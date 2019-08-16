Anatomie Pop-Up Store Now Open in Cherry Creek

Miami-based luxury travel clothing brand, Anatomie, officially opened it’s doors to Denver shoppers in the elegant and upscale Cherry Creek shopping district. As the first-ever Denver premier pop-up location for Anatomie, the athleisure clothing store will host a special open house event Thursday, August 22 for visitors. Starting at 4 p.m., the open house will showcase their heavily talked about travel collection for the modern woman. Attendees are encouraged to shop Anatomie’s unique and stylish designs including their seasonal collection and experience the concept and atmosphere of their new pop up store.

Known for their lightweight, comfortable and wrinkle-free pants, Anatomie also offers dresses, tops and jackets as well. Major influencers such as Samantha Sheinson of the New York Blonde blog and supermodel Veronica Webb have both donned pant looks from Anatomie and the fashion brand has gained major traction from numerous publications in recent years.

Anatomie is located at 2500 East Second Avenue, Suite 110 and is scheduled to be in Cherry Creek through January 2020. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Anatomie.

