Denver has some fresh events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting your science on at Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem and end it by getting zen at Yoga Rocks the Park. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, July 18

Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem

When: July 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem. The event features a night to explore the surface of the moon with a deep dive into the history of lunar missions, a planetarium show and more. You can even build your own rocket to launch.

Summer of ’90s Movies

When: July 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer of ’90s Movies series. The event features a screening of Disney’s original Lion King in celebration of the new Lion King. You can kick back and get a little nostalgic with the film with an Ironton drink in hand and dive into a pizza from Mountain Crust Catering. Make sure to bring a chair to sit on and wear ’90s gear to match the theme of the night.

Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DeCollage

When: July 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DeCollage. The event is part of the pavilion’s free concert series. You can jam out to performances from the Rainbow Militia – a circus and performing arts collective that works with live music to create stunning acts. As well as enjoying Chimney Choir – a group that combines avant-garde sounds with Americana pop. And last but not least, soak in the sounds of DeCollage – a band that takes you on a trip with psychedelic vibes taken right out of a surrealist dream.

Friday, July 19

Global Dance Festival

When: July 19 – 20

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $239 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your party on at the Global Dance Festival. The festival features two days of celebrating dancing with carnival rides, multiple stages of music to dance till your feet get sore and an immersive village experience. You can also delight in food from food trucks to refuel from your party ventures throughout the weekend.

Slow Food Nations 2019

When: July 19 – 21

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free – varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Slow Food Nations is back in Denver. The event features a three-day celebration of all things culinary with demonstrations, workshops and more. You can explore a vendor village filled with local and international artisans, take part in tastings and support Slow Food Nations mission of educating and helping give people access to good, clean and fair food.

Don Chicharrón

When: July 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts Don Chicharrón. The event features a performance from the local eight-member group Don Chicharrón. The group pays homage to Chicha – a mix of Peruvian artists meshing Afro-Cuban rhythms with Andean traditional folk melodies and ’60s psychedelia. You can jam out to the band and explore the galleries.

RiNo Arts Fest

When: July 19 – 20

Where: The Urban Cyclist Denver, 3434 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Urban Cyclist teams up with Rooster Magazine to present the RiNo Arts Fest. The event features a two-day festival full of live art from local artists such as RUMTUM, Max Kauffman and DINKC, bangin’ beats from DJs and bands including Brown Bombers, Deva Yoder Band and SYCDVK and more. You can explore the art while munching on food from food trucks and maybe even partaking in a little cannabis.

Glow Ball

When: July 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: X Bar, 629 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your glow on during a Glow Ball. The event features a party with poppin’ beats from DJs, illuminated black lights and more. Make sure to grab some glow sticks, wear your best glow friendly gear and be ready to dance all night long.

Denver County Fair

When: July 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 grounds admission here

The Lowdown: Embrace the feeling of summer at the Denver County Fair. The event features a three-day celebration of carnival games, deep-fried food, amusement rides and more. You can shop from tons of Colorado vendors and even stretch out during goat yoga.

The Golden Girls ROLL

When: July 19, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your roller skates for The Golden Girls ROLL. The event features an evening of skating in the space that has been transformed into an ’80s paradise with karaoke, dancing and beats from DJ Soup. Make sure to wear costumes that match the theme of the night.

4th Annual Lucha Libre

When: July 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $6 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas hosts the 4th Annual Lucha Libre. The event features a Lucha Libre wrestling match with traditional masked wrestlers. You can watch as the wrestlers duke it out in the ring while sipping on drinks and snacking on food.

Boy Band Spectacular

When: July 19, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel presents a Boy Band Spectacular. The event features a tribute night to boy bands including Backstreet Boys, N*SYNC, NKOTB and more. You can jam out to fresh beats from DJ Perry Smith and dance till the sun comes up.

Saturday, July 20

Sweat in the City

When: July 20, 8:45 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running hosts Sweat in the City. The event features a fitness festival that takes over Denver Milk Market. You can participate in a 5k run around downtown Denver or take part in a class with one of the many local studios within the market alley. Following your sweat session, you can dine on brunch to refuel.

Drake Night

When: July 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents a Drake Night. The event features a night with hoppin’ Drake tunes from DJs, KDJ Above, DJ Simone Says, DJ Big Styles and DJ E Trane. You can dance till your feet get sore and celebrate all things Drake.

