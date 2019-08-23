Carol Mier Combines Art and Design for her Unique Fashion Line

Carol Mier, a Denver-based fashion designer, has perfected her craft over the years, having designed pieces for celebrities, entertainers, political figures and even winning Colorado’s Designer of the Year Award. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe for more than 21 years, Mier is largely known for mixing art with fashion to create unique, one-of-kind pieces. From fabric hats, dresses and scarves to totes and earrings, Mier’s artistic style is represented in a variety of designs.

303 Magazine recently got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a fashion designer in today’s community coming from someone who has been designing since she was ten years old.

303 Magazine: How did you start your journey into the fashion industry/fashion design?

Carol Mier: I have always had a passion for fashion design. Maybe at ten, I started making up my own clothes as I wanted to just have my own unique style.

303: How did Carol Mier Fashion start?

CM: I founded my line about 27 years ago in LoDo for six years and then helped get the Art District on Santa Fe get going for the past 21 years.

303: Describe the style of your designs/pieces.

CM: I am known for how I mix patterns, textures and colors in unusual, but very tasteful and unique combinations. They’re also basic shapes that will never go out of style. The designs are very unique, elegant and one-of-a-kind art wear. Women are magnetized to the shapes and colors that flatter their unique individuality — this is beyond trend. I also collect retro fashions and up-style them, as I strongly believe in the importance of sustainability and recycling.

303: What are your favorite parts about being involved in the fashion field and fashion design?

CM: I get so elated when I see how women truly just transform when they try my designs on, and I feel so happy when females stop back in and tell me they get more compliments and looks when they strut my designs. If you don’t have self-confidence, my unique wear will add this to your aura.

303: What have you found to be most challenging about what you do?

CM: Educating females with low confidence that they can look stunning. It has nothing to do with body shape, age, race or gender. It is about your spirit and your confidence. The styles are not necessarily dressy as there are expressive and they can be worn every day casually, to work, for play, at home or for the evening.

303: What does a typical day in the life look like for you? What are your daily responsibilities as a fashion designer?

CM: I spend most of my day running errands, marketing, researching and selling. The evening is usually when I slow down and design as it is quieter and I can get lost in my creative sphere here.

303: What do you think about Denver’s fashion scene?

CM: There are a lot of creative local designers with their own look. I know we all struggle with teaching the public the importance of having their own look and also the importance of supporting local designers and artists.

303: What do you hope for the future of Carol Mier Fashion?

CM: I am developing my website to be able to buy online. I do sell to people all over the world and I am expanding my presence more internationally.

All photography by Amanda Piela.