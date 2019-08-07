Denver has some fascinating events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by sipping and protecting at Save the Ales and ending at it by breaking a sweat at a Donut Dash. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure you take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, August 8

Save the Ales

When: August 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station presents Save The Ale. The event features a gathering of local breweries including Black Sky Brewery, Avery Brewing Company and Chain Reacting Brewing Company. You can imbibe on unlimited tastings of brews, snack on bites from food trucks and raise funds to help conserve and protect clean water for Coloradans and breweries alike.

Zooscovery Maker Day

When: August 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo partners up with Meow Wolf Denver to host a Zooscover Maker Day. The event features a day to explore the zoo and make sustainable art at different maker stations created by Meow Wolf.

Meow Wolf Origin Story: Viewing Party

When: August 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo presents a Meow Wolf Origin Story: Viewing Party. The documentary film features a deep dive into the starting of Meow Wolf and the integral role that George R.R. Martin played the collective’s blooming. Following the screening, you can delight in cocktails from a cash bar and complimentary appetizers.

Friday, August 9

Two Year Celebration Weekend

When: August 9, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing presents its Two Year Celebration Weekend. The event features three days of craft beer tappings, live music, collaborations and more. You can help support Woods Boss in making two years of achievements while raising a glass.

Midnight Madness

When: August 9 – 10, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts Midnight Madness. The event features a screening of The Dark Crystal – a magical film directed by Muppets creator Jim Henson and Co-director Frank Oz. The film follows Jen as he goes on a journey to find a missing shard of the Dark Crystal.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: August 9, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location within the city of Denver. This Friday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in Capitol Hill neighborhood. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Saturday, August 10

Wanderlust 108

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your yogi on at Wanderlust 108. The event features a mindful triathlon – compiled of a 5k run or walk, a yoga session with a live DJ and a guided meditation to wrap it all up. You can explore a market full of vendors of the course of two days, dive deep into yoga flows, get zen with sound baths and more during the festival.

Brick Fest Live

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17.50 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Mart presents Brick Fest Live. The event features a two-day convention dedicated to LEGOs. You can find all of the LEGO creations you could possibly imagine, build your own masterpieces, purchase merch and more throughout the weekend.

The Goonies ’80s Tribute

When: August 10, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $14 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts The Goonies ’80s Tribute. The event features an evening to party to poppin’ ’80s music from DJs. You can dress up in your favorite ’80s gear or as a Goonies character to match the theme of the night.

Bacchanal x Denver

When: August 10 – 11

Where: The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel presents Bacchanal x Denver. The event features two days dedicated to New Orleans with food and sips from chef Alon Shaya and chef Joaquin Rodas. You can jam out to live music, imbibe on more than 25 variations of wine and more throughout the experience.

Denver Sloan’s Lake Art & Music Festival

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Sloan’s Lake Park, S. 1700 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Sloan’s Lake Park hosts the Denver Sloan’s Lake Art & Music Festival. The event features two days of live music from musicians such as Soda Blue, Hazel Miller and Doc & Kit, a juried art show and more. You can explore a myriad of art vendors, snack on foods and get crafty during the festival.

Bierstadt Turns 3

When: August 10, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate three years of business and brewing beers during Bierstadt Turns 3. The event features a party marking the three year anniversary of Bierstadt Lagerhaus with live music from Badda Boom Brass Band, pours of pale lager, games and more. You can also snag a giveaway of free beer for two years.

8th Anniversary Party

When: August 10, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts its 8th Anniversary Party. The event features a block party with live music, food from food trucks, beer flowing and a very special beer release. The release is a Queen Yum Yum – a red wine barrel-aged Rasberry Kolsch, queen over the Princess Yum Yum brew.

Tiki Party at Colfax Cove

When: August 10, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing presents a Tiki Party at Colfax Cove. The event features a transformation of the patio and parking lot into a tropical paradise with lounge chairs, tiki decor, inflatable pools and more. You can sip on beer drinks with umbrellas, sway to music from The Royal Aces Surf Band and delight in bites from Ohana Grille while you soak up the sunshine.

Hops in the Hangar

When: August 10, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum host Hops in the Hangar. The event features a beer festival with unlimited tastings from more than 15 local breweries, live music from the band Mama Magnolia and more. You can dine on food from Ron & Zo’s Brothas Most Wanted BBQ and Toby’s New Orleans Po’boys while sipping on brews.

Sunday, August 11

Jagged Mountain Brewery 5K

When: August 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Brewery Running Series hosts the Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery 5k. You can break a sweat during the 5k run or walk with beer lovers alike and later receive a free beer and a collectors pint glass. The Colorado Brewery Running Series benefits local non-profits so you know you are running for a good cause.

ThriftCon

When: August 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex,4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $5-$12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop vintage and rare collectibles at ThriftCon. You can shop from tons of local vendors and find the best vintage items to add to your collections. If you bring five articles of clothing to donate you will receive a free ThriftCon T-shirt. The clothing drive will benefit the Denver Rescue Mission.

Mr. Brunchside

When: August 11, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts Mr. Brunchside. The event features a brunch with an indie rock 2000’s and The Killers tribute theme. You can dine on a brunch menu, imbibe on drinks and jam out to music from DJs Boyhollow and Tower of Lipgloss while watching live painting from Jher451 of Landmark Tattooing. Reservations are highly encouraged. Make yours by calling 303.993.8023 or online here.

Donut Dash

When: August 11, 8:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: City Park, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Donut Dash. The event features a 5k and 10k run around Denver’ City Park followed by the sweet embrace of donuts. You can work up an appetite during the race and then delight in fresh donuts at the finish along with a finishers medal, a logo t-shirt, vendors to shop from and more.