Historic Styles Brewfest

When: July 20, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado Center celebrates the opening of its latest exhibit, Beer Here! with Historic Styles Brewfest. The event features a tasting of historical styles of brews no longer available, ancient recipes and retired craft-classics. The ticket price includes a commemorative cup, complimentary snacks and pretzels and beer tastings.

Kayla Rae

When: July 20, 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Black Box partners with Pabst Sound Society to host Kayla Rae. You can listen to performances from Kayla Rae and special guests YaSi and DJ Polyphoni while exploring an art installation by artist Brianna Corn and sipping on a Pabst Blue Ribbon brew.

Lavender Festival

When: July 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents a Lavender Festival. The event features an exploration of all things lavender with more than 2000 lavender plants that have taken root at the Chatfield Farm Lavender Garden, a market filled with local artisans and growers, free demonstrations and more. You can take a tour of the farm, listen to live music and even delight in lavender food items such as lavender beer.

Stapleton Beer Fest 10th Anniversary

When: July 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Founders’ Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a glass of craft beer at the Stapleton Beer Fest 10th Anniversary. The event features a gathering of more than 40 local craft breweries, tons of local food trucks and live music to rock out to. You can cool down from the summer heat while sipping on a chilled Colorado brew.

Friends Trivia Bar Crawl

When: July 20, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $19.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flex your brain muscles during a Friends Trivia Bar Crawl. You can grab a group of friends together and compete against others to see who knows the hit television series the best during a crawl that will hit you with tons of trivia questions along with a side of drink specials. Make sure to dress up in ’90s garb to match the theme of the crawl.

Water Lantern Festival

When: July 20, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Park, 3498 E. 112th Ave., Thornton

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as beautiful lit lanterns float delicately on the water during the Water Lantern Festival. The event features a chance to create your own lantern to write on and set on the water, food from vendors and a magical experience to watch hundreds of lanterns light up Thornton.

Fitness | Wellness | Beauty

When: July 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek Shopping Center teams up with MINDBODY to host Fitness | Wellness | Beauty. The event features a day to focus on self-care with complimentary mini spa treatments, free fitness classes, fresh face makeovers and more. You can even have the chance to win a $1000 Cherry Creek shopping spree prize while participating.

Denver County Fair Drag Pageant

When: July 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 W. Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Watch some of the best drag queens compete against each other center stage during the Denver County Fair Drag Pageant. The pageant features a runway with performances from some amazing queens and drag kings for a colorful and personality-filled night.

Crawfish, Colorado Beer & BBQ

When: July 20, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel presents Crawfish, Colorado Beer & BBQ. The event features an afternoon to dig into a $20 box of hot crawfish with all of the fixings including potatoes, corn and sausage. You can dine and jam out to live music from 2 Co. Bros, ZCryofLuv and more while sipping on one of the 20 cool Colorado brews on tap.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: July 20, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Triangle Denver hosts SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. The event features a party with a ’90s theme with performances from Felony Misdemeanor, Lacey Vanderpump and more. You can wear your best jelly shoes and JNKO pants to get down to some great ’90s hits. Bangin’ beats will keep you dancing till your feet can’t move.

Sunday, July 21

Brunch in the Gardens

When: July 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens hosts the Brunch in the Gardens with La Pompe Jazz. The event features a chance to enjoy the summer sun in the historical gardens of the Lumber Baron Mansion while dining on a classic brunch menu. You can listen to the smooth jazz tones from Le Pompe as you munch on delights.

Heavy Metal and Pups

When: July 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery partners with Low Riders of the West small dog rescue for Heavy Metals and Pups. The event features a happy hour to raise funds for the rescue. You can sip on brews from Black Sky and meet adoptable dogs and puppies looking for a good home. Fill out an application here to get pre-approved.

Bottomless Mimosas Brunch

When: July 21, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel hosts a Bottomless Mimosas Brunch. The event features $8 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of brunch. You can dine on a menu of delights while jamming out to music from DJ Les Kreatures. The brunch is first come, first serve so make sure you arrive early to get a spot.

2nd Annual Street Art of Denver Bus Tour

When: July 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: CultureHaus, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: CultureHaus teams up with The Street Art Network to present the 2nd Annual Street Art of Denver Bus Tour. The event features a bus tour guided by The Street Art Network’s Cori Anderson that will take you around Denver to show you some of the best street art that the streets hold. You can learn about different murals and the artists that created them.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: July 21, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Jen Callahan with music from DJ Erin Wimert. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refresh.

Mark Your Calendar

Underground Music Showcase

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 5th St. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

Untitled Final Fridays

When: July 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

Denver Summer Brew Fest

When: July 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here