behind the creation of a luxury clothing brand develop?

A: Our big idea, in the beginning, was to be the best designer quality activewear brand. But about four years into it our customers changed our product category. They said they would only wear our brand to travel, not to work out, saying that the clothing was too nice for that. So, after hearing that feedback consistently for about six months we decided to reengineer Anatomie into a designer travel brand. We listed as one of the most innovative brands by Apparel Magazine in 2016.

303: What are the Anatomie must-have items every person should have?

A: There is a reason why we chose Anatomie as a brand name — we focus on body types versus sizes and styles. We both have competitive athletic backgrounds, where we were obsessed with stretch fabrics and the perfect tailored fit. That being said we are famous for our pants first and then our jackets. You find your perfect pant for yourself, and then we will match it with the ideal jacket and layering piece. The must-have items by Anatomie mean the perfect carry-on wardrobe for you. Six pieces that weigh under 3lbs that you can do anything in, depending on your destination and life.

303: The Anatomie pant is designed as a highly functional and stylish piece to have in wardrobes. What is it about this pant that consumers love?

A: Our pants are not only the lightest pants on the market with amazing stretch, but they also take up the least amount of space in your luggage. That’s why we can put four pairs of pants and two jackets in one small packing cube. We get emails daily about how fast they hang dry and how our customers can dry them in under five minutes with a higher dryer. We joke that two pants weight less than a banana, but it’s true. They can also be dressed up or dressed down, so that versatility and multifunctional aspect really makes them a good investment piece. They don’t wear out, shrink, fade or peel. When you don’t need to dry clean or iron your clothes you save a great deal of time and money. We are a no-fuss brand with a purpose in your wardrobe.

303: The pre-fall collection featuring jungle safari designs is here. Can you tell us what type of patterns, prints, colors and designs we should expect from the collection?

A: Army green was a trend for this fall and winter, so when we put a little urban camo print in the collection it was a hit. We used a heavier textile so it’s warmer than our feather-light pants. We also added an Italian brushed fleece that is a perfect mid-layer for colder days. But it’s interesting because as soon as it gets cold our customers go somewhere warm. So we always keep the line very timeless, seasonless and ageless. We have more designs coming soon in dark red plaid combos and some fun gold trims, but also sparkle fabrics for the holidays.

303: Where does inspiration for Anatomie’s designs come from?

A: We are inspired by our dynamic customers who have supported us from the very beginning. They are always sending us ideas and are not afraid to give us tough love on existing styles in the collection. Their goal is to only make us better, so we listen and execute accordingly. We are in love with European fashion, especially Italian designers, and specifically menswear. We also travel a lot around the world, where we’re able to identify needs on the road. Nobody does what Anatomie does.

303: What makes Anatomie different from other athleisure clothing brands?

A: We were doing athleisure before it was officially a category name, but we felt that we were more in line with travel because we wanted to be part of the journey to see the world, not just the gym. An elevated design, elevated details and trim and non-compromising craftmanship differentiate Anatomie. We are the next level, and we inspire everyone to travel the world in comfort and style.

303: What would your advice be to someone interested in opening a boutique or designing their own fashion line?

A: It all starts with necessity and passion. This business is a meat grinder. You have to love it or you will get burned out. These days you have to be in a niche so solving a particular problem is always a good starting point. We started in a one-bedroom apartment not too long ago, while now we’re going to the most amazing places in the world with an incredible customer and account base.

It’s all going way beyond expectations, but we also sacrificed a lot as a family, since we are a husband and wife team. You have to surround yourself with like-minded people who support you but productively criticize you. And it’s always about the next level. Constant change and improvements are necessary and getting financing sooner than later. Once your customers love what you do, they can’t get enough of it and don’t want to wait to get it.

303: In your early years of design and opening storefronts, what challenges surfaced and how did you overcome those challenges?

A: Challenges are opportunities if you are open-minded. We always think that way. For example, our price points were higher than our competition and we were an unknown brand. We would go around the country and do hundreds of trunk shows which put us on the front line with the consumers. We always set retail records wherever we would go, but the biggest takeaway is we know our customers and what they want from us. Our customers are the most dynamic women in the world. They have changed our business and personal lives in so many ways that we don’t know where to start. You have to be ready to take some punches, disappointments, losses and move in fast. Bruno and his wife, Jen, were also there for us as partners, as they have combined many years of expertise. It’s important to team up with people who complement your skills and weaknesses.

303: Looking into the future, what goals does Anatomie have for 2020?

A: We are in a growth cycle currently. Our goals are to keep adding talent to our team and keep up the momentum we have created. We will secure another round of financing and expand our product category. Elevating the product line and the team is key for 2020. We’re also hoping to eventually open a few more pop-up stores around the country.

303: Should Denver residents expect to see a full-time Anatomie store following the pop-up closure in early 2020?

A: Our goal is to find the perfect spot for Anatomie in Denver and help the local ladies travel the world in style. We started collaborating with influencers and Virtuoso travel agents to establish some credibility. We want to be the local go-to spot before women go on any trip so we can help you pack without checking a bag. If/When and where that happens, that’s where we will stay. Denver is a quickly growing city with a little younger audience than we’re used to and we love that energy. We will do our very best to make it work to stay here.

Photography by Nick Annis.

Models Ivy Willocks and Zuri Barnes.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions.

Hair and makeup by Ashley Colburn.

Styled by Cheyenne Dickerson.