On August 8, you can experience the magic of Meow Wolf Denver at the Denver Zoo during a Zooscovery Maker Day. The event starts at 9 a.m. with wild animal-themed art maker stations hosted by Meow Wolf where you can get your creative juices flowing.

Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based entertainment and arts collective that specializes in creating interactive and immersive experiences that transform different spaces into wondrous places that you can explore without inhibition. Their newest activations, besides their original Sante Fe location, include a psychedelic ride at Elitch Gardens and a newly announced immersive hotel and exhibition combo experience that will be located in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row.

For this newest partnership, you can take the day to explore the zoo with all of its creatures and stop at each station to create beautiful masterpieces from recycled and sustainable materials during your animal-filled adventures. You can make paper mache lions, animal masks, soda bottle bubble art and more. Each of the maker stations are modeled off of Meow Wolf Denver’s Maker Day series – an outreach art program that teams up with local artists to connect with the surrounding communities to help families by making art.

Zoë Williams, Meow Wolf Denver’s director of community engagement said, “We are so thankful that the Zoo has welcomed Meow Wolf to Denver, and invited us to provide guests with some of our meaningful programs. We share the Zoo’s commitments to curiosity, creativity and environmental stewardship.”

Following the Zooscovery Maker Day, you can kick back and relax during a viewing party to watch Meow Wolf: Origin Story. The documentary film dives deeper into how Meow Wolf came about with an encompassing history of the amazing interactive art collective with the help of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. After the screening, you can meet a Meow Wolf representative that will speak about the film and the group, jam to live music from DJ Lea Luna and delight in sips from a cash bar as well as complimentary appetizers to boot. If you are still feeling that creative bug you can participate in more maker activities that will have a conversation and environmental stewardship theme and meet more adorable animal ambassadors.

“Denver Zoo and Meow Wolf have a lot in common. We both have tremendous respect for the environment and take every effort to lessen our impact, and we strive to be champions of inclusivity and diversity in the community,” said Jake Kubié, Denver Zoo’s director of communications. “We’re proud to partner with Meow Wolf to welcome art and animal lovers to the Zoo for this exciting event.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Denver Zoo and its programs.

Check here for more information.The first half of the day is free with $20 general admission here. The viewing party tickets are $50. You can purchase yours here. The Denver Zoo is located at 2300 Steele St., Denver