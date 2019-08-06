Patience pays off. Psych-rock heroes, Tame Impala will bring the lights, lasers and sonic mind melt to the brand new Mission Ballroom this year. Heading to the venue on October 7 and 8, Kevin Parker’s trailblazing band will play two back-to-back nights of what will hopefully be some of the forthcoming album that’s been a long time coming. Fans have gotten teasers of the new material over the past couple of months in the form of “Patience” and “Borderline” which both debuted live during the band’s Saturday Night Live guest appearance back in March. A notorious perfectionist, Parker is keen on taking his time to deliver the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Currents. As lengthy a delay as it may seem, that hasn’t stopped the band from snagging coveted headlining gigs all across the country, from Coachella to Lollapalooza.

The last time the band made their way to the Mile High City was in 2016 alongside Mac DeMarco at Red Rocks. The unfortunate news, however, is that Tame Impala will be performing the same night as Tyler, the Creator at Red Rocks, and on their second night, Vampire Weekend.

Fans will undoubtedly have to make a difficult decision when tickets go on sale this Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m. here.